Latest News

Olympian visits SJHS

Olympian swimmer Allison Schmitt spoke at St. Johns High School recently. She was there to talk about her battle with depression and what to do if you or a friend is feeling depressed.



Here Schmitt is with Mr. Veale’s chemistry class.

Schmitt was brought to St. Johns courtesy of the United Dairy Industry of Michigan.

Mint To Speak Toastmaster Club in St. Johns

by Maralyn Fink

I attended the newly formed Mint To Speak Toastmasters Club at the Agro Liquid building last week.

St Johns has a new opportunity for you to develop your leadership and communication skills – all while having a great time along the way.

Toastmasters is an International non profit organization dedicated to it’s member’s development of communication and leadership skills. Anyone over the age of 18 may join.

You will learn the skills personally and professionally and join a community of world-wide learners, and in Toastmasters participants learn by doing. Whether you are an executive, employee, stay-at-home parent or caretaker, a college student, or retiree, Toastmasters teaches members how to build skills to communicate in a variety of situations.

A new world of possibilities may open up such as making an announcement in front of a group, speaking up in a staff meeting, improving interview skills, providing better presentations and learning how to lead meetings. By participating in each club meeting and focusing on specific skills, members have improved confidence, learned to speak off-the-cuff and positively handling one-on-one interactions with family, friends, and colleagues.

Good leaders are good communicators. In Toastmasters, members hone speaking skills as they develop leadership abilities through evaluations, listening, mentoring, serving as club officers and filling roles in regular club meetings.

Mint To Speak Toastmasters Club has formed in St Johns and meets every first and third Wednesday of the month at 6pm at Agro Liquid, 3055 West M-21, St Johns.The next meeting will be March 15 at 6pm.



Toastmasters President Lois Graham and Vice President Jason Butler are ready to greet you.

For more information, please contact Jason Butler, V.P at 517-719-2797 or Lois Graham President at 517-640-8603, Jay Eccleton at 989-640-6611.

Maralyn@sjindy.com

Rodgers & Hammerstein comes to Wilson Center

A production of Rodgers & Hammerstein music is coming to the historic Wilson Center Auditorium in St. Johns on Thursday, March 23rd through Sunday, March 26th. The Thursday through Saturday shows will be at 7:30pm, and the Sunday show will be at 2pm.

The group of experienced performers includes Bob Murrell, Beth Webb, Kelly Bitz and Marci Balogh. The theater band will be led by outstanding local pianist Jeff Richards, and the choreography will be directed by Fran Ludington of Starlight Theater in Lansing. Beth Webb and director Susan DeRosa obtained licensing arrangements from R&H Theatricals in New York City to bring this amazing score to St. Johns for these four performances only.

Beth and Susan operate the local community theater group Homegrown Productions, and this program will be an excellent opportunity for those who have participated in the St. Johns High School theater program to see how they can become involved in local community theater after they graduate.

All proceeds from these shows will be used to replace the WWII-era, transformer-based lighting used at the auditorium with a modern, software-controlled LED system.

Admission is $20 per person. Tickets will be available at the door.

The Friends of the Maple River (FOMR) will hold it’s Bi Monthly meeting on Wednesday March 15th at the Riley Township Hall in Clinton County. The meeting will start at 7:00 PM. The Riley Township hall’s address is 7110 West Pratt road. The Township Hall is located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Francis and Pratt Roads in Clinton County.

The evenings featured speaker will be Chad Fedewa, Wildlife Biologist with the Michigan Department 0f Natural Resources Wildlife Division. His topic will be Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) that has been confirmed in the Deer herd in Ingham and Clinton Counties. The disease’s core area and surrounding buffer townships in Clinton, Ingham , Shiawassee and Eaton counties are just south of the of the Maple River watershed. CWD has also been discovered recently in Mecosta county. Persons who are interested in deer, deer hunting and deer disease problems are welcome to attend the meeting to get the latest information on this disease in Central Michigan’s deer herd.

A business meeting will follow, including updates on the upcoming April 8th Maple River clean up day, a recap of the FOMR information booth at the Quiet Waters Symposium at Michigan State University and a discussion of FOMR projects planned for the summer and fall.

For more information about the Friends of the Maple River and its programs, like us on Facebook at Friends of the Maple River or on the organizations website at: friendsofthemapleriver.org.

Moolenaar accepting Internship Applications

Congressman John Moolenaar (R-Midland) is currently accepting applications for congressional internships in his Washington D.C., office for summer 2017.

The internship program is open to college students and recent graduates who are interested in learning more about our country’s legislative process and the day-to-day operations of a congressional office. Intern responsibilities include conducting tours of the U.S. Capitol, constituent data entry, researching federal legislation and assisting legislative staff. Interns will also have the opportunity to attend legislative briefings, congressional hearings and receptions on Capitol Hill. Applicants are asked to provide a cover letter, resume and any specific legislative issues or areas of interest.

Applications should be submitted by close of business on Friday, March 31. College credits are available per school requirements.

For more information and to apply for the summer semester, please visit https://moolenaar.house.gov/internships.

Euchre tourny to benefit Relay for Life – March 24

A Euchre Tournament will be held on Friday, March 24th from 6:30 pm-10:00 pm at Lowe United Methodist Church. The church is located at 5485 W. Lowe Rd., Saint Johns.

Come alone or with a partner. There will be puzzles for those not into cards.

Free will offering goes to Nathan’s Methodist Relay For Life Team.