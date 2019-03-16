Tickets for Habitat Gala went on sale March 6

The Fourth Annual DreamBuilder’s Gala will be held on May 5, 2017. This year’s theme is An Evening in Oz.

If you loved the Wizard of Oz as a child or throughout your whole life, dust off your ruby slippers and get ready to travel the Yellow Brick Road.

Plan to get your tickets early for this event. Tickets go on sale March 6th

Remember, all this fun leads to more families having safe, decent and affordable housing in Clinton County and beyond.

– March 16-19

Laingsburg High School will be performing Wizard of Oz on March 16, 17, and 18 at 7:00 p.m., March 18 at 1:00 p.m. and March 19 at 4:00 p.m.

Pre-sale of tickets begins March 6 at the high school office. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $8.00 for students. Call the high school office with questions 517-651-5091.

2017 Superhero 5K Kick Off Event – March 15

Join CASA at their Annual Kick Off Event for the 2017 Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly! on Wednesday, March 15th at the St. Johns Big Boy.

Superheroes will serve a delicious Pasta and Salad Dinner Buffet from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.; a portion of the proceeds benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates who serve children who are in foster care.

Tickets are $12 for adults; $8 for children ages 3 to 10; and children 2 and under are free. Tickets are available by contacting a CASA Board Member or at their office; tickets will also be available at the door.

All Superheroes for Children are welcome–don’t forget your cape! For more information, please call 517-599-7145; email KellySchaferED@gmail.com; or visit our website at www.voiceforclintoncountychildren.org/.

Senior Center Available for Weekend Rentals

Are you looking for a location to hold a high school graduation, birthday party, family reunion or shower? Then come and take a look at the Clinton County Senior Center, located at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns. It is available for rent most weekends of the year.

The center has two large rooms, one with dining tables and chairs, available for use. The Center rents for $100 – $150. The price depends on whether you use the kitchen or just the large rooms.

If you would like a tour of the facility, stop in any Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. If you have any questions you can also call the Center at 989-224-4257.

Donate Your Gently Used Items for Senior Center Garage Sale – April 22

On April 22 the Clinton County Senior Center will be having a Garage Sale. Proceeds from the sale will support activities and programs for members.

If you have any gently used items you would like to donate to the sale, please drop them off at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday. They do not want clothing, shoes or large furniture.

If you need items picked up, please call them at 989-224-4257 to make arrangements. Donations to the Senior Center are tax deductible.

Spring Clean-up scheduled – May 13

Spring clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th. All items must be placed out by the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13th but no earlier than Saturday, May 6th.

Items placed after the contractor has passed through will not be picked up. This service is available to city residents only who live in a one to five unit dwelling. If you are located in a construction zone, your items will be picked up for spring clean-up. Granger is aware of the construction areas and will pick up your items as long as they are out by 6 AM.

The following items Can be placed out by the curb for clean-up:

Appliances, mattresses, furniture, electronics (t.v.’s, computers, monitors, VCR’s), lawn mowers, hub caps, copper or brass tubing & wire, large toys, bicycles, furniture, scrap metal (bed frames, aluminum lawn chairs, file cabinets, etc.)

Do Not place trash/recycling, batteries, dirt piles, concrete, bricks, stone, blocks, construction or demolition materials from major household repairs, yard waste or latex paint (latex paint can be dried out by using saw dust or kitty litter and then placed into your weekly household green city bag).

As an alternative to placing gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories and building materials for curb side pick-up, residents may contact the Clinton County Habitat for Humanity Re-Store at 989-227-1771 or www.habitat.org/restores for more information on donating items. Also St. Vincent De Paul at the South Point Mall, St. Johns, ph: 989-224-8852 accepts donations.

For more information, call City Offices at (989) 224-8944.

Mark Your Calendar

Toastmasters meetings every other Wednesday, 6 pm at AgroLiquid through June 2017

March 15, 29

April 12. 26

May 10, 24

June 7, 21

Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly! Wednesday, March 15th at the St. Johns Big Boy

Wizard of Oz comes to Laingsburg – March 16-19

Euchre tournament to benefit Relay for Life – March 24

2nd Annual Spring Prevention Issues Forum – April 11

The Clinton County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (DU) will host it’s 36th Annual Spring Wetlands Conservation banquet on Friday April 21, 2017

Spring clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th.