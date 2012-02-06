Transitions

Obituaries

Herbert E. Houghten

Herbert E. Houghten, age 97 of St. Johns, MI, passed away, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Ashley Care Center, Ashley, MI.

A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 2:00 P.M., with Pastor Ellen Zienert officiating. Visitation will take place from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery at a later date.

Herbert was born in Troy, MI on June 6, 1919, the son of Lester and Blanche (Weaver) Houghten. Herbert and his father owned and operated the Houghten Lumber Co. in St. Johns until 1963. He went on to be a real estate broker and built residential homes. Herbert was a World War II Veteran serving with the 10th Armored Division in Europe. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and three Battle Stars, as well as the Good Conduct Medal, the European Victory Medal, and the Occupation Medal. He was a member of the American Legion, Past Commander of the St. Johns VFW, a life member of the St. Johns Masonic Lodge and a member of the St. Johns United Methodist church.

He is survived by his son Paul Houghten, brothers; Glen Houghten of Shelby Township, MI, and Elmer and Nancy Houghten of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy, and daughter Patricia.

Memorials may be made to St. Johns First United Methodist Church. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Robert Charles Albers

Robert Charles “Bob” Albers, age 90, of St. Johns, MI passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.

According to Bob’s wishes a cremation has taken place and a family gathering will be held at a later date.

Bob was born in Essexville, MI on August 14, 1926 and was later adopted by John and Freida (Siebert) Albers. He attended St. Johns Public Schools. He worked as an electrician, assembly line worker at Fisher Body, and later retired from the gaming industry in Las Vegas. He attended St. Johns Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Bob enjoyed fishing.

Bob is survived by his children: Diane Lee of Lansing, MI, MaryEllen (Keith) Lapp of Key West, FL, Arthur Keith Albers of Alaska, Shawn (Donald) Minarik of St. Johns, MI, Mark (Kelly) Albers of St. Johns, MI; grandchildren: Ashley Minarik, Samantha (Mike) Richardson, and Sarah Albers; great grandchildren: TJ, and Callie; and a special friend Kevin Parker. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Roberta Albers.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Johns Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Juanita B. (Nita) Terpening

Juanita B. (Nita) Terpening of St. Johns, age 82 departed earth on March 6, 2017 to live in heaven with her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Owosso, MI to Russell and Jennie Terpening and moved to St. Johns in 1948. She graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School and attended Lansing Business University and Lansing Community College. Nita worked for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Human Resources. Nita was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Johns, and over the years served in many areas of the church. At the time of her death, she was still active in the Ladies Guild.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews: Karen, Brenda, Cynthia and Michael (Tammy) Terpening of St. Johns, Tonya (Craig) Phinney of Ovid and Ramon Mathew (Jeri) Terpening of Ovid; Tracie (Chris) Darling of Elsie; Russell (Rita) and Steaven Terpening of Melbourne, FL. She is also survived by 18 great nieces and nephews, and 13 great great nieces and nephews as well as many close cousins in various parts of the country. She was pre-deceased by her mother and stepfather, Jennie and Harl Steavens, father, Russell Terpening, brothers Ramon Edward Terpening, and Russell Dean Terpening, sister in law, Bobbie Joe Terpening, nephew, David Terpening, and great nephew Russell Dean Terpening III.

Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 11:00 A.M, with Dr. Bryan Salminen and Pastor George Brinley officiating. Burial will follow at South Bingham Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Thursday, March 9, 2017, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Ladies Guild at the church.

Loretta A. Koenigsknecht Rademacher

Loretta A. (Koenigsknecht) Rademacher age 99 of Fowler, MI, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital, Lansing, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating and Rev. Fr. William Koenigsknecht concelebrating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, from 1-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI. Rosary Services will be held at 1:30 P.M. and 5:30 P.M. at the funeral home.

Loretta was born in Westphalia, MI on December 4, 1917, the daughter of William and Margaret (Sontag) Hengesbach. Loretta married Arnold Koenigsknecht on January 1, 1941 and he preceded her in death on August 23, 1950. Loretta married her second husband Arthur Rademacher on January 16, 1954 and he preceded her in death on March 6, 1965. She was a homemaker and a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers Association.

She is survived by two sons; James W. and Cherie Koenigsknecht of Mulliken, MI, Lawrence L. Koenigsknecht of Fowler, MI, five daughters; Mary and Charles McCausey of Fowler, MI, Rita and Michael Chamberlain of Portland, MI, Agnes and Gene Goerge of Fowler, MI, Geralyn and Keith Fedewa of Westphalia, MI, Jane Rademacher, of Lansing, MI, 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and three great grandchildren on the way. She is also survived by special friends Brenda Johnson and Dale Simon. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by three infant children; Loretta, Robert, and Dorothy Ann Koenigsknecht, and five brothers; Lawrence, Sylvester, Urban, Anthony, Rev. Fr. Julius Hengesbach and one sister Antoinette Koenigsknecht.

The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Bruce Orin Grubaugh

Bruce Orin Grubaugh, age 75 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017 at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Friday, March 24, 2017 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Karen Messmer officiating. Burial will take place at Union Home Cemetery. St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Bruce was born in St. Johns, MI on July 30, 1941 the son of Loren Ervin and Clara Virginia (Tabor) Grubaugh. He was a Fulton High School graduate and resided most of his life in St. Johns. Bruce married Jean Grubaugh on March 11, 1961 in Maple Rapids. He retired from Lear Corporation in Elsie after working 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and video taping deer with family. Bruce was an avid reader with talking books. He also enjoyed shooting pool, playing shuffle board and playing cards; he made his own Braille cards.

He is survived by his wife Jean Grubaugh, 2 sons; Byron Grubaugh and Todd Grubaugh, 2 granddaughters; Macy and Katie Grubaugh of St. Johns, MI, brother Phillip and Nancy Grubaugh, brother Ronald and Mary Grubaugh, brother Brent and Kay Grubaugh, sister Loreen McAllister, brother Lee and Lynette Grubaugh, brother Mark Grubaugh, and brother Lynn Grubaugh. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law Everett McAllister.

Memorials may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Marriage licenses filed the week of February 28, 2017

James Anthony Ryan, 46 of St. Johns and Andrea Joyce Garcia, 37 of St. Johns

Thomas Patrick Peiffer, 21 of Elsie and Miranda Jane VanHaun, 22 of Elsie

Jay Edward Sherman, 51 of East Lansing and Melissa JoAnne Finch, 47 of East Lansing

Tory John Schneider, 37 of Westphalia and Jennifer Rose Nurenberg, 34 of Pewamo