Euchre tourney to benefit Relay for Life – March 24

A Euchre Tournament will be held on Friday, March 24th from 6:30 pm-10:00 pm at Lowe United Methodist Church. The church is located at 5485 W. Lowe Rd., Saint Johns.

Come alone or with a partner. There will be puzzles for those not into cards.

Free will offering goes to Nathan’s Methodist Relay For Life Team.

DreamBuilder’s Gala – May 5, 2017

The Fourth Annual DreamBuilder’s Gala will be held on May 5, 2017. This year’s theme is An Evening in Oz.

If you loved the Wizard of Oz as a child or throughout your whole life, dust off your ruby slippers and get ready to travel the Yellow Brick Road.

Plan to get your tickets early for this event. Tickets go on sale March 6th

Remember, all this fun leads to more families having safe, decent and affordable housing in Clinton County and beyond.

UW-Madison names area Winter Graduates

An estimated 1,073 students at all levels (bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and professional) participated in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s winter commencement ceremony, held on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 at the Kohl Center.

Capt. James A. Lovell, Jr., one of only 24 people to go to the moon and back, delivered the charge to the graduates. Lovell attended UW-Madison for two years, participating in the university’s Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps before he was accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1952.

Ovid: Maverick Darling, School of Education, Master of Science-Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis, Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis

Senior Center Available for Weekend Rentals

Are you looking for a location to hold a high school graduation, birthday party, family reunion or shower? Then come and take a look at the Clinton County Senior Center, located at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns. It is available for rent most weekends of the year.

The center has two large rooms (one with dining tables and chairs) available for use. The center rents for $100 – $150. The price depends on whether you use the kitchen or just the large rooms.

If you would like a tour of the facility, stop in any Mon, Tue, Wed or Fri between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. If you have any questions you can also call them at 989-224-4257.

Donate Your Gently Used Items for Senior Center Garage Sale – April 22

On April 22 the Clinton County Senior Center will be having a Garage Sale. Proceeds from the sale will support activities and programs for members.

If you have any gently used items you would like to donate to the sale, please drop them off at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday. They do not want clothing, shoes or large furniture.

If you need items picked up, please call them at 989-224-4257 to make arrangements. Donations to the Senior Center are tax deductible.

Spring Clean-up scheduled – May 13

Spring clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th. All items must be placed out by the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13th but no earlier than Saturday, May 6th.

Items placed after the contractor has passed through will not be picked up. This service is available to city residents only who live in a one to five unit dwelling. If you are located in a construction zone, your items will be picked up for spring clean-up. Granger is aware of the construction areas and will pick up your items as long as they are out by 6 AM.

The following items Can be placed out by the curb for clean-up:

Appliances, mattresses, furniture, electronics (t.v.’s, computers, monitors, VCR’s), lawn mowers, hub caps, copper or brass tubing & wire, large toys, bicycles, furniture, scrap metal (bed frames, aluminum lawn chairs, file cabinets, etc.)

Do Not place trash/recycling, batteries, dirt piles, concrete, bricks, stone, blocks, construction or demolition materials from major household repairs, yard waste or latex paint (latex paint can be dried out by using saw dust or kitty litter and then placed into your weekly household green city bag).

As an alternative to placing gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories and building materials for curb side pick-up, residents may contact the Clinton County Habitat for Humanity Re-Store at 989-227-1771 or www.habitat.org/restores for more information on donating items. Also St. Vincent De Paul at the South Point Mall, St. Johns, ph: 989-224-8852 accepts donations.

For more information, call City Offices at (989) 224-8944.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

Mark Your Calendar

Toastmasters meetings every other Wednesday, 6 pm at AgroLiquid through June 2017

March 29

April 12, 26

May 10, 24

June 7, 21

Euchre tournament to benefit Relay for Life – March 24

Dennis Scott will sign copies of his book at a game night March 25, 1-5 p.m., hosted by the VFW Post 4113 in St. Johns

2nd Annual Spring Prevention Issues Forum – April 11

The Clinton County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (DU) will host it’s 36th Annual Spring Wetlands Conservation banquet on Friday April 21, 2017

Spring clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th.