Transitions

Obituaries

R. Bruce Bancroft

Richard B. Bancroft of Delta Township passed away March 14, 2017. R. Bruce was born May 28, 1929 in St. Johns, Michigan to the late Murdo and Nina (Ward) Bancroft. He graduated from Maple Rapids High School Class of 1947 and worked as an outside salesman in mobile radio sales for General Electric RCA. R. Bruce was a member of the Lansing Elks Lodge and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

He is survived by his wife of over thirty-two years, Nancy J. (Stanley); children, Marcia Grace (Jan) Hodges and Julie Nicole (Barry) Dyer; step-children, Kimm M. (Gail) Zamarron, Moe B. (Karen) Zamarron, Patrick P. (Jill) Zamarron, Nanette (Brad) Overbeek and Jennifer J. (Joseph) Wozniak; 3 grandchildren and 8 step-grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 8 great step-grandchildren. R. Bruce was preceded in death by siblings, Wilbur D. Bancroft and Lois M. Dalrymple.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 18, 2017, 11 am at Maple Rapids Congregational Christian Church. Interment will be at Beech Cemetery, Essex Twp., Clinton Co. Visitation on Friday from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge and Saturday at the church from 10-11 am. Memorial contributions may be given to the Maple Rapids Library, 130 S. Maple Avenue, Maple Rapids, Michigan 48853.

Joy E. Mazurek

Joy E. (Daman) Mazurek, age 89 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at First Church of God, 1063 South Dewitt Road, St. Johns, MI on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor John Mattern officiating. Burial will take place at Bosworth Cemetery in Olivet, MI on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 11 A.M. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Joy was born in Olivet, MI on February 24, 1928 the daughter of Arnold and Gladys (Welch) DeGroot. She married Joseph Mazurek on June 27, 1970. Joy enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She liked fishing and hunting with her husband Joe. She especially liked spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Joe Mazurek, children; Shirley and Bill Bailey, Bill and BJ Mazurek, Bill and Debbie Daman, Walter Daman, sister June France, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Julie McDaniel, son Richard Daman, daughter Sheila Daman, two great granddaughters and brother Merle DeGroot.

Memorials may be made to First Church of God St. Johns, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Louise Dell Hunnicutt

Louise Dell Hunnicutt, age 87 of DeWitt, MI, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017 at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Tad Jameson officiating. Burial will take place at South Bingham Township Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 13, 2017 from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M., and on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Louise was born in Indiana on November 30, 1929 the daughter of Emmett and Laura (Fritz) Kruger. Louise married Harry Hunnicutt on June 16, 1951. He passed away in 2006. She resided most of her life in DeWitt Township. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was always very important to her. Louise’s faith was always a big part of her life. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, Dewitt, MI.

Louise is survived by her daughter Katherine Hunnicutt of Grand Rapids, MI, daughter Harriet and Raymond McNeilly of Columbia, TN, son Fred and Dyan Hunnicutt of Laingsburg, MI, son Mark and Sally Hunnicutt of DeWitt, MI, son Roger and Valorie Hunnicutt of Bath, MI, son Paul and Kathy Hunnicutt of DeWitt, MI, 19 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, and 3 sisters. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 brothers and a sister.

Memorial Contribution may be made to Camp Barakel 1798 Shear Lake Road Fairview, MI 48621. Online condolences can be sent to . The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Daniel P. Schafer

Daniel P. Schafer, born September 17, 1930 in St. Johns, MI, the son of the late Ernest and Cornelia (Hauck) Schafer, died Monday, March 13, 2017 in Lansing, MI. Dan graduated from Michigan State University and received his Master’s degree from the University of Detroit. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Dan retired from U.S. Graphite of Saginaw, continued consulting for several years after retirement. He was an avid gardener, loved the outdoors, but most importantly, he loved his grandchildren and supporting their activities.

Surviving are his 4 children, Kathleen Willis, Ann Lennox, Ted (Ann) Schafer and Mary Angst; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sister, Ellen (Frank) Silvernail; brother-in-law, Carl Walter. Dan was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan W. (Rademacher); son, Craig Michael; sister, Anita Walter and son-in-law, Don Willis.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 16, 2017 10:30 a.m. at St. Gerard Church, Lansing. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Pewamo, MI. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel and Thursday beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. A rosary will be prayed Wednesday evening, 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard Catholic School in memory of Dan.

Rose Groom

Rose Groom, 86 of Ovid, MI passed away on March 12, 2017 at Memorial Hospital in Owosso after a brief illness. Rose was born on August 13, 1930 in Owosso the daughter of Floyd and Eva (Hildebrant) Gale. She lived in Owosso and Ovid her entire life and she enjoyed volunteering at Memorial Healthcare for several years, putting jig saw puzzles together, gardening and had a sincere love for her family. Rose was a member of Duplain Church of Christ. On December 28, 1947 she married Donald H. Groom in Owosso.

Rose is survived by her husband, Don, daughters, Irene Hunt, Shirley Miller and Marilyn (Randy) Rasmussen; grandchildren Barry (Michelle) Hunt, Bruce (Heather) Hunt, Marie (Kyle) Spiess, Mindy (Jeremy) Klein, Trevor (Chelsea) Rasmussen, Nicholas (Andrea) Rasmussen several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brothers Robert, Cecil (friend Ann Miller) Gale. She was preceded in death by her sister Adelaide, brothers, Keith, LaVerne and Eugene; sons in law Tom Miller and Darwin Hunt.

Funeral services will be held at Duplain Church of Christ on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Dan Cameron officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ovid. Visitation will be at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with the family present 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to Duplain Church of Christ, The Salvation Army or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Sally Lou (Smith) Robinson

Sally Lou (Smith) Robinson, age 81, of Ionia, MI, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017 at her daughter’s home after a brief illness.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI, on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Bryan Savage officiating. Burial will take place at Crystal Township Cemetery, Crystal, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Sally was born in Niagara Falls, NY on May 31, 1935 the daughter of Samuel and Margaret (Clark) Muraca. Sally enjoyed playing Bingo, and she was an avid reader of Mystery Novels. She also enjoyed playing Pogo on her computer. She was a lifetime member of the Sheridan VFW Post 5065, where she held many offices. One of her favorite things at the post was packing up care packages for service members overseas. Spending time with her family was important to her.

She is survived by 4 daughters; Robin and Patrick McGraw of Fenwick, MI, Cindy and Norm Steigenga of Zeeland, MI, Nan Ellis of Sheridan, MI, Gloria Cummings of Sheridan, MI, 3 sons; Samuel and Carol Smith of Perrinton, MI, Robert and Patricia Smith of Ionia, MI, Norman and Lisa Smith of Corunna, MI, 17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, sister Geraldine Baker of Morgantown, NC, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, daughter Pansy Smith, infant son Joseph Smith, husbands; Robert Smith, Lloyd Wiser and Howard Robinson, son in law Ron Ellis, sister Gloria Smith, and brother Louis Muraca.

Memorials may be made to VFW National Home, 3573 S. Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes Ithaca, MI.

Mary Margaret Staley

Mary Margaret Staley, age 93 died on March 9, 2017 in St. Johns, MI. Mary Margaret was born on May 18, 1923 in Bridgeport, Illinois the daughter of Ivan and Emma (Gilliatt) Cooper and she attended and graduated from Bridgeport Illinois High School in May, 1940. Mary worked at a telephone company for a year and then came to Lansing, Michigan in 1942. She worked at a war plant during World War II as a secretary and was a volunteer at the USO in Lansing during that time. After the war she worked at the Michigan Department of Agriculture for 14 years. Mary was married to Russell Cole in Lansing and they had a son Jon Michael. She later married Robert Staley in Lansing on August 8, 1959. He preceded her in death in May, 1980. After marrying Robert they moved to Elsie with her son. She and her husband bowled in bowling leagues for many years. After his death she worked at PACE, Inc in Owosso , MI for 14 years. On July 4, 2004 she was baptized at Duplain Church of Christ, St. Johns, MI by minister Dan Cameron becoming a member at that time.

Mary is survived by her only son, Jon Michael Cole of Ovid, MI; granddaughter, Jessica (Alex) Bedoway of Howell and Shannon (Abdiel) Rocha of Mexico; grandson Joshua (Kirsten) Cole of Elsie and their mother, Susan Cole of St. Johns, MI; eight great granddaughters, Vivian and Evalyn Cole, Kailin and Taylor Bedoway and Shan, Annabel, Alexa and Eva Rocha. Two great grandsons, Justin Cole and Cole Bedoway, also several nieces, nephews and cousins in Michigan, Illinois and Indiana. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, two brothers, two sisters, brother-in-laws, sister-in-law, father-in-law and mother-in-law. She loved her family and friends. She also loved animals, especially cats.

Funeral services will be held at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. with Chuck Emmert officiating. Burial will follow at Payne Cemetery, Middleton, MI. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home on Sunday, March 12, 2017, 2-8 P.M. and Monday from noon until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to Missions at Duplain Church of Christ, St. Johns or Hospice Great Lakes Caring, East Lansing.

Marriage licenses filed the week of March 6, 2017

Jennifer Ann-Rae Lighthiser, 19 of DeWitt and Ashley Cassandra Pipes, 18 of DeWitt

James William Blais, 56 of Lansing and Linda Kaye Kinney, 62 of Lansing

Keith Daniel Hurst, 33 of Eagle and Michelle Renee Zielinski, 30 of Eagle

Matthew Christopher Boyd, 21 of Fowler and Grace Deborah Haggerty, 21 of Eagle

Divorce decrees filed the week of February 27, 2017

Stewart, Carrie Sue and Edward Earl

Dillingham, Shaun Peter and Katie Lynn Pratt

Heisler, Terry D. and Gary F.

Murdoch, Teresa Sue and Charles Gene

Floeter, Cornelia A. and Roger L. Marshall

Hamburger, Savannah Lynn and Kyle Anthony

Dancer, Raymond Joseph and Kimberly Ann

Rathbun, Laura and Randall

Grubb, Victoria Christina and Edward III

Divorce decrees filed March 6, 2017

Simon, Eric G and Susan J

Hamilton, Wendy L and Dale G

Divorce decrees filed the week of March 13, 2017

Ross, Douglas W. and Diane

Studebaker, Angela and Joel

Ripley, Julie Ann and Lloyd Allen