St. Johns Independent

Local favorite Kitty Donohoe releases a new CD at the Wilson Center during a March 31 concert.
Latest News
SJPD crack case of rail car vandalism
Kitty Donohoe holds CD Release Concert in St. Johns
Comedy and Pizza in Elsie – March 31
Fire Hydrant Flushing Program scheduled
VFW dinner to benefit veterans – Thursday, April 6
FOMR 11th Annual Spring River Clean-up – Saturday April 8
Annual Easter Egg Hunt coming up – Saturday, April 15
More News
CVR sponsors day trip – April 2 deadline
His Cup Runneth Over – begins April 4
Maple River Migration Tour planned – April 1
CRV collecting empty ink cartridges
Senior Center Available for Weekend Rentals
Spring Clean-up scheduled – May 13
Mark Your Calendar
Features
The Voice for Clinton County’s Children
Protecting the Great Lakes
A Look Back – Montgomery Ward Grand Opening
Maralyn’s Did You Know? – Recalls
Letters – CASA says thanks
Maralyn’s Pet Corner – Chocolate Poisoning in Cats
Transitions
Obituaries – Janet E. Reed, Harry W. “Pete” Smith, Craig A. Porubsky
Marriage licenses filed the week of March 13, 2017