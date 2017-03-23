Latest News

SJPD crack case of rail car vandalism

On January 23, 2017 the St. Johns Police Department began an investigation in reference to a Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP) complaint where one of the historic railroad cars at the St. Johns Depot was vandalized with spray paint and marker on both the inside and the outside. During the investigation of this incident, it was determined that several other buildings and signs along the Fred Meijer CIS Trail had also been vandalized around the same time period.

Through several weeks of diligent investigation by officers, four juvenile suspects were identified as being responsible for the vandalism. Two of the juvenile suspects were charged with B&E and two counts of MDOP for their involvement in the vandalism of the rail car and some signs. The other two juveniles were charged with MDOP for their involvement in the vandalism of signs and buildings along the FMCIS Trail.

The St. Johns Police Department is working in conjunction with the Clinton County Arts Council, Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney, and Clinton County Juvenile Court to assure that this incident will have the optimal outcome.

The St. Johns Police Department would like to thank those that came forward with information to assist us in solving this case and want to encourage the public to continue to come forward with information in similar situations.

Kitty Donohoe holds CD Release Concert in St. Johns

The Wilson Collective is excited to announce its second concert of 2017. The internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Kitty Donohoe will be presenting a special concert in St. Johns on Friday, March 31 starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Wilson Center Auditorium.

Kitty, who lived in St. Johns early in her career, has gone on to become a highly respected singer-songwriter whose music draws on her Irish roots. She has chosen St. Johns for a special CD Release Concert of her newest album, “The Irishman’s Daughter.” Len Wallace, a Canadian accordion player will join Kitty for this special St. Johns performance.

“Kitty is one of those rare singer-songwriters whose music seems to resonate with everyone,” says Bill Tennant, concert coordinator. “I’ve been following her career for many years – she continues to keep her music fresh and relevant as she explores new avenues of self-expression. We’re so happy that Kitty chose St. Johns as one of two places to release her newest CD, which has been in the works for a few years.”

Kitty’s bio includes many great reviews including from the Victory Music Review, “an artist well worth paying attention to,” and from Sing Out!, one of the oldest and most respected folk music magazines in the industry, Kitty is “one of the rare singer-songwriters to sensuously weave words and melody into a strong and mesmerizing fabric.

Over the years Kitty has opened for a variety of artists, from Doc Watson to David Bromberg, from Bruce Cockburn to Cheryl Wheeler, as well as Bruce Springsteen. She also performed on the popular “Prairie Home Companion” with Garrison Keillor.

Kitty’s “The Irishman’s Daughter” is a collection of traditional songs and tunes that have been given the Donohoe treatment. She will be available to sign copies of that CD and/or one of her other 5 recordings after the concert. Refreshments will be served.

Admission to the concert is $10 with 50% of the proceeds going into the Wilson Center Auditorium project. The Wilson Center Auditorium is located at 101 W. Cass St. in downtown St. Johns, just south of the Courthouse. Tickets will be available at the door.

Comedy and Pizza in Elsie – March 31

Comedy and Pizza Night returns to Elsie on Friday, March 31.

Elsie comedy regulars Nick Leydorf and Will Green and host Louis Michael will be joined by national headliner Bill Bushart.

Bushart, the self-proclaimed King of Detroit Blue Comedy, was influenced by comedy greats Don Rickles, Richard Pryor and Bobby Slayton.

His offbeat style and animated stage show leaves audiences begging for mercy.

Bill Bushart has worked with some of entertainment’s biggest names, including Gilbert Gottfried, Lisa Lampanelli, and the late Greg Giraldo. He continues to tour the country as a favorite headline act among club-goers and comedy fans nationwide, and was named by the Metro Times as “The Funniest Comedian In Detroit” in 2010.

Early bird tickets are $8 online and after that tickets are $10 online or at the door the night of the show. Foo-G’s Pizza will be selling slices and pop before and during the show. Doors open at 7:30 with the show starting at 8pm. This show is all ages, however adult content will certainly be covered.

The event will take place at the former Grand Gathering Building, 110 East Main Street Elsie, MI 48831. For tickets or more information see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-and-pizza-night-in-elsie-tickets-32030418845?aff=eac2.

Fire Hydrant Flushing Program scheduled

The City of St. Johns Water Department personnel will be flushing all fire hydrants in the city. Flushing of the hydrants is done in spring and fall.

The schedule for flushing will be:

M-21 North from April 3-14, 2017

M-21 South from April 17-30, 2017

Flushing will be done between the hours of:

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call the Water Department at 224-8944 ext. 235 or ext. 282 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

VFW dinner to benefit veterans – Thursday, April 6

A spaghetti and meatballs dinner prepared by Chuck Desander will be held on Thursday, April 6 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the Mint City VFW Hall on N. US-27.

The meal price is $7 for adults, $3 for children. Children under 5 are free.

For more information please call 989-307-8077.

FOMR 11th Annual Spring River Clean-up – Saturday April 8

The Friends of the Maple River are hosting their 11th Annual Spring river clean-up day on Saturday April 8th. If river flooding is encountered on the 8th, the clean up will be delayed until April 15th.

This clean up event is seeking volunteers to help clean up trash at river bridge crossings and access sites along the banks of the river, and to help crews working from boats clearing safe boating passage through log jams for recreational canoeist’s and kayaker’s. Anyone interested in helping on this environmental conservation project is asked to meet at 9:00 AM at the El-sie/Maple River Dam site located on Island road one mile west of the Village of Elsie. The trash pickup and log jam work should be completed by mid afternoon.

Work crews will be organized, assignments made and supplies provided. At the 9:00 AM briefing. Be sure to bring heavy duty waterproof foot wear because the trash pick up sites may be muddy. You should also bring leather work gloves to protect your hands. If you are volunteering to help with the log jam removal work bring along your John Boat or canoe and a chain say. Also bring along a coast guard approved personal flotation device to wear when on the river.

The Friends of the Maple River are also interested in volunteers to adopt a section of the Maple river to remove log jams or obstacle’s, throughout the summer months from fallen trees that may block the river after a storm of large rain event.

For more information or if you have question about helping on the Friends of the Maple River spring clean up, you should call Jack Nutter at 989-862-5541. Also like us on facebook at Friends of The Maple River or check out the organizations web site at friendsofthemapleriver.org.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt coming up – Saturday, April 15

St. Johns Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the St. Johns Lioness Club will be held on Saturday, April 15th at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Johns City Park. An alarm will sound to start the egg hunt.

Age groups are 3-4; 5-6; 7-8; 9-10. Special eggs will be given out by bunny helpers for those under 3.

Bring a camera; the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures. There will also be face painting, live bunny rabbits and balloon animal making.

This event is free to the public. Please make sure you thank the St. Johns Lioness Club for all of their hard work to make this event happen.