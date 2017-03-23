CVR sponsors day trip – April 2 deadline

Community Resource Volunteers Women Science Society (5th and 6th grades) will be sponsoring a day trip to Michigan State University Science Festival Expo on April 8th.

For more information please go to crvonline.org and to register or call 517-672-4226 with any questions. Deadline is April 2nd.

His Cup Runneth Over – begins April 4

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen that gives free hot meals to anyone who comes, will be starting it’s 3rd season April 4th.

This year there will be stops at First Baptist Church, St. Johns, First Congregational Church St. Johns, Middleton Community Church, Middleton, Pompeii United Methodist Church, Pompeii, Suntree Apartments, St. Johns, and Carson City Senior Apartments in Carson City.

The first week schedule is

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, April 4 and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 4 and at

– First Baptist Church/Produce Pickup on northwest side of the Beacon Ministry building, 512 N. US 27, St Johns, from 12 to 1:30 pm. Thursday, April 6, and at

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, April 6.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

Maple River Migration Tour planned – April 1

Join waterfowl experts and enthusiasts at Maple River State Game Area for the Ducks Unlimited Maple River Migration Tour on Saturday, April 1.

The tour will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Attendees can park at the southwest corner of South Baldwin Road and Crapo Road in Washington Township, east of US-127.

Nature lovers, bird watchers and waterfowlers are invited to watch the skies during the busy spring migration season. See how Ducks Unlimited has conserved nearly 800 acres here at this vital migration route since 2011. Take a self-guided tour of this conservation success story.

The event will feature:

· Waterfowl experts throughout the game area talking about habitat and waterfowl.

· Giveaways for kids.

· Photo contest.

For details about the event, contact Steve Wyckoff at (616) 446-0555.

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a non-profit agency who works with youth to teenagers will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic projects.

Please drop off the cartridges at the following locations:

– St. Vincent DePaul, S. US 27,

– Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham and

– Clinton Transit, 304 N. Brush St., all in St. Johns.

For more information about CRV, go to our web site: www.crvonline.org. Thank you for your help.

Senior Center Available for Weekend Rentals

Are you looking for a location to hold a high school graduation, birthday party, family reunion or shower? Then come and take a look at the Clinton County Senior Center, located at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns. It is available for rent most weekends of the year.

The center has two large rooms (one with dining tables and chairs) available for use. The center rents for $100 – $150. The price depends on whether you use the kitchen or just the large rooms.

If you would like a tour of the facility, stop in any Mon, Tue, Wed or Fri between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. If you have any questions you can also call them at 989-224-4257.

Spring Clean-up scheduled – May 13

Spring clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th. All items must be placed out by the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13th but no earlier than Saturday, May 6th.

Items placed after the contractor has passed through will not be picked up. This service is available to city residents only who live in a one to five unit dwelling. If you are located in a construction zone, your items will be picked up for spring clean-up. Granger is aware of the construction areas and will pick up your items as long as they are out by 6 AM.

The following items Can be placed out by the curb for clean-up:

Appliances, mattresses, furniture, electronics (t.v.’s, computers, monitors, VCR’s), lawn mowers, hub caps, copper or brass tubing & wire, large toys, bicycles, furniture, scrap metal (bed frames, aluminum lawn chairs, file cabinets, etc.)

Do Not place trash/recycling, batteries, dirt piles, concrete, bricks, stone, blocks, construction or demolition materials from major household repairs, yard waste or latex paint (latex paint can be dried out by using saw dust or kitty litter and then placed into your weekly household green city bag).

As an alternative to placing gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories and building materials for curb side pick-up, residents may contact the Clinton County Habitat for Humanity Re-Store at 989-227-1771 or www.habitat.org/restores for more information on donating items. Also St. Vincent De Paul at the South Point Mall, St. Johns, ph: 989-224-8852 accepts donations.

For more information, call City Offices at (989) 224-8944.

Mark Your Calendar

Toastmasters meetings every other Wednesday, 6 pm at AgroLiquid through June 2017

March 29

April 12, 26

May 10, 24

June 7, 21

******

2nd Annual Spring Prevention Issues Forum – April 11

******

The Clinton County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (DU) will host it’s 36th Annual Spring Wetlands Conservation banquet on Friday April 21, 2017

******

******

DreamBuilder’s Gala – May 5, 2017. This year’s theme is An Evening in Oz.