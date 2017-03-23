Transitions

Obituaries

Janet E. Reed

Janet E. Reed, 73 of St. Johns died on March 19, 2017 at Hazel Findlay County Manor. She was born on November 30, 1943 the daughter of William S. and LaVonne (Riechert) Reed. Janet graduated from Big Rapids High School and became a registered nurse working in the nurseries of Owosso Memorial Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.

Janet is survived by son David and daughter Amy Reed both of Florida; grandchildren, Mercedes, Armani and Izabella as well as a brother Dan Reed of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald.

There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Harry W. “Pete” Smith

Harry W. “Pete” Smith, age 86 of Owosso passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Masonic Pathways of Alma.

A memorial service will be held 6:00 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at First Church of Christ with Pastor Steve Swem officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 5pm until the time of service.

Pete was born May 2, 1930 in St. Johns, the son of Stafford and Mary (Jolly) Smith, attended the First Church of Christ and proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a member of the ARC, Shriner’s Club, Masons, American Legion and Eagles. Pete enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf and dancing. Most of all Pete loved to bring a smile to everyone.

He married Annabelle Current on November 14, 1952 in Angola, Indiana; she predeceased him on October 29, 1976.

Harry retired from General Motors as a tool and die maker.

Harry is survived by his children Landa (Jay) Wagar, Dawn Smith, Peggy MacFadden (Lori) and Wayne Smith; grandchildren Annabell (DJ) Marcum, Lena (Ricardo) Palacios, Jonathan (Brenda) Wagar, Peter (Veta) Wagar, Mary (Patrick) Compton and Susannah (Matthew) Henry; great-grandchildren Olie, Eli, Malachi, Dylan and Carter; many other loving family and friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Shriners Children’s Hospital. The family was served by the Nelson-House Funeral Home.

Craig A. Porubsky

Craig A. Porubsky, 42 of New Hudson, MI formerly of St. Johns passed away at Providence Hospital in Novi, MI from a brain aneurysm. Craig was born on May 20, 1974 in Owosso, MI the son of Arthur C. and Mary K. (Wright) Porubsky. He graduated from St. Johns High School in 1992 and received his BA degree from Central Michigan University. Craig worked as a paralegal in Novi, MI. He loved working out, music, food, talking politics and socializing.

He is survived by his parents of St. Johns, fiancé, Sheree Smullen, siblings, Marty (Terri) Porubsky of Fl, Rick Porubsky of Laingsburg, Angie (Darrell) Fahey of Mattawan MI, Kelly (Greg) Houlihan of Kentucky, Jennifer Porubsky of Dearborn, MI. 4 nephews and 3 nieces. He was preceded in death by brothers, Terry and Jeff.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Tuesday, 2-8 pm with the family present, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. A vigil service will be held at 7:30 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ingham County Humane Society.

Marriage licenses filed the week of March 13, 2017

Teng Henry Vang, 60 of Lansing and Nina Youa Vang, 59 of Lansing

Troy Alan LaBar, 50 of Portland and Jodi Marie Thomas, 48 of Portland

Scott Lawrence Nelson, 50 of St. Johns and Michelle McCue Tenlen, 40 of St. Johns

Floyd Alan Switzer, 48 of Eagle and Laurie Jo Smith, 59 of Eagle

Joshua Gabriel Szedlak, 37 of St. Johns and April Kay Roth, 28 of St. Johns

Robert Parks Sample Jr., 47 of St. Johns and Suzette Lynn McCarrick, 42 of St. Johns

William Leon Puzjak Jr., 53 of Lansing and June Marie Pease, 51 of Lansing