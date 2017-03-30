St. Johns Independent

Barry has seen his first shy Robin, so we must have lived through another Michigan winter.
Latest News
Annual Student Art Exchange now at the Briggs
Free Community Easter Egg Hunt – April 8
Maundy Thursday Service scheduled – April 13
Annual Easter Egg Hunt coming up – Saturday, April 15
Museum asks: Where are all the old gas stations?
STRIVE receives grant
Mint Country Garden Club Meeting – April 6
Art Competition open to 4th District high school students
More News
VFW dinner to benefit veterans – Thursday, April 6
Kitty Donohoe CD Release Concert in St. Johns – Friday, March 31
Comedy and Pizza in Elsie – March 31
Fire Hydrant Flushing Program scheduled
Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome
Briggs District Library News
MMDHD Calendar – April 2017
Mark Your Calendar
Features
Local students’ art featured
A Look Back Update
Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Artificial Respiration for Dogs
Letters – Reader takes issue with Moolenaar Op Ed and CASA says thanks
Maralyn’s Pet Corner – How to Make Your Cat Live Longer
Transitions
Obituaries – Geraldine A. Geller, Elmyra Jane Lavia, Bruce Warren Baker, Kendall E. Cable, Clare E. Boughton, Robert Matthew Ward
Marriage licenses filed the week of March 20, 2017