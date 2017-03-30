

Local students’ art featured

Congratulations to Joshua Wood (5th Grade) and Mariah Munro (11th Grade) for being featured “Young Creatives” as part of a billboard project through the Greater Lansing Arts Council in conjunction with Adams Advertising.





A Look Back Update

Bike Giveaway

by Barry Clark Bauer

Eddie VanElls, 9, of West Walker Road, St. Johns, was the winner of a new bicycle given away by Rehmann’s in St. Johns Monday at the conclusion of a contest by Red Bali casual shoes.

John Rehmann queries Eddie about his plans for his new bike. The boy is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard VanElls of R-2.

Regarding last week’s photo Annette Snyder writes: “The woman is Don’s wife; I cannot remember her first name. Sorry.”



Left to right are: Mrs. Don Rice; store manager Don Rice; City official Charles Coletta, and unidentified.

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Artificial Respiration for Dogs

Artificial respiration is a lifesaving technique that is performed when a dog has stopped breathing. The heart, meanwhile, may or may not be beating. Breathing difficulties are not only a potential problem by themselves, but can be a secondary indicator of other, more serious conditions elsewhere in the body. Therefore, it is important that you treat breathing difficulties seriously — even minor ones.

Complete CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) may be required if cardiac compromise is involved.

What To Watch For

Light breathing, uneven breathing, and panting can all be signs that something is wrong, and often accompany shock. Other signs of respiratory difficulty include exercise intolerance, lethargy, and standing with the elbows pointing outwards.

Primary Cause

Shock, bacterial infections in the lungs, heat stroke, bloating, heartworm disease, and respiratory malfunction can all cause breathing difficulties, as can obstructions in the airways (see also the “Choking” emergency guidelines).

Immediate Care

There are two methods for artificial respiration: compression and mouth-to-nose resuscitation.

Compression Method

This Artificial Respiration technique applies force to the chest walls, thereby moving the air out. The elastic recoil of the chest will draw air back in.

– Check the heartbeat or pulse of the dog (feel the artery on the inner side of mid-thigh).

– Lay the dog of his/her right side

– Pull the tongue forward and clear the airway; check for foreign particles in the mouth and/or throat. If needed, perform the Heimlich Maneuver.

– Place your hands on the chest and firmly press down. You should be able to hear the air moving out.

– Stop pressing and listen for the air to move in.

– Repeat until the dog starts to breathe on his own.

Mouth-to-Nose Resuscitation (Use this technique if the compression method doesn’t work)

Artificial respiration for dogs less than 14 kg or 30 pounds (puppies or small dogs):

– Lay the dog on his/her right side

– Pull the tongue out to the front of the mouth, just in line with the canine teeth so that you can close the mouth without the tongue being in the way.

– Check for foreign particles in the mouth and/or throat and clear the airway.

– Put your mouth near the nose and slowly blow into the nostrils until you see the chest expand. (Any excess air will be released through the dog’s mouth.)

– Remove your mouth and allow the lungs to deflate.

– If the chest does not expand, blow with more force, closing your hand around the muzzle to seal the lips.

– Repeat steps 4 and 5 every two to three seconds until the dog starts to breathe on his own, checking the pulse once per minute.

– If the dog’s heart stops, use both CPR and artificial respiration procedures.

– Seek help from your vet or an emergency hospital as soon as possible.

Artificial respiration for dogs over 14 kg or 30 pounds (medium and large dogs):

Follow the same procedure as for a small dog, except that the dog’s lips should be kept closed at the onset of the procedure. Seal the mouth by closing your hand around the muzzle and blow once every three seconds.

Veterinary Care

Your vet will be able to identify the underlying cause of the dog’s breathing difficulties using a variety of procedures, including chest radiographs, pulse oximetry, and blood gas measurement. Treatment will depend on the diagnosis.

Prevention

Breathing difficulties stem from so many causes that it’s difficult to prevent them. Exercise, a healthy diet, and good everyday care all contribute to the prevention of respiratory problems. Removing small, interesting objects lying around the home (or around the yard) can also help prevent accidental swallowing by an inquisitive pet.

Letters – Reader takes issue with Moolenaar Op Ed and CASA says thanks

Keep your personal politics out of this paper.

“After eight years of former President Obama putting Chicago interests ahead of the millions of people who enjoy the Great Lakes for work and recreation, it is time to make real progress on blocking Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes.” – Rep. Moolenaar in an Op Ed published March 23, 2017 in the St. Johns Independent

I supposed next you’ll be hailing Mr. Trump for his forward thinking on immigration as well as his obvious racial prejudices and sexual harassment practices.

Kimberly Smith

DeWitt, MI

[Editor’s note: Republican U.S. Representative John Moolenaar represents the 4th Congressional District of Michigan which includes Clinton County.]

Super thank you to Big Boy of St. Johns for again hosting wonderful Kick Off Event for the 4th Annual Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly! We appreciate the great service provided by their staff who definitely were in the spirit of the event with great costumes.

Thank you to our supporters and Big Boy patrons who enjoyed the wonderful Pasta and Salad Buffet. We appreciate the ongoing generous support of our community.

For more information about the 2017 Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly! on April 29th, please visit our website VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org or contact our office at 989-640-5681.

Thank you,

Kelly Schafer, Executive Director

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – How to Make Your Cat Live Longer

If you’re a cat owner, particularly a new cat owner, it’s natural to wonder how long your feline friend will be with you. Just how long does the average cat live?

With advances in medicine and nutrition, cats are living longer than ever before. It’s not unusual today to see a cat live well into its 20s. As a health care provider, that’s encouraging and heartening. The cats that currently live with me are only now starting to approach their early teens. However, several of the cats that I’ve shared my life with lived into their late teens, with one approaching 23 years old before he passed.

Indoor Versus Outdoor Cats

It’s difficult to discuss average life span for a pet cat without first discussing the differences between a pet cat that lives indoors and a cat that lives or spends a great deal of time outdoors unsupervised. For these cats, the life span can be much shorter. An outdoor life exposes your cat to a number of dangers that a cat living indoors simply doesn’t face. These risks include infectious diseases, poisons, exposure to the elements, and injuries from vehicles, dogs, wild animals, or even people. Cats living outdoors are also prey to some of the wild animals that now live even in our more urban communities.

Buy Quality Cat Food

Providing a high-quality, balanced, and complete diet is one of the most important things you can do to keep your cat healthy and ensure a long life. The diet should also be appropriate for your cat’s life stage and lifestyle. For instance, a kitten should be consuming a diet that supports growth while an older cat may require fewer calories or even have health issues that require dietary restrictions or additions. The nutritional needs of each cat are different. In addition, it is important to avoid overfeeding your cat. Your veterinarian can help you choose a diet appropriate for your individual cat based on his age, reproductive status (i.e., neutered or spayed), health, and other factors.

Water Consumption is Important Too!

You may not have thought of this before, but many cats do not consume adequate amounts of water without encouragement. Encourage water consumption for your cat through the use of canned foods (which have a higher moisture content than kibble), water fountains, dripping faucets, or by adding water to the dry cat food.



Don’t Forget to Exercise

Keeping your cat lean and fit is another contributing factor to giving your cat a long and healthy life. Overweight cats are prone to a number of diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, skin disease, respiratory disease, and more. Put aside time each day to encourage your cat to exercise through interactive play. You can also encourage exercise through the use of food puzzles.

Considering Spaying/Neutering Your Cat if You Haven’t Already

Spaying and neutering increases the life span of cats, according to the 2013 Banfield Pet Hospital Report. An added benefit for cats that are spayed or neutered is a lower tendency for developing annoying or even intolerable behavioral issues such as marking or spraying.

Provide Environmental Enrichment for Your Cat

Environmental enrichment is a must for all cats, especially indoor cats. Living indoors, though safer than living outside, can also contribute to boredom for your cat. Enrichment includes scratching posts, perches, toys, and other things that stimulate your cat’s mind and alleviate boredom.

Keep Your Cat’s Teeth Clean

Oral care is frequently overlooked, particularly for cats. However, it is extremely important to look after your cat’s teeth and mouth. The majority of cats over the age of three already have some degree of dental disease. Dental disease can be painful and may even prevent your cat from eating normally.

Proper oral care involves both home care as well as regular veterinary care. It’s likely your veterinarian will need to anesthetize your cat in order to do a thorough oral examination and properly clean your cat’s teeth. Cats can have dental problems that occur under the gum line and cause pain, which may go unnoticed as cats tend to hide the fact that they are in pain. Without anesthesia, it is impossible for your veterinarian to find these problems and treat them to relieve any dental pain your cat may be experiencing. Your veterinarian can also help you establish a home care routine for your cat. This may include brushing the teeth, oral wipes, oral rinses, and other options.

Regular Veterinary Visits Are Necessary

All cats require regular veterinary visits, not only for dental examinations but for a thorough examination of your cat from nose to tail. Cats are masters of disguise when it comes to disease. Even the most observant cat owner may be unable to spot the early signs of illness. However, your veterinarian is trained to look for these signs. Your veterinarian also has the advantage of being able to perform blood, urine, fecal, and other testing that you cannot do at home for your cat. Help your cat live longer and schedule annual veterinary checkups.