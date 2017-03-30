VFW dinner to benefit veterans – Thursday, April 6

A spaghetti and meatballs dinner prepared by Chuck Desander will be held on Thursday, April 6 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the Mint City VFW Hall on N. US-27.

The meal price is $7 for adults, $3 for children. Children under 5 are free.

For more information please call 989-307-8077.

The Wilson Collective is excited to announce its second concert of 2017. The internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Kitty Donohoe will be presenting a special concert in St. Johns on Friday, March 31 starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Wilson Center Auditorium.

Kitty’s “The Irishman’s Daughter” is a collection of traditional songs and tunes that have been given the Donohoe treatment. She will be available to sign copies of that CD and/or one of her other 5 recordings after the concert. Refreshments will be served.

Admission to the concert is $10 with 50% of the proceeds going into the Wilson Center Auditorium project. The WC Auditorium is located at 101 W. Cass St. in downtown St. Johns, just south of the Courthouse. Tickets will be available at the door.

Comedy and Pizza in Elsie – March 31

Comedy and Pizza Night returns to Elsie on Friday, March 31.

Early bird tickets are $8 online and after that tickets are $10 online or at the door the night of the show. Foo-G’s Pizza will be selling slices and pop before and during the show. Doors open at 7:30 with the show starting at 8 pm.

Fire Hydrant Flushing Program scheduled

The City of St. Johns Water Department personnel will be flushing all fire hydrants in the city. Flushing of the hydrants is done in spring and fall.

The schedule for flushing will be:

M-21 North from April 3-14, 2017

M-21 South from April 17-30, 2017

Flushing will be done between the hours of:

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call the Water Department at 224-8944 ext. 235 or ext. 282 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen will be making the following stops

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, April 4 and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 4 and at

– First Baptist Church/Produce Pickup on northwest side of the Beacon Ministry building, 512 N. US 27, St Johns, from 12 to 1:30 pm. Thursday, April 6, and at

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, April 6.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

Briggs District Library News

The annual St. Johns-Konan Friendship Society Art Reception will be held at the library on Tuesday April 11 from 7:00-8:00 pm. The art work will be on display from March 27 to April 29.

Spring Break “Make It & Take It Crafts & LEGO Building” – Make It & Take Crafts will be available on Tuesday, April 4 and LEGO Building will be on Wednesday, April 5. Both programs will be from 10:30 – 11:30 am or from 2:30-4 pm. Children can use our materials in these self-directed programs. Adults must accompany children. No registration is needed.

Mother’s Day Program – Mothers, grandmothers, and children ages 3 and up are welcome to join us on Monday, May 8 from 7-8 pm for stories, light refreshments and a craft. Registrations is required and begins on Monday, April 10.

Toddler Story-time – “Music to my Ears!” – Children ages 2-3 years old with an adult are invited to join in some musical fun! There will be stories, music, games, crafts, and creative movement. This is a 4 session story-time starting May 10 and going through May 31. This program is being offered Wednesday mornings at 10:30- 11am. Registration is required and opens Wednesday, April 12.

Garden Buddies – Spring is in the air and we at the library are thinking about gardening. Youth ages 7-12 are invited to join the Briggs District Library Garden Buddies to learn what it takes to grow the food they love to eat. We will be meeting Thursday evenings starting May 18 and going through June 29. There will be no session June 15. This program will be occurring from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Registration is required and begins Thursday, April 20.

*NEW* Teen Program – Teens are invited to join us on Friday, May 12 at 3:30 for a scavenger hunt! Teams of 2-5 members will compete in an Amazing Race-style scavenger hunt, answering clues and completing challenges to reach a reward. Registration is required and begins Friday, April 14.

Teen Volunteer Opportunity – Attention all teens! Briggs District Library needs your help prepping our Children’s Garden. The perks of volunteering include gaining the ever important volunteer hours which look great on job and college applications and free cocoa/coffee and snacks. We will be meeting behind the library in the Rae Johnson Children’s Garden on April 22 at 10:30 am. Registration is appreciated and is open now.

Tale to Tail: a read-aloud program with “Ruger” a certified therapy dog. Children ages 6 to 12 years old are welcome to read to a “Tail Waggin’ Tutor named Ruger!! Children read to Ruger in our quiet study room in 15 minute sessions. This program encourages confidence and reading skills in a relaxing environment. Registration is open now for Thursday evenings: 6:30-7:30 (15 minute sessions per child) on the second & fourth Thursdays of April & May. April 13, & 27, and May 11 & 25. An adult will be in the room with your child & Ruger. Contact us and set up an appointment for 1 session or multiple sessions. We hope to offer this program throughout the summer to keep children’s reading skills up over the summer break.

Bookaholics Book Club – The graphic novel has become an increasingly popular and respected way of telling a story. These long-form comic books have been used to retell the stories of popular fiction authors, mythological heroes, and Civil Rights icons. The next selection of the Bookaholics book club is the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel MAUS, written and illustrated by Art Spiegelman. MAUS tells the story of Spiegelman’s father, Vladek, a Jewish survivor of Hitler’s Europe. Vladek’s harrowing story of survival is woven into the author’s account of his tortured relationship with his aging father. Against the backdrop of guilt brought by survival, they stage a normal life of small arguments and unhappy visits. This astonishing retelling of our century’s grisliest news is a story of survival, not only of Vladek but of the children who survive even the survivors. New members are welcome when we meet on Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 at the library. Copies of MAUS are now available.

Library Closure – The Library will be close at 1:00pm on Friday April 14 in observance of Good Friday and be closed on Saturday April 15 for the Easter Holiday. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout this closure.

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

MMDHD Calendar – April 2017

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

April 4: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

April 11: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

April 18: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

April 25: . 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Hearing & Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

April 5

April 10: at Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

April 26: at Valley Farms Baptist Church, 1141 E State Rd, Lansing,

from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

"In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer."



Immunization Clinic

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

April 3: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

April 10: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

April 12: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

April 17: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

April 20: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

April 24: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Mark Your Calendar

Toastmasters meetings every other Wednesday, 6 pm at AgroLiquid through June 2017

April 12, 26

May 10, 24

June 7, 21

2nd Annual Spring Prevention Issues Forum – April 11

The Clinton County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (DU) will host it’s 36th Annual Spring Wetlands Conservation banquet on Friday April 21, 2017

Spring clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th.

DreamBuilder’s Gala – May 5, 2017. This year’s theme is An Evening in Oz.