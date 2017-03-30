Transitions

Obituaries

Geraldine A. Geller

Geraldine A. Geller, age 86 of Fowler, MI passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017 at New Life Assisted Living, DeWitt, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 4-8 P.M. and Monday, April 3, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. Sunday and a Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.

Geraldine was born in Dallas Township, MI on September 20, 1930, the daughter of Albert and Irene (Thelen) Schueller. Geraldine married Roman Geller in December of 1949. He passed away on March 25, 1994. She resided most of her life in Fowler. Spending time with her family brought her great joy and she loved to travel with her family. Geraldine was a wonderful baker and cook. She also spent many years helping to cook for Senior Citizen Dinners. She enjoyed putting puzzles together with her lady friends and playing Bingo. Geraldine was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In her younger years she loved to draw and pencil sketch. Geraldine used to work in the St. Johns Egg Station for quite sometime.

She is survived by her daughter Diane Owen of Pompeii, MI, son Ron and Carol Geller of Fowler, MI, daughter Joyce and Barry Parrott of Charlotte, MI, daughter Barb and Dale Thelen of Fowler, MI, daughter Linda and Gary Rademacher of St. Johns, MI, daughter Nancy and Gery Rademacher of Fowler, MI, daughter Karen and Don Taylor of Fowler, MI, daughter Kathy Geller of St. Johns, MI, son Kevin and Cindy Geller of St. Johns, MI, daughter Lorie and Tim Bullen of Rives Junction, MI, and son Brian and Val Geller of Newport, NC, 40 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, brother Jerome Schueller, sister Therese Fox, brother Gary and Rose Schueller, sister-in-law Julia Schueller, sister-in-law Lorraine Schueller, sister-in-law Kathy Schueller, brother-in-law Bill Skriba, sister-in-law Viola and Joe Minarik, and many nieces and nephews. Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 8 siblings; Sister Rosaline, Marietta (Gene), Joseph, Ambrose, Rita, Richard, Josetta and Ronnie, sister-in-law Kay, and brother-in-law Clare.

The Family would like to say a very special thank you to the staff at New Life AFC in DeWitt for the wonderful care given to our mom while she lived there.

Memorials may be made to a Charity of the Donor’s Choice. Online condolences can be sent to . Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Elmyra Jane Lavia

Elmyra Jane “Ellie” Lavia, 78, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at Sparrow Health Systems, Lansing, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, March 31, 2017, with Pastor Mona Kindel officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2017 from 12:00 until the time of service.

Elmyra was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on September 4, 1938, the daughter of Glen L. and Vera E. (Thornton) Kayser. Elmyra enjoyed bowling, crocheting, watching wildlife and gardening. She worked at Walmart in St. Johns as a Department Manager for many years.

She is survived by son Bernard and Tina Lavia of Muskegon, MI, daughter Dianne and John Pontius of Ithaca, MI, grandchildren; Cody (Angela) Lavia, Johnathan (Sabrina) Pontius, Bryant (Leah) Pontius, Brandon and Krista Nevills, Jacklyn Rodriguez, River Swift, great grandchildren; Julian, Isabella, Brady, Nicholas, brother Edward and Janet Kayser of MI, step brother Robert and Patricia Antekeier of AZ. She was preceded in death by her father Glen Kayser, parents Vera and Bernard Antekeier and brother Ralph and Ushi Kayser.

Memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Bruce Warren Baker

Bruce Warren Baker, 63, unexpectedly went home to be with his Lord on March 27, 2017. Bruce loved spending time at home in Dewitt and up north at Higgins Lake. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating and spending time hanging out with family and his many special friends. Bruce was a great helper and liked to share his skills. He attended First Baptist Church of St. Johns. Most of all, Bruce loved his wonderful grandchildren, considering them to be the loves of his life. Papa Bruce created great memories for all. He was a generous man in life, and continues this generosity after his passing by sharing the gift of life as an organ donor.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 43 years, Dawn Graham Baker; children, Todd (Catherine), Karie (Joshua), Justin (Katrina); grandchildren, Antonio, Alora, Avery, Rosa, James, Mario, Nadia, Rocco, Addison; sister, Karen and her family in California; and extended family, the Grahams of DeWitt, the Hamiltons of Laingsburg, and the Bakers of Lansing. Bruce was preceded in death by parents, Gordon and Eileen Baker.

A Memorial Service will take place at 6:00 pm March 30, 2017 at First Baptist Church of St. Johns, 512 S. Whittemore Street, St. Johns, MI 48879 with Pastor Tim Knaus officiating. The family will receive visitors two hours prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Bruce may be made to Beacon of Hope, First Baptist Church of St. Johns.

The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes DeWitt Chapel.

Kendall E. Cable

Kendall E. Cable of Bath, MI died on Sunday March 26, 2017 at Hospice House of Mid Michigan. He was born on August 3, 1965 in Lansing, MI the son of Allen J. and Elaine A. (Cronkright) Cable. Ken was a farmer involved with dairy and cash crops.

He is survived by his wife, Kristeen J. (Fergueson) whom he married on May 4, 1985 in East Lansing. Also surviving are his sons Robert (Deidra) Cable and Dustin Cable both of Bath, parents of Bath, MI and Brother, Daniel Cable of Maybee, MI

A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at Gunnisonville Church basement, 2031 Clark Rd., Bath, MI 48808 on Saturday, April 1, 2017, 1-4 p.m. Memorials may be given to Kristeen. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI

Clare E. Boughton

Clare E. Boughton died suddenly at his winter home in Dunnellon, FL on Monday, March 20, 2017 at the age of 74. He was born June 3, 1942 in Lansing, MI the son of Clare O. and Thelma A. (Dassance) Boughton. Clare attended First Baptist Church in St. Johns, enjoyed traveling, camping and woodworking. He coached girls fast pitch softball for several years, was an avid sports fan and loved fishing. He was an agricultural products salesman for most of his working career. On January 26, 1961 he married Diane Smith and she survives him.

Also surviving are two daughters, Lori Fonger of Kalamazoo and Tammy Hite of DeWitt; six grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Rachael, Benjamin, Jason and Olivia; one great granddaughter, Kira; two sisters, Donna (Marvin) O’Dell of St. Johns and Dolores Boughton of Holt. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister LaVonne.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, March 27, 2017 at First Baptist Church 512 S. US 27 St. Johns with Pastor Tim Knaus officiating. Interment will take place 2:30 PM at Deepdale Memorial Gardens. The family will receive relatives and friends 4:00 to 7:00 PM Sunday, March 26 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns and one hour prior the funeral at the church. Memorials may be made to Capital Area Humane Society 7095 W. Grand River Ave. Lansing, MI 48906.

Robert Matthew Ward

Robert Matthew Ward, 63, of St. Johns, MI, passed peacefully at his home on March 19, 2017 with family by his side. Calling himself “naturally lucky”, Rob enjoyed his life in spite of many arduous years of polycystic kidney disease that began in his mid-30’s, including 20 years of dialysis. He outlived his life expectancy by several years, while maintaining a positive outlook on life throughout his long-term illness. He was kind and friendly to everyone and everything and was admired for his tenacity to endure the adversities of his health.

Born April 9, 1953, Rob was raised in Saginaw Township by Les and Joanne Ward and graduated from Douglas MacArthur High School in 1971. While gifted in math and science, music was always his driving force. He was interested in all kinds of music and musicians and played keyboard for bands of all genres throughout his adulthood. He really enjoyed his last band, The Upstage Crew Blues Band from Grand Rapids, and was working toward a music degree until his illness prevented him from continuing.

Rob was an avid reader and enjoyed conversing on pertinent subjects. He was also a sports car fan and an avid Marvel and DC comic fan. An interest that began in childhood with comic books continued throughout his life, as he watched every TV series and action movie he could at IMAX or 3D theaters.

Rob was a partner of the Listening Room in Saginaw in its early years. He then founded Home Systems Group in Lansing where he sold and installed high-end stereo equipment and home entertainment systems. His last employment was at Peckham in Lansing as a passport call center operator until 2013.

After two previous marriages, Rob married Wanda Loyce Schmidt of Lansing in May, 2004. They enjoyed traveling, gardening, raising chickens, spending time with their grandchildren and living a quiet life in rural St. Johns with their beloved chocolate Lab, Lily, and cat, Taffy. Wanda preceded him in death in October, 2014.

Rob is survived by his mother, Joanne Ward, of Saginaw; sister Jane Ward, of Mt. Pleasant; son Talon Ward, of Orlando, FL; brother-in-law Randy (Laura) Schmidt, of St. Johns; father-in-law Earl (Lynn) Schmidt of Ionia; step-son Larry (Ivy) Schmidt and their children Calvin and Arbor of Williamston; and other members of the Schmidt family.

Following cremation, a celebration of his life will take place at his home when weather permits. Expressions of sympathy may be emailed to WandRWard@hotmail.com. Those wishing to offer a commemorative memorial may consider donating to an animal shelter.

Marriage licenses filed the week of March 20, 2017

Jason Jeffrey Herington, 35 of Grand Ledge and Amanda Nichole Wilson, 23 of Grand Ledge

Joshua Edward Lee, 31 of Bath and Michelle Marie Bolek, 31 of Bath

Eric Steven Dugan, 35 of Bath and Rebecca Lynne Stoddard, 26 of Bath

Travis Michael Platte, 21 of Fowler and Abigail Rebecca Hoyt, 23 of Fowler