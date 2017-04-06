St. Johns Independent

Lilly Makara and Stu Fitzpatrick greeted friends to the K of C Fish Fry. The last dinner will be next Friday.
Latest News
The Friday Night Fish Fry
SJMS to present The Lion King, Jr. – April 21-23
Habitat to dedicate new house – Saturday, April 8
Logo Contest for St. Johns Mint Festival T-Shirts
Spray park receives grants
Local woman elected to NorthStar Board of Directors
Jones surviving spouse bill signed by governor
More News
Free Community Easter Egg Hunt – April 8
Maundy Thursday Service scheduled – April 13
Annual Easter Egg Hunt coming up – Saturday, April 15
Fire Hydrant Flushing Program scheduled
CRV collecting empty ink cartridges
Soup Kitchen makes stops in area
Moolenaar’s staff to hold Office Hours
Mark Your Calendar
Features
Annual Student Art Exchange at the Briggs – with an album
A Look Back – St. Joe’s Event
A Look Back Update revisited
Transitions
Obituaries – Albert A. Turkovich, Julia Pearl Thornton, Raymond Charles Gibbons
Marriage licenses filed the week of March 27, 2017
Divorce decrees filed the weeks of March 13 and March 20, 2017
Divorce decrees filed the week of March 27, 2017