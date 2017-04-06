St. Johns Independent





Lilly Makara and Stu Fitzpatrick greeted friends to the K of C Fish Fry. The last dinner will be next Friday.

The Friday Night Fish FrySJMS to present The Lion King, Jr. – April 21-23Habitat to dedicate new house – Saturday, April 8Logo Contest for St. Johns Mint Festival T-ShirtsSpray park receives grantsLocal woman elected to NorthStar Board of DirectorsJones surviving spouse bill signed by governorFree Community Easter Egg Hunt – April 8Maundy Thursday Service scheduled – April 13Annual Easter Egg Hunt coming up – Saturday, April 15Fire Hydrant Flushing Program scheduledCRV collecting empty ink cartridgesSoup Kitchen makes stops in areaMoolenaar’s staff to hold Office HoursMark Your CalendarAnnual Student Art Exchange at the Briggs – with an albumA Look Back – St. Joe’s EventA Look Back Update revisitedObituaries – Albert A. Turkovich, Julia Pearl Thornton, Raymond Charles GibbonsMarriage licenses filed the week of March 27, 2017Divorce decrees filed the weeks of March 13 and March 20, 2017Divorce decrees filed the week of March 27, 2017