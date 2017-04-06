Free Community Easter Egg Hunt – April 8

Pilgrim United Methodist Church is sponsoring a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8th at 3:00 PM for children ages 1 year to 5th grade. If it rains the event will be held inside.

The church is located at 2965 W. Parks Road, on the corner of Dewitt and Parks Roads.

Maundy Thursday Service scheduled – April 13

The First Congregational Church of St. Johns will hold a special service, Jesus In The Passover, on Maundy Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 6:00 pm.

Join them for a Christian interpretation of the traditional Jewish festival celebrated for more than 3,000 years. The evening will include all the elements of the Seder; singing, story-telling, praying and eating.

A full dinner will be served along with the elements of the ceremonial meal. Children are more than welcome to join.

Please call the church office at (989)224-2636 or visit www.fccsj.com for more information. There is no cost for this special event. Please invite your family and friends.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt coming up – Saturday, April 15

St. Johns Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the St. Johns Lioness Club will be held on Saturday, April 15th at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Johns City Park. An alarm will sound to start the egg hunt.

Age groups are 3-4; 5-6; 7-8; 9-10. Special eggs will be given out by bunny helpers for those under 3.

Bring a camera; the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures. There will also be face painting, live bunny rabbits and balloon animal making.

This event is free to the public. Please make sure you thank the St. Johns Lioness Club for all of their hard work to make this event happen.

Fire Hydrant Flushing Program scheduled

The City of St. Johns Water Department personnel will be flushing all fire hydrants in the city. Flushing of the hydrants is done in spring and fall.

The schedule for flushing will be:

M-21 North from April 3-14, 2017

M-21 South from April 17-30, 2017

Flushing will be done between the hours of:

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call the Water Department at 224-8944 ext. 235 or ext. 282 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a non-profit agency who works with youth to teenagers will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic projects.

Please drop off the cartridges at the following locations: St. Vincent DePaul, S. US 27, Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham and Clinton Transit, 304 N. Brush St., all in St. Johns.

For more information about CRV, go to our web site: www.crvonline.org. Thank you for your help.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome.

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, April 11 and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 p.m to 7:00 pm., Tuesday, April 11 and at

– Suntree Apartments, 1100 Sunview Dr., St. Johns, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, April 13 and at

– Ithaca Church of God, 624 Barber St., Ithaca, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

Moolenaar’s staff to hold Office Hours

Congressman John Moolenaar announced office hours to be held by constituent relations representatives at locations throughout the Fourth District. The purpose of the office hours is to help residents in need of assistance with a federal agency, like the IRS and the VA.

Office hours have been held monthly and are held when Congressman Moolenaar is in Washington voting on legislation. Congressman Moolenaar’s office has held more than 350 office hours since the beginning of 2015.

Additionally, Congressman Moolenaar has held 26 listening sessions since taking office. Listening sessions are opportunities for constituents to discuss issues with Congressman Moolenaar in a town hall-style format.

Here is the remaining date, time and locations of the office hours for the month:

April 28

11:30 AM-12:30 PM

Gratiot County Courthouse

Commissioner’s Room

214 East Center Street

Ithaca, MI 48847

Mark Your Calendar

******

Toastmasters meetings every other Wednesday, 6 pm at AgroLiquid through June 2017

April 12, 26

May 10, 24

June 7, 21

******

2nd Annual Spring Prevention Issues Forum – April 11

******

The Clinton County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (DU) will host it’s 36th Annual Spring Wetlands Conservation banquet on Friday April 21, 2017

******

Spring clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th.

******

DreamBuilder’s Gala – May 5, 2017. This year’s theme is An Evening in Oz.