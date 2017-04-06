Annual Student Art Exchange at the Briggs – with an album

by Maralyn Fink

The twenty-second Annual Student Art Exchange is now hanging throughout the Briggs District Library on bulletin boards, the ends of bookshelves and the cloud in the adult section with lots of banners from the ceiling.

I decided to check out the art work so paid a visit to the library.

I saw interesting artwork by Japanese students in elementary and junior high but also great artwork created by students in the St Johns elementary schools under the direction of Ms. DenHerder and Ms. Parsons, the art teachers. This will be on display at Briggs Library from March 27 through April 29.

The annual art exhibit is a cooperative effort coordinated by the Clinton Count Arts Council between the St. Johns School District, Briggs Library, and the St. Johns – Konan Friendship Society, with special help from students in the National Art Honor Society of Ovid-Elsie High School.

This is a very beautiful display, and I urge anyone to stop at the Library and see all the great art displayed. You won’t be disappointed.

A Look Back – St. Joe’s Event

by Barry Clark Bauer

In the back left to right: Jan Sipkovsky, St. Joseph Catholic Church school teacher, and Bob Rehmann, owner of Rehmann’s Clothing & Furnishing store in St. Johns, Phyllis Bappert (Gilroy) and Marie Thelen.

This photo was taken at a St. Joe’s Card Party and Style Show in 1971. We still need a little help identifying the little girl.

A Look Back Update revisited

by Barry Clark Bauer

[Editor’s note: All right. Let’s take one more run at this.]

Left to right are: Mrs. Don Rice; store manager Don Rice; City official Charles Coletta, and unidentified.

Curt Keck assures us that Mrs. Don Rice’s first name was Gladys.