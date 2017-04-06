Transitions

Obituaries

Albert A. Turkovich

Albert A. Turkovich passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the age of 88. He was born September 28, 1928 in Shinnston, West Virginia the son of Michael and Mary (Riska) Turkovich. Albert served his country as a career soldier in the U.S. Army. He was awarded the Bronze Star and was a member of an expert rifle team for many years. Albert served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam and retired from the Army with the rank of Major. He was a member of VFW Post # 5890 and American Legion Post # 118 both in Rio Rancho, NM. He loved fishing, hunting, photography, good food, and a bargain! Albert also enjoyed traveling and made several trips to Europe to visit relatives and friends.

Surviving are three sons, Albert Jr., Donald and Mark; twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; three sisters and one brother. He was preceded in death by three brothers.

Local funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Pastor Andy Croel officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Albert will then return to Shinnston, West Virginia for services and burial there. Local Military Honors will be provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard. The family suggests memorials may be made to the donor’s local VFW.

Julia Pearl Thornton

Julia Pearl Thornton, age 96, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI. Julia was born in St. Johns, MI on January 4, 1921, the daughter of Isaac and Daisy (McKnight) Neelands. She graduated from St. Johns High School and attended Eastern Michigan University. On February 2, 1946 she married Walter Thornton in St. Johns, MI. Walter passed away on June 10, 1958. Julia was an organist for a number of churches in the area, and taught piano lessons at her home for many years. She was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church. She enjoyed activities at the Clinton County Senior Center.

She is survived by her daughter Barbara and William Bashore of St. Johns, MI, son Arnold and Sharon Thornton of Dewitt, MI, daughter Marjorie and William Eiseler of St. Johns, MI, daughter Janet Taylor of Lansing, MI, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and sister in law Mary Libey of Mesa, AZ. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Walter, and brother Lewis Neelands.

Burial will take place at Duplain Township Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to charity of the donor’s choice. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Raymond Charles Gibbons

Raymond Charles Gibbons, age 75, of Fowler, MI, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017 at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Raymond was born in Wheatland Township, MI on May 12, 1941 the son of Arthur and Hazel (Henry) Gibbons. Raymond married Carol Devereaux on April 4, 1964 in Maple Rapids, MI. Raymond resided most of his life in Fowler. Ray enjoyed to hunt, fish and golf. He retired from Quality Dairy Company and worked in construction all of his life.

He is survived by his wife Carol Gibbons of Fowler, MI, son Kevin Gibbons of St. Johns, MI, son Keith Gibbons of Fowler, MI, daughter Karen and Chris Schulze, of Elsie, MI, son Kirby and Lesli Gibbons of Jackson, MI, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many siblings. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents.

The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Marriage licenses filed the week of March 27, 2017

Brian Dean Barnes, 54 of DeWitt and Jacy Silva Dos Santos, 42 of DeWitt

Douglas Wayne Ross, 65 of St. Johns and Lorena Kay Conlin, 62 of St. Johns

Divorce decrees filed the weeks of March 13 and March 20, 2017

Most, Debra and and Eric Lyn

Hannahs, Thomas Dean and Rebecca Ann

Quinn, Nicole and Ryan

Gonzales, Jennifer and Richard S, Jr

Parks, Vern O, and Carol Lee

Eimers, Steven Joseph and Laura Lynn

Logan, Michael Joseph and Sharon Lu

Nickson, Alphonso Jr and Connie Marie

Martens, Eric Clifford and Tonya Sue Hunter

Divorce decrees filed the week of March 27, 2017

Shirkey, Jennie and Scott

McDiarmid, Erica L. and Sam F.

Schilling, Brandy and Jonathan