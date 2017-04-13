St. Johns Independent





St. Johns Middle School students rehearse for their April 21-23 production of the Lion King, Jr.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt time is hereSJMS to present The Lion King, Jr. – see a rehearsalRESA Senior receives awardMountain Town Brass performs April 23 at Wilson CenterMint City Singers – Sunday, April 30S’Moves Alive! 2017 offers unique music program – April 21, 2215th Annual Springtime Community Festival – May 13CASA 2017 Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly – Saturday, April 29Clarksons to play in Chapin – Sunday, April 23Logo Contest for St. Johns Mint Festival T-ShirtsJust a reminder about the upcoming Spring Cleanup – Saturday, May 13CRV collecting empty ink cartridgesSenior Center Garage Sale – April 22Soup Kitchen makes stops in areaBriggs District Library NewsMark Your CalendarArt Exchange Opening ReceptionMoolenaar To Host District-Wide Listening SessionBenny and Jessie’s Pet Info – 5 Ways to Keep Your Dog Allergy-Free this SpringLetters – Souper thanks from CASAMaralyn’s Pet Corner – Cats are as Smart as Their Owners Already KnewObituaries – Ted R. Lewis, Sr., Esdeane Laurence Osgood, Mary Lucinda Bernath, Angela Rose Andrews, Agatha Margaret Feldpausch, Marc P. RehmannMarriage licenses filed the week of April 3, 2017