CASA 2017 Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly – Saturday, April 29

CASA’s 2017 Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly event will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the City Park.

The race fee will be $25.00, and all participants must be registered. Registration ends April 27, 2017 at 11:59pm EDT https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/SaintJohns/Superhero5KRunWalkorFly

The Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly! is a fun, family event for all ages and abilities. All participants are encouraged to wear a Superhero costume.

8:00 a.m. Registration Opens

8:30 a.m. Costume Contest Judging Begins (winners announced just before 9:00 a.m.)

9:00 a.m. Kids’ Super Dash (not timed, all kiddos will receive a medal)

9:30 a.m. All Superheroes take off! (chip timed)

The full 5K course is through the scenic St. Johns City Park. The route is a mix of groomed dirt trails and pavement.

Join the Costume Contest.

1. Most Authentic Superhero

2. Most Creative Superhero Costume

3. Best Group

4. Cutest Superhero

Volunteer opportunities

Set Up: At least 17 more volunteers needed.

– Assist with set up for the event.

– Set up volunteers should be at the park by 7:00 a.m. This task will be completed by 8:00 a.m.

Direct Participants: At least 6 more volunteers needed.

– Volunteers are stationed at a couple of the park entrances to direct participants to the registration area and lots of other fun activities!

– Volunteers should arrive no later than 7:30 a.m. and be present until the full 5K begins at 9:30 a.m.

Kids’ Super Dash Start/Finish: At least 10 more volunteers needed.

– Volunteers assist with cheering on the Kids’ Super Dash and handing out medals to all of the kids after their race.

– Volunteers should arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. and remain at the start/finish line (same as the adults) until the Kids’ Super Dash is complete (approximately 9:20 a.m.)

Sponsor Registration: You must be 18 or older to volunteer for this task, At least 2 more volunteers needed.

– Event sponsors who are given registrations as a benefit to their sponsorship level have their own line at the registration area.

– Volunteers should arrive by 7:30 a.m. and remain at the table until 9:45 a.m.

Pre-Registration Area: You must be 18 or older to volunteer for this task, At least 2 more volunteers needed.

– Those who pre-register for the 5K have their own line at the registration area.

– Volunteers should arrive by 7:30 a.m. and remain at the table until 9:45 a.m.

Day-Of Registrations: You must be 18 or older to volunteer for this task, At least 4 more volunteers needed.

– This registration area is for those registering for the 5K the day of the event.

– Volunteers should arrive by 7:30 a.m. and remain at the table until 9:45 a.m.

Bubble Check Points: At least 1 more volunteer needed in each

– Bubble Check points are super fun and placed along the route. Those at the check point blow bubble and cheer on the Superhero racers!

– Volunteers should arrive at the event by 8:15 and be at their station no later than 8:45. Volunteers remain at their station until they receive notice the race is complete (approximately 11:00 a.m.)

Security Check Points: At least 2 more volunteers needed in each

– To ensure the safety of all our racers and to assist with race directions, we have a few points along the trail with Security.

– Volunteers should arrive at the event by 8:15 and be at their station no later than 8:45. Volunteers remain at their station until they receive notice the race is complete (approximately 11:00 a.m.)

Cheer Tunnel: At least 20 more volunteers needed.

– The cheer tunnel stays at the finish line to cheer and offer congratulations to all racers!

– Volunteers should be at the event by 8:30 a.m. and remain at the start/finish line through both the Kids’ Super Dash and full 5K. They will be done approximately 11:00 a.m.

Full 5K Water and Medals: At least 3 more volunteers needed.

– These volunteers will hand out water at the finish line of the 5K and assist with handing out the appropriate medals for the age bracket winners.

– Volunteers should arrive at the event by 9:00 a.m. and plan to remain until the full race is complete, approximately 11:00 a.m.

Clean Up: At least 1 more volunteer needed.

– Volunteers assist with clean up of the event including picking up signage from the trails, packing up all information, and loading volunteers cars.

– Volunteers should arrive by 9:30 a.m. and remain until all is cleaned up, approximately 11:30 a.m./Noon.

Registration Area Runner: At least 4 more volunteers needed.

– Assist with all three registration tables, primarily with handing out t shirts and bibs.

– Volunteers should arrive by 7:30 a.m. and remain at the table until 9:45 a.m.

Bounce House: You must be 16 or older to volunteer for this task, At least 2 more volunteers needed.

– Remain at the entrance of the bounce house to assist kiddos in and out and ensure their safety. Be at the Bounce House by 7:45 a.m. and remain through the event, approximately 11:00 a.m.

Please note, unpredictable weather may alter some of the planned activities.

Frequently Asked Questions

– What if my child just wants to do the Kids’ Super Dash, do they still need to be registered? Due to liability issues, yes, all participants must be registered.

– Can I use a stroller for the 5K? Yes, just please be sure to register everyone who will be participating.

– Do we need to register separately for both the Kids’ Super Dash and the full 5K? All registrations are good for both the Kids’ Super Dash and the full 5K–children are welcome to participate in the full 5K and caregivers are welcome to do the Kids’ Super Dash with their kiddos. Only one registration per person is needed.

– What does my registration include? All registrations include both the Kids’ Super Dash and full 5K, t-shirt, goodie bag (until gone), age bracket medals for full 5K (if participant places), free (through download) professional race photos, and lots of fun activities!

– Can I bring my dog? To ensure the safety of all participants and we recognize not everyone enjoys four legged friends, please no dogs. However, service dogs are welcome.

– Can I pick up my t shirt and bib early? Yes, early optional t shirt and bib pick up Thursday, April 27th from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m at the CASA Office located at 107 N. Clinton Avenue in St. Johns. T shirts and bibs will also be available for pick up the morning of the race.

– What if I want to make an additional donation? Thank you! When you complete your registration there is an option to make an additional donation to our program.

Clarksons to play in Chapin – Sunday, April 23

Chapin Methodist Church will be having a potluck lunch Sunday, April 23rd at 12:30 p.m. The Jack Clarkson Gospel Band will begin playing at 1:00 p.m.

A free will offering will be taken for the band. Please bring a dish to pass. Table service and drinks will be provided.

Please come and join in the fellowship.

Logo Contest for St. Johns Mint Festival T-Shirts

In preparation for the 33rd Annual St. Johns Mint Festival, the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and Mint Festival Steering Committee are sponsoring a logo contest. They are looking for two designs-one for a Souvenir T-Shirt and the other for a Volunteer T-Shirt. A $50 Chamber Buck Gift Certificate will be awarded to each winning logo. Dhirts are sold throughout the festival.

The committee invites all artists and creative people of all ages to submit logo designs. The theme for the 2017 St. Johns Mint Festival is “Western Stampede”. The following guidelines should be kept in mind while designing a logo:

1. For the Souvenir T-shirt they are looking for a sophisticated design that will appeal to the shirt collector, while at the same time represent “mint” and the festival celebration. They are looking for a design that can be printed on a green (light or dark) t-shirt.

2. For the Volunteer T-shirt, they are looking for something fun that may or may not incorporate their mascot Minty. Because they want volunteers to stand out in a crowd, they would like something that will look great on a bright neon colored t-shirt.

All logo designs must be submitted to the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at PO Box 61, St. Johns 48879 by Friday, April 21, 2017. For a complete list of rules and the application to submit with your entry, please call the Chamber at 989-224-7248 or print them off at www.clintoncountychamber.org/mint.

Just a reminder about the upcoming Spring Cleanup – Saturday, May 13

This event is for households within the City of St. Johns.

Please do not place items out at the curb before Saturday, May 6, 2017. Contractors will begin pickup on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 6:00 a.m.

Items placed after the contractor has passed through will not be picked up.

For more information, call City Offices at (989) 224-8944.

Attention Pickers: Do not leave a mess after sorting through the piles. Be courteous and keep areas tidy.

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a non-profit agency who works with youth to teenagers will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic projects.

Please drop off the cartridges at the following locations: St. Vincent DePaul, S. US 27, Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham and Clinton Transit, 304 N. Brush St., all in St. Johns.

For more information about CRV, go to our web site: www.crvonline.org. Thank you for your help.

Senior Center Garage Sale – April 22

On April 22 the Clinton County Senior Center will be having a Garage Sale. Proceeds from the sale will support activities and programs for members.

If you have any gently used items you would like to donate to the sale, please drop them off at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday. They do not want clothing, shoes or large furniture.

If you need items picked up, please call them at 989-224-4257 to make arrangements. Donations to the Senior Center are tax deductible.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, and at

– Carson City Senior Apartments, 510 N. 2nd St., Carson City, Thursday, April 20 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m, and at

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, April 20.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

Briggs District Library News

The library would like to welcome a familiar face into a new role. Brett Harger who has worked at the library part time for the last eight years has been hired as the library’s new Assistant Director. Brett has his Master’s in Library and Information Science but more importantly he truly wants to provide the best library service possible for the residents of our community. The Library Board and staff would like to welcome and congratulate Brett on his new position.

Mother’s Day Program – Mothers, grandmothers, and children ages 3 and up are welcome to join us on Monday, May 8 from 7-8 pm for stories, light refreshments and a craft. Registration is required and begins on Monday, April 10.

Toddler Story-time – “Music to my Ears!” – Children ages 2-3 years old with an adult are invited to join in some musical fun! There will be stories, music, games, crafts, and creative movement. This is a 4 session story-time starting May 10 and going through May 31. This program is being offered Wednesday mornings at 10:30- 11am. Registration is required and opens Wednesday, April 12.

Garden Buddies – Spring is in the air and we at the library are thinking about gardening. Youth ages 7-12 are invited to join the Briggs District Library Garden Buddies to learn what it takes to grow the food they love to eat. We will be meeting Thursday evenings starting May 18 and going through June 29. There will be no session June 15. This program will be occurring from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Registration is required and begins Thursday, April 20.

*NEW* Teen Program – Teens are invited to join us on Friday, May 12 at 4:00 pm for a scavenger hunt! Teams of 2-5 members will compete in an Amazing Race-style scavenger hunt, answering clues and completing challenges to reach a reward. Registration for individuals and teams is required and is currently available.

Teen Volunteer Opportunity – Attention all teens! Briggs District Library needs your help prepping our Children’s Garden. The perks of volunteering include gaining the ever important volunteer hours which look great on job and college applications and free cocoa/coffee and snacks. We will be meeting behind the library in the Rae Johnson Children’s Garden on April 22 at 10:30 am. Registration is appreciated and is open now.

Tale to Tail: a read-aloud program with “Ruger” a certified therapy dog. Children ages 6 to 12 years old are welcome to read to a “Tail Waggin’ Tutor named Ruger!! Children read to Ruger in our quiet study room in 15 minute sessions. This program encourages confidence and reading skills in a relaxing environment. Registration is open now for Thursday evenings: 6:30-7:30 (15 minute sessions per child) on the second & fourth Thursdays of April & May. April 27, and May 11 & 25. An adult will be in the room with your child & Ruger. Contact us and set up an appointment for 1 session or multiple sessions. We hope to offer this program throughout the summer to keep children’s reading skills up over the summer break.

Bookaholics Book Club – There is still time to read the Pulitzer Prize-winning MAUS, the first graphic novel selection for the Bookaholics book club. MAUS is written and illustrated by Art Spiegelman, and tells the story of the author’s father, Vladek, a Jewish survivor of the Holocaust. Vladek’s harrowing story of survival is woven into the author’s account of his tortured relationship with his aging father. Against the backdrop of guilt brought by survival, they stage a normal life of small arguments and unhappy visits. This astonishing retelling of our century’s grisliest news is a story of survival, not only of Vladek but of the children who survive even the survivors. New members are welcome when we meet on Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 at the library. Copies of MAUS are now available.

Seed Library: Are you still looking for seeds to fill your garden this summer? Are you thinking about trying a new type of vegetable or flower? Briggs Library still has a case full of seeds for patrons to check out and plant in their garden. Patrons can check-out the seeds with their library card, plant the seeds at home, let them go to seed, and then return some of the next generation seeds for others to borrow the following year. Please visit the library for more information about seed varieties that will be offered. We are also accepting donations of seeds that patrons have previously saved and would like to share with others in the community.

******

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Mark Your Calendar

******

Toastmasters meetings every other Wednesday, 6 pm at AgroLiquid through June 2017

April 26

May 10, 24

June 7, 21

******

The Clinton County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (DU) will host it’s 36th Annual Spring Wetlands Conservation banquet on Friday April 21, 2017

******

Spring clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th.

******

DreamBuilder’s Gala – May 5, 2017. This year’s theme is An Evening in Oz.