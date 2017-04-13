Transitions

Obituaries

Ted R. Lewis, Sr.

Ted R. Lewis Sr., age 77, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI. Ted was born in St. Johns, MI on July 10, 1939 the son of Glenn O. and Eleanor I. (Little) Lewis. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960 aboard the USS Toledo. Ted married Nancy Dalrymple on May 4, 1963 in St. Johns, MI and resided most of his life in St. Johns.

Ted retired from Instructional Media Center at M.S.U after 31 years. He also owned and operated Lewis Communications. He performed forensic analysis and was a member of Central Michigan Law Enforcement Agency. Ted provided sound systems for the community during 4H, Mint Festival, Santa Parade, Veterans Parade and Memorial Day ceremonies. He also served on the board of directors for Clinton Area Care Center.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Lewis of St. Johns, MI, 2 sons; Troy Lewis of Hendeson, NV, Ted Lewis II (Tina) of St. Johns, MI, 2 daughters; Darcy and Alain Ebert of St. Johns, MI, Jennifer Heslip, of St. Johns, MI; 9 grandchildren, sister Sharon and Ed St. John of Bradenton, FL, and many nieces and nephews. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Stephanie Lewis and sister Judy Hannah.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, 2017 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hazel Findlay Country Manor 1101 S. Scott Rd St. Johns, MI 48879 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Esdeane Laurence Osgood

Esdeane Laurence Osgood died Wednesday, April 11, 2017 at the age of 91. She was born February 1, 1926 in Lansing, MI the daughter of Dean and Agnes Esther (Houseman) Laurence. Esdeane was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and a member of the Altar Guild for St. John Episcopal Church in Bethesda, MD. She was a life member of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution (DAR) and Past Regent of the Bottony Cross Chapter DAR in Kensington MD. Esdeane was a docent and tour guide for the DAR Museum in Washington D.C. On December 18, 1948 she married Conley E. Osgood in St. Johns, MI, and he preceded her in death in 2010.

Surviving are two sons, Dean (Gail) Osgood and Christopher E. “Ned” Osgood all of MD; two grandchildren, First Lieutenant Christopher T. Osgood and Nichole Osgood; one sister, Lynne Gregory of St. Johns and many cousins and good friends.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Lowe Cemetery near St. Johns, MI with Rev. Dr. Carol Spangenberg, Assistant Pastor at St. David Episcopal Church, Lansing, MI officiating. Memorials may be made to a charity of donor’s choice. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Mary Lucinda Bernath

Mary Lucinda Bernath, age 89, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Mary survived cancer 27 years ago. She battled dementia the last 5 years.

Mary was born in St. Johns, MI on August 17, 1927 the daughter of Ross and Anna (Vorhee) Cornell. She returned to school in her 50’s and received her High School Diploma from Ovid-Elsie same year as her youngest son in 1980. Mary married Frank J. Bernath on January 17, 1948 at St. Cyril’s Church in Bannister, MI. They resided in Elsie for 69 years, just recently moving to St. Johns.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time at their cabin at Houghton Lake always stopping in Mt. Pleasant to share her wealth with the Chippewa Indian Tribe, playing Bingo, baking for her family and friends, and sewing many beautiful quilts; giving many away and donating many more to charities for fund raisers. She also enjoyed going to and having garage sales. She was employed by Universal Electric for a few years, but the majority of her working life she was the Head Cook at E.E. Knight Elementary School for 30 plus years. Taking government issued food and turning it into delicious meals for generations of children. Her cookies and baked goods were always requested by the children and teachers. But the true joy of her life was being surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 69 years Frank Bernath of St. Johns, MI, 5 sons; Jerry and Helen Bernath of Portland, MI, Terry and Phylis Bernath of Lansing, MI, Larry and Paula Bernath of St. Johns, MI, Garry and Sid Bernath of Elsie, MI, Barry and Martha Bernath of St. Johns, MI, daughter Sherry Allen of Speedway, IN, 12 grandchildren; Katrina Schneider, Eric Bernath, Scott Bernath, Kelly Paxton, Kristi Blogref, Ryan Bernath, Abbey Bernath, Brandon Bernath, Michael Bernath, Matthew Bernath, Ashley Szado and Rachel Bernath, 10 great-grandchildren; Brett, Allan, and Zachary Schneider, Owen and Chase Paxton, Franklin, Fitzgerald, and Eloise Bernath, Kendall Peterson, Logan Witt and her 11th great-grandchild Caleb Blogref due to be born in July. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Tammy Witt, 3 sisters and 4 brothers.

The family would like to give their sincere appreciation and thanks to her caregivers from Gentle Hands Loving Hearts Janie Smith, Julie Shepard and Sandy Davies. Also many skilled nurses from Great Lakes Hospice for the care they provided for Mary and the comforting words from Father Ed and Father Mike.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, Bannister, MI, at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 with Rev. Fr. Bill Gruden officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes-Osgood Chapel, St. Johns. A Wake Service will be held on Tuesday at 7:00 P.M. and a Rosary will be prayed at 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to; St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, Bannister, St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, or E.E. Knight Elementary School, Elsie. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Angela Rose Andrews

Angela Rose Andrews died Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the age of 53 after a yearlong battle with cancer. She was born January 15, 1964 in Lansing, MI the daughter of James and Jacquelyn (Childres Colosky) Devericks. Angela was a banquet server and waitress for 28 years most recently working at JJ Ruby’s Fine Food and Spirits Restaurant in Ithaca and Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant. On September 19, 1992 she married Marlin Andrews and he survives her.

Also surviving are her children, Eric (Jerrae) Arrington of Perrinton, Thomas Arrington and Matthew Arrington both of Middleton, Kodie (Betsy) Hall of Grand Rapids, Heather (Jason) Werlinger of Clio; ten grandchildren with one coming any day; mother Jacquelyn of Middleton; sisters, Jamilee (Joshua) Leslie of Maple Rapids and Dorothy Montalvo (Chris Mullens) of Lansing, also her lifelong best friend Julie (Roddie) Miller of Maple Rapids. She was preceded in death by her father James.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the Maple Rapids United Methodist Church 330 S. Maple St. in Maple Rapids with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Agatha Margaret Feldpausch

Agatha Margaret Feldpausch age 92 of Fowler, MI, passed away Friday, April 7, 2017 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI on Monday, April 10, 2017at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 6-8 P.M. with a Rosary being prayed at 7:00 P.M., and on Sunday, April 9, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. with a Rosary being prayed at 3:00 P.M. and a Scripture Service at 7:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Agatha was born in Westphalia, MI on July 8, 1924 the daughter of William A. and Frances (Halfman) Rademacher. Agatha married James Feldpausch on January 25, 1943; he passed away on October 4, 2013. Agatha loved crocheting, playing all games, telling jokes, and she had a green thumb, with a special love for roses. She especially loved cooking dinners for her family. Agatha and James enjoyed visiting many Michigan nursing homes where they would lead residents in singing along with their band. Agatha was a farmer’s wife and assisted her husband in the farming work. She and Jim took many fishing trips to Drummond Island. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren very deeply. She was a lifetime member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI.

She is survived by daughter Cheryl and Frank Rademacher of Stanton, MI, son Clare and Bernadette Feldpausch of Fowler, MI, son Dale and Janie Feldpausch of St. Johns, MI, daughter Corinne and Robert Sackrider of Holt, MI, daughter Lucy and Luke Witgen of Colleyville, TX, daughter Kay and Mark Fletcher of Muir, MI, sister Eugenia and Alban Arens of Westphalia, MI, sisters-in-law Mary Rademacher of St. Johns, MI, Mary Lou Rademacher of St. Johns, MI, and Marcella Rademacher of Westphalia, MI. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Agatha was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 4 brothers; Eldred, Dennis, Roderick and Harold Rademacher and 3 sisters; Antoinette Hafner, Margaret Schneider and Daria Pung.

Memorials may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, Lansing, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Marc P. Rehmann

Marc P. Rehmann, 59, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2017, in Gaylord’s Otsego Hospital.

He was a loving brother to Lambert and Sally Rehmann of Denver, CO; Chuck and Marla Signs-Rehmann of Petoskey, Eric and Ann Rehmann of St Louis, MO, Scott and Liz Rehmann of Phoenix and Michelle and Howard Ryan of Haslett, MI.

Marc was a longtime resident of Northern Michigan, a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Petoskey, MI and enjoyed all outdoor sports. Marc enjoyed the simple things in life and always had a positive outlook. Marc would never want people to mourn his death, but celebrate his life. Brother and Uncle, he will be sorely missed and never forgotten.

The Funeral Mass will be on Monday, April 24,2017 at 10:00 AM at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Petoskey Michigan.

Marriage licenses filed the week of April 3, 2017

Eric Joseph Jarvis, 28 of St. Johns and Kimberly Alix d’Hotman De Villiers, 25 of St. Johns

Jason Floyd Brya, 47 of Elsie and Mindi Rachelle Estes, 47 of Elsie

Bradley Allen Chase, 30 of St. Johns and Nanisa Jo VanDePerre, 37 of DeWitt

William Bradley Ryder, 30 of St. Johns and Brandy Marie Leitz, 29 of St. Johns

Philip David Castillo, 21 of Ovid and Skyler Leona Green, 21 of Ovid

Adam Michael Hudson, 34 of Ovid and Jessica Maegan Steele, 26 of Ovid

Hakim Hassan Sultan Al-Hasanawi, 48 of DeWitt and Gloria Ann Melton, 43 of DeWitt