Latest News

Community Spring Concert is Tuesday, April 25

St. Johns High School Band Director, Roy Davis, has put together a special community Spring Concert for the benefit of mid-Michigan residents. The concert will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wilson Center Auditorium.

The Concert will feature:

– St. Johns Community Band

– St. Johns High School Jazz Band

– St. Johns High School Jazz Sextet

– St. Johns High School String Quartet

Mr. Davis has also arranged this concert as a benefit to the Wilson Center Auditorium Renovation project. Installation of a new lighting system is all that is left to complete the project. A donation basket will be set up in the auditorium lobby.

The beautiful/historic Wilson Center Auditorium is located at 101 W. Cass St. in downtown St. Johns, just south of the Clinton County Court House.

City begins search for new City Manager

The St. Johns City commission has begun the process of searching for a new City Manager.

Deputy City Manager Dave Kudwa will serve as the acting City Manager during this interim period.

Please contact Mayor Dana Beaman at (989) 224-8944 if you have any questions about the upcoming recruitment process.

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department (MMDHD) is pleased to announce that Becky Stoddard, Public Health Nurse III, was chosen by her peers to receive the ACE (Achievement, Character, Excellence) Award for the period January – March 2017.

ACE Award recipients are chosen by their colleagues and have proven to demonstrate achievement, character and excellence in all they do at MMDHD.

Stoddard received multiple nominations from co-workers who feel she is a dedicated public health professional who is a great team player and respectful to clients and co-workers. She is also described as someone who can be relied on to quickly handle issues that come up with care and precision.

New CASA volunteers welcomed

CASA welcomed new Volunteer Advocates to Clinton County’s Superhero Advocate Team. Valarie and Wayne will soon be appointed to children who are in foster care. This was the perfect celebration for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Heart of the Trail 5K – Saturday, May 13th 2017

St. Johns will host the Heart of the Trail 5K Run/Walk at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 13th 2017.

Run/Walk through the streets of beautiful downtown St. Johns. Then continue through different neighborhoods and along the new scenic Rails to Trails. Certified course maps provided by Spicers Group will be available to participants.

A $20.00 Race Fee, increasing to $25.00 after April 30, 2017, includes a T-Shirt. The fee is $15/$20 without a shirt.

Registration: Price increases to

The Kids 1 Mile (Ages 2 – 14) will begin at 11:00 am. The race fee is $10.00 increasing to $15.00 after April 30, 2017.

Register Here:

https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/MI/SaintJohns/HeartoftheTrail5k

Custom designed T-shirts are guaranteed to pre-registrants and post registrants while supplies last.

Chip Timing Technology will be provided by Michigan Running Foundation. There will be multiple water stops and food provided at the end of race to all racers.

For more information contact Dan Redman at 989-224-8944 Ext. 233

Swiss Steak Supper is May 4

The Eureka Church will be holding a Swiss Steak Supper Thursday, May 4, 2016. Serving from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm. Take-outs are available.

The church is located at 2619 East Maple Rapids Road, Eureka, MI. Tell your friends, and we’ll see you there.