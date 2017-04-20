SJMS to present The Lion King, Jr. – April 21-23

Performance times are as follows:

Friday, April 21, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at sjdrama.ludustickets.com.

S’Moves Alive! 2017 is a mix of dance, music and song that will stimulate all the senses in a series of fun, short, creative presentations April 21-22 at Central United Methodist Church across from the Michigan Capital Building.

Dancers Roberta Otten and John MacDonald perform solos and duets to music in the pop, classical, folk, and abstract music genres. In addition to Otten and MacDonald, a pair of musicians are part of this year’s S’Moves Alive 2017 program. Clarinetist Bill Tennant will accompany several dances and perform an original composition. MacDonald joined the group in 2005.

This year’s program is the 11th concert. Previous shows have been presented in senior assisted living centers in Holland, East Lansing and Lansing.

S’Moves Alive! 2017 begins at 7:30 p.m., both nights. There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted.

Just a reminder about the upcoming Spring Cleanup – May 13

This event is for households within the City. Please do not place items out at the curb before Saturday, May 6, 2017. Contractors will begin pickup on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 6:00 a.m. Items placed after the contractor has passed through will NOT be picked up. For more information, call City Offices at (989) 224-8944.

Attention Pickers: Do not leave a mess after sorting through the piles. Be courteous and keep areas tidy.

15th Annual Springtime Community Festival – May 13

On Saturday, May 13th the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 15th Annual Springtime Community Festival. Included in the festival is a Craft Show with over 60 vendors, a Touch a Truck, lunch, free kids crafts and business and non-profit vendor booths.

The 15th Annual Springtime Community Festival will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 in the CC RESA Building across from McDonalds at 1013 S US 27 in St. Johns. The event is sponsored by the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, along with Sparrow Clinton Hospital of St. Johns.

If you have any questions about the event, call the Chamber at 989-224-7248 or email them at ccchamber@4wbi.net.

Senior Center Available for Weekend Rentals

Are you looking for a location to hold a high school graduation, birthday party, family reunion or shower? Then come and take a look at the Clinton County Senior Center, located at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns. It is available for rent most weekends of the year.

The center has two large rooms (one with dining tables and chairs) available for use. The center rents for $100 – $150. The price depends on whether you use the kitchen or just the large rooms.

If you would like a tour of the facility, stop in any Mon, Tue, Wed or Fri between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. If you have any questions you can also call them at 989-224-4257.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome.

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, April 25 and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 p.m to 7:00 pm., Tuesday, April 25 and at

– Four Seasons Apartments, 1268 W. Clark Rd., DeWitt, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, April 27 and at

– Ithaca Church of God, 624 Barber St., Ithaca, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 27.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

Mark Your Calendar

Toastmasters meetings every other Wednesday, 6 pm at AgroLiquid through June 2017

April 26

May 10, 24

June 7, 21

Spring clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th.

DreamBuilder’s Gala – May 5, 2017. This year’s theme is An Evening in Oz.