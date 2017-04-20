Transitions

Obituaries

Willard C. Studer

Willard C. Studer, 86 of St. Johns passed away on April 19, 2017 at Hazel Findlay Country Manor. Willard was born on May 9, 1930 in Mason, MI the son of Ralph R. and Martha M. (McCulloh) Studer. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1949 and was a veteran of the US Navy. On April 16, 1955 he married Helen I. Latson in St. Johns. Willard worked at Kroger Co in St. Johns as a meat cutter and after 27 years he retired. He was a member of St. Johns Baptist Church, VFW post 4113, and St. Johns American Legion Post. Willard enjoyed spending time at the cottage, fishing, gardening, grilling, bowling, shuffle boarding, and being with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Helen, children Brian (Merry) Studer of Holly, MI, Wayne Studer of St. Johns and Susan Studer of DeWitt; grandchildren, Nathan (Erin) Studer, Jacob Studer, Megan (Ben) Meyering, Ben (Grace) Studer, Brent (Kayla) Studer, Alexsis Studer, nine great grandchildren and sister Marquetta Gearhart of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Friday, April 21, 2017, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Tim Knaus officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to either St. Johns First Baptist Church or St. Johns Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Larry Dale Hackett

Larry Dale Hackett of Walled Lake, formerly of St. Johns, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. He was born on February 2, 1939 to the late Jack and H. Ruth (Burhans) Hackett in Lansing, MI. He graduated from St. Johns High School before proudly serving in the United States Navy. He worked for Ford Motor Company for over thirty years. He married Loretta Hardin on October 26, 1963, and after his retirement they bought a travel trailer and took off traveling. They loved traveling and wintered in Texas for the last 18 years. Larry had a way with words that was always fun to be around. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 53 years, Loretta (Hardin) Hackett, daughters, Jennifer Hackett, Christine (Dan) Thomas; son, Steve (Jeni) Hackett; grandchildren, Dean, Doug, Samantha, and Ally; brother, Tim Hackett, two sisters Mona Smith and Gloria Palmiter, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother and sister, John and Alice Hackett.

A funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel. Visitation will take place Friday from 1:00-3:00 and 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service Saturday. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 224. Condolences may be made at www.palmerbush.com.

Terri Lee Stoddard

Terri Lee Stoddard of St. Johns died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at the age of 67. She was born October 17, 1949 in Durand, MI the daughter of Gerald “Andy” and Cora (Watson) Price. Terri was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1967 and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved working in her yard, bird watching, spending time with her family and especially enjoyed winter and the colder temperatures that it brought. Terri retired with 35 years of service from the State of Michigan, Department of Corrections. She also worked for several years, after her retirement, for Clinton County Medical Center. On October 25, 1969 she married Michael Stoddard and he survives her.

Also surviving are three daughters, Staci (Christopher) Simon of Freeland, Lori (Brian) Green of West Chester, OH, Kelli (Donald) Havens of St. Johns; five grandchildren, Ryan and Rachel Simon, Bryce Stoddard, Nora and Zane Green; parents, Andy and Cora Price of St. Johns; two sisters, Karen (Dennis) Gillespie, Janet Taylor (Russ Pope) all of St. Johns; brother-in-law, Dave Griffin of East Jordan, MI; mother-in-law, Dorothy Stoddard of St. Johns; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marlene (Rod) Walling of St. Johns, Rich (Barb) Stoddard of Mount Dora, FL, Cathy (Bob) Elliott of DeWitt and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Griffin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM Friday, April 21, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Linden St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as Celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday with a vigil service at 7:30 PM at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. The family suggests memorials be made to Terri’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

Joseph Raymond Moriarty

Joseph Raymond Moriarty “Joe” “Mr. Meijer Man” died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at the age of 51. He was born January 15, 1966 in St. Johns, MI the son of Earl and Agnes (May) Moriarty. Joe was a graduate of St. Johns High School, Class of 1984 and delivered Meals on Wheels for several years. One of his hobbies was to collect scrap metal and deliver it to be recycled and he was an avid University of Michigan fan. Most recently Joe was working as a cashier at the DeWitt Meijer Store. On June 24, 1989 he married Shari Monroe and she survives him.

Also surviving are two children, Biancha of South Carolina and Brandon of St. Johns; one sister, Mary (Tom) Kerby of Maple Rapids; mother-in-law, Kathy Campbell of Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law George Campbell.

Joe chose to be a donor to the Anatomical Donations Program at the University of Michigan Medical School.

A Celebration of Joe’s life will be held 1:00 to 4:00 PM Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Columbian Hall 1108 N. Business 127 St. Johns. Memorials may be made to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital 1540 E. Hospital Dr. Ann Arbor, MI 48109 or the U of M Frankel Cardiovascular Center 1500 E. Medical Center Dr. Ann Arbor, MI 48109. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Elsie Virginia Irrer

Elsie Virginia Irrer, age 100, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Grace Haven Assisted Living.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI, at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, with Rev. Fr Doug Osborn officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 5-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel. A Rosary Service will be prayed on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 7:00 P.M.

Elsie was born in St. Johns, Michigan on March 9, 1917, the daughter of Dow and Neva (Parks) Newman. She graduated from St. Johns High School with the class of 1935. Elsie married Gerald Irrer in 1935 in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death in 1977. Elsie loved her flowers (especially her roses), playing bridge, square dancing, and playing marbles which she NEVER let you win. She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns.

She is survived by her sons: Gary (Jeanne) Irrer of DeWitt, and Bill (Sharon) Irrer of St. Johns, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 6 great, great grandchildren with one more on the way. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gerald, and sister Edith Cottonham.

Memorials may be made to A.L.S. or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Robert Joseph Hine

Robert Joseph “Coachese” Hine, age 60, of St. Johns, Michigan, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017, at his home.

Funeral Services for Robert will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mona Kindel officiating at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 2-8 p.m. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Robert was born in Carson City, Michigan on April 12, 1957, the son of Raymond Gerald and Bernita Marie (Smith) Hine. He graduated from St. Johns High School with the class of 1977. Robert retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He also worked as a finish carpenter for Fedewa Builders. He enjoyed landscaping, woodworking and collecting antiques. He was an animal lover and loved his pets. He was known for always wearing his bandana. Robert was very proud of his Native American heritage.

Robert is survived by 2 brothers: Daniel John (Sherry) Hine of Owosso and Gerald William (Tammy) Hine of DeWitt; sister Jean Marie Hine of St. Johns, 4 nieces: Crystal (Shayne) Sadler, Janet (Fritz) Carlson, Deanna Jones, and Tammy (Nathan) Hangsbarger; nephews: Gregory Bishop, and Raymond (Ashley) Hine; and 11 great nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to the Clinton County Animal Shelter. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Alice Martha Bullard

Alice Martha Bullard, 102 of St. Johns passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Grace Haven Assisted Living in St. Johns. Alice was born on February 22, 1915 the daughter of Raymond and Ivah (Jury) in St. Johns, MI. Alice was employed at the Court House Register of Deeds in St. Johns until she met the love of her life, Paul J. O. Bullard. They were joined in marriage on October 26, 1938. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage until his passing in May, 1990. She was a lifelong member of The Order of Eastern Star in St. Johns. She also enjoyed going to the family cottage at Higgins Lake and seeing her friends.

She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Marilyn (Joe) Armbrustmacher of DeWitt and Barbara Bullard of St. Johns; two grand-daughters, Michelle (Dr. Stephen) Chapman and Cindy (Michael Nunn), great grandchildren, Stephanie and Daniel Chapman and Matthew and Eric Nunn and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J.O. Bullard, parents and siblings Esther Crosby, Myrtle Findlay, Ruth Ferguson, Sam Greene and Donald Greene.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery in St.Johns. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 3-8 p.m. Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Alice to Hospice Compassus at 801 S. Waverly Rd., Suite 200, Lansing, MI 48917 or the charity of your choice.

Gerald (Jerry) Atkinson

The 85-year adventure of Jerry Atkinson came to a close on April 10, 2017. Soon after his passing social media lit up with photos and memories of him. Words like funny, smiling, hardworking and generous were used to describe him. He was a mentor and teacher to many. Jerry was one-of-a-kind and lived life his way.

Jerry loved the outdoors and hunting. His favorite passion was working on houses. He was a junk picker and house flipper long before it was cool. He was happiest with a hammer in one hand and paint brush in the other.

Jerry loved family get-togethers, he hardly missed a one. His annual corn roasts were family favorites and fodder for many memories.

He loved his family; wife Gert (Teachworth) Atkinson, sons Randy (Terri) Atkinson, Rick Atkinson, Rod (Beth) Atkinson and daughter Velvet (Brian) Atkinson-Fuller; his siblings, Doug (Carol) Atkinson, Connie Welton, Ron (Kay) Atkinson, Betty Knight (deceased) and Dale Atkinson (deceased). Jerry loved his grandkids Aaron, Amber, Cris, Jeremy, Rachel, and bonus grandson Myles, great grandkids, nieces and nephews. They have many Gramps and Uncle Jerry stories to share.

Jerry was a 1951 graduate of St. Johns High School. He was a veteran of the US Naval Reserves, retired from the State of Michigan, and a self- employed painting contractor. He was a generous giver to many charities and a Boy Scout Troop leader.

The family invites you to join them on Saturday, April 22 from 1pm-3pm for a Memorial Luncheon at the Faith Fellowship Church at 3955 E. Price Rd., St. Johns, MI 48879. Arrangements by Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Marriage licenses filed the week of April 10, 2017

James William Richardson, 31 of Mauldin, South Carolina and Emmaleigh Kathleen Boardway, 27 of Mauldin, South Carolina

Divorce decrees filed the week of April 10, 2017

Zillgitt, Casandre Lee and Raynor Dale Jr.

Salisbury, Jarad L. and Linley Jo

Sharp, Emily Louise and Jordan Michael