St. Johns Independent

Okay, now it’s Spring: St. Johns welcomes the return of flowing waters.
Celebrate Our Armed Forces – Sunday, May 21
Be a delegate in the Goodwill Mission to Shiga, Japan
O-E Youth Baseball/Softball invites community to Lugnuts game – May 6
Mint Country Garden Club Meeting
Spring Clean-up scheduled – May 13
Girls on the Run to Host 5k event on May 21
Swiss Steak Supper is May 4
Heart of the Trail 5K – Saturday, May 13th 2017
Salmonella risk from chicks
15th Annual Springtime Community Festival – May 13
Water wells require routine maintenance
Soup Kitchen makes stops in area
Briggs District Library News
MMDHD Calendar – May, 2017
Moolenaar’s Staff to hold Office Hours in May
A Trip Around St. Johns, an album
A Look Back – Former Governor Kelly
Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Food Allergies vs. Seasonal Allergies in Dogs
Maralyn’s Pet Corner – 6 Healthy Treat Ideas for Cats
Obituaries – Ronald J. Kingsbury, Genevieve Armella Pung, Virginia Foerch, Becky Sue Schroeder, Richard Anthony Jandernoa, Ronald J. Karek
Marriage licenses filed the week of April 17, 2017