Latest News

Celebrate Our Armed Forces – Sunday, May 21

Sunday, May 21, 2017 is the Last Day Of Armed Forces Week, and the Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum in conjunction with the Clinton Northern Railway Museum have planned a special celebration for the whole community.

Events for the day include special displays at the Museum from 1 – 4 p.m.

The Military Room and museum porch (west of the Courthouse) will feature:

· Uniforms from the different branches of the armed forces and from different wars and conflicts

· Military guns and Medals, including the Purple Heart, Victory Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross

· Early photos of local military units and more recent photographs of those who have served our country

The Museum is located at 106 Maple Ave.

Clinton Northern Railway Museum will be open from 1 – 3 p.m. Activities Clinton Northern Railway Museum at the Depot will include one-time-only features:

· Dick Root with one of his World War II vehicles in the parking lot

· Dennis Scott book-signing: A Journey in the Vietnam War through letters home

· Keith Mino talking about his recent trip to Iwo Jima with fellow Marines

· Military uniforms and artifacts on loan from PGS Museum

· Activities for children, including a parade down the Rail-Trail from the Depot to the Veteran’s Memorial at 2:00 PM and simple patriotic-oriented crafts

Clinton Northern Railway Museum is part of the Clinton County Arts Council, which receives a portion of its operating expenses from the Michigan Arts Council for Arts and Culture Affairs and National Endowment for the Arts.

Be a delegate in the Goodwill Mission to Shiga, Japan

The Michigan Shiga Sister State Organization is currently seeking interested individuals to travel as Michigan delegates in the 2017 Goodwill Mission to Shiga, Japan.

President Linda J. Beeman (Owosso) says this Goodwill Mission in September will begin a year of celebrations for the 50th Anniversary of the Sister State relationship, culminating in September 2018. All Michigan residents over 18, are welcome to participate. From September 5 – 15, a delegation of 40 Michigan community members will enjoy a ten-day Goodwill Mission in Shiga that will include a home-stay experience with a Japanese family. No Japanese language experience is needed.

Established in 1968, the Michigan-Shiga partnership is the oldest and most comprehensive sister state relationship between the United States and Japan. The mission of the Michigan-Shiga Sister State Board is to promote increased respect and understanding of the different cultures that exist in Japan and the United States, and to build strong and lasting personal relationships through reciprocal citizen exchanges between Michigan and Shiga as a means of fostering greater peace in our world.

Individuals interested in participating should visit the website at www.mishiga.org/goodwill for more information. Or call Jenny McCampbell at 989-224-6134 or email Beeman at lindajbeman1@gmail.com before May 12 if possible.

O-E Youth Baseball/Softball invites community to Lugnuts game

The community is invited to attend Ovid-Elsie Youth Baseball and Softball Day at Cooley Law School Stadium in Lansing. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6th where the Lugnuts face off with the Burlington Bees at 7:05pm. Tickets are just $14 each.



Olivia Coon posed last year with a Lugnuts favorite.

Ovid-Elsie Youth Baseball and Softball has partnered with the Lugnuts to give attendees a night at Cooley Law School Stadium jam packed with fun: The Dream Team – 18 Ovid-Elsie players will be drawn in a raffle to sit in the dugout before the game and take the field with the Lugnuts players before the singing of the National Anthem. Each raffle ticket is $1 each and fans can purchase as many tickets as you like. The more you purchase, the better chance your child has to participate.

All proceeds will support the Ovid-Elsie Youth Baseball and Softball program.

Free Group Photo

Complimentary group photo to capture the Lugnuts experience.

LAFCU Fireworks

Stick around after the game and watch as the Lugnuts light up the sky with LAFCU Fireworks.

Everyone is invited to attend the game and a portion of ticket sales supports our local youth baseball/softball league. Tickets should be purchased in advance through the following link: https://tinyurl.com/ovidelsie. Questions may be directed to organizer James Coon at 517-202-7766.

The OEYBS League is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the growth of baseball/softball at all age levels in the Ovid-Elsie area.

Mint Country Garden Club Meeting

The monthly meeting of Mint Country Garden Club will be held Thursday, May 4, at 7:15 pm. Renata Reibitz will be discussing garden tool maintenance.

Please note the location has changed for this month only to the First United Methodist Church, 200 E. State Street in St. Johns. Visitors are welcome to attend.

For further information about this meeting or how to become a member, email mintcountrygardenclub@gmail.com or call 517-599-6307.

Spring Clean-up scheduled – May 13

Spring clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th. All items must be placed out by the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13th but no earlier than Saturday, May 6th.

Items placed after the contractor has passed through will not be picked up. This service is available to city residents only who live in a one to five unit dwelling. If you are located in a construction zone, your items will be picked up for spring clean-up. Granger is aware of the construction areas and will pick up your items as long as they are out by 6 AM.

The following items Can be placed out by the curb for clean-up:

Appliances, mattresses, furniture, electronics (t.v.’s, computers, monitors, VCR’s), lawn mowers, hub caps, copper or brass tubing & wire, large toys, bicycles, furniture, scrap metal (bed frames, aluminum lawn chairs, file cabinets, etc.)

Do Not place trash/recycling, batteries, dirt piles, concrete, bricks, stone, blocks, construction or demolition materials from major household repairs, yard waste or latex paint (latex paint can be dried out by using saw dust or kitty litter and then placed into your weekly household green city bag).

As an alternative to placing gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories and building materials for curb side pick-up, residents may contact the Clinton County Habitat for Humanity Re-Store at 989-227-1771 or www.habitat.org/restores for more information on donating items. Also St. Vincent De Paul at the South Point Mall, St. Johns, ph: 989-224-8852 accepts donations.

For more information, call City Offices at (989) 224-8944.

Girls on the Run to Host 5k event on May 21

Girls on the Run of Mid Michigan will host its 5k event on May 21 at MSU in East Lansing.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the ten-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5k event.

Participation in the 5k event on May 21 is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Mid Michigan. The event, presented by Jackson National Life, begins at noon at the Munn Ice Arena and runs through the beautiful campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing. Last season’s 5k event brought together 1,500 participants including program participants, their family and friends and community members. Registration cost is $25 for adults and includes an event shirt. Pricing varies for youth and running buddies and increases after May 5.

Packet pick up will be on May 19 at Crim Fitness Foundation, 452 Saginaw St., Flint 4:30-6:30 pm; May 20 at Playmakers in Okemos 10am-6pm and at MSU beginning at 10:00 a.m. The event will begin at NOON on May 21 at Munn Ice Arena, Michign State University and early arrival is suggested. For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit gotrmidmichigan.org/5K.