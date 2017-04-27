Swiss Steak Supper is May 4

The Eureka Church will be holding a Swiss Steak Supper Thursday, May 4, 2016. Serving from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm. Take-outs are available.

The church is located at 2619 East Maple Rapids Road, Eureka, MI. Tell your friends, and we’ll see you there.

Heart of the Trail 5K – Saturday, May 13th 2017

St. Johns will host the Heart of the Trail 5K Run/Walk at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 13th 2017.

Run/Walk through the streets of beautiful downtown St. Johns. Then continue through different neighborhoods and along the new scenic Rails to Trails. Certified course maps provided by Spicers Group will be available to participants.

A $20.00 Race Fee, increasing to $25.00 after April 30, 2017, includes a T-Shirt. The fee is $15/$20 without a shirt.

The Kids 1 Mile (Ages 2 – 14) will begin at 11:00 am. The race fee is $10.00 increasing to $15.00 after April 30, 2017.

https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/MI/SaintJohns/HeartoftheTrail5k

Custom designed T-shirts are guaranteed to pre-registrants and post registrants while supplies last.

Chip Timing Technology will be provided by Michigan Running Foundation. There will be multiple water stops and food provided at the end of race to all racers.

For more information contact Dan Redman at 989-224-8944 Ext. 233

Salmonella risk from chicks

It can be hard to resist little fluffy chicks and ducklings, but it may be best to admire them from afar, or at least be cautious when handling them. That’s because under all that cuteness something harmful could be lurking- Salmonella germs.

Salmonella infections don’t just come from contaminated food- they can come from contact with animals, too. Chickens, ducks, geese and turkeys can carry the germ in their droppings and on their bodies, even when they appear healthy and clean. Salmonella germs can also be found in cages, coops and the environment where the birds live and roam. All poultry can carry Salmonella, but chicks are especially likely carriers.

While it usually doesn’t make the birds sick, Salmonella can cause serious illness when passed to people. Salmonella germs can cause diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal cramps lasting 4-7 days or more. Infants, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems are more likely than others to develop severe illness, so they should be extra cautious.

In 2016, there were nine nationwide outbreaks of Salmonella illness linked to contact with live poultry, causing illness in 911 people in 48 states. Michigan reported 55 cases, of which almost half (45 percent) were in children.

Follow these recommendations to help protect yourself and others:

· Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching poultry.

· If you raise poultry, clean all equipment, like cages and feed and water containers, outside the house.

· Never bring live poultry inside the house, or in areas where food or drink is prepared, served, or stored.

· Children younger than five years of age, the elderly, and people with weak immune systems should never handle or touch live poultry.

· Supervise children when they handle poultry and make sure they properly wash their hands afterwards.

· Don’t snuggle or kiss the chicks.

· Don’t touch your mouth, smoke, or eat or drink after handling live poultry.

If you raise poultry, see a display of the feathered cuties in a store this spring, or come in contact with them elsewhere, remember to use caution to ensure you stay germ-free.

15th Annual Springtime Community Festival – May 13

On Saturday, May 13th the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 15th Annual Springtime Community Festival. Included in the festival is a Craft Show with over 60 vendors, a Touch a Truck, lunch, free kids crafts and business and non-profit vendor booths.

The day starts out with treat bags given out to the first 50 adults that attend at 9:00 a.m. Then an additional 50 bags will be given out to adults that arrive at 1:00 p.m. Everyone attending also will have the opportunity to register for free door prizes that will be given away throughout the day. You need not be present to win when your name is drawn. Finally, every time you make a purchase from a vendor between 1:00-2:30 p.m. you will get your name entered into a drawing to win $100 in gift cards.

The prizes given out throughout the day will not be just for adults. There will be prizes like scooters and bikes given out to children. And children can make free crafts throughout the day and experience all the great vehicles in the parking lot.

Kids of all ages can experience Body Bubbles at the festival. This is preparation for their attendance at the 2017 St. Johns Mint Festival. Lunch from the Clinton County Senior Center will include BBQ Pork Sandwiches, Nachos and Hotdogs.

The 15th Annual Springtime Community Festival will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 in the CC RESA Building across from McDonalds at 1013 S US 27 in St. Johns. The event is sponsored by the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, along with Sparrow Clinton Hospital of St. Johns.

If you have any questions about the event, call the Chamber at 989-224-7248 or email them at ccchamber@4wbi.net.

Water wells require routine maintenance

Groundwater is one of our most important resources and is essential to the health and well-being of residents and the environment. We all must do our part to protect this valuable resource, and for well owners, that means making sure wells are in good working order.

As with most things, preventative maintenance is usually less costly than emergency maintenance, and a water well is certainly no exception.

A routine check of your well by a qualified contractor can prolong the life of your well and is the best way to ensure problem-free service and high quality water. This check may include an equipment inspection to assure it is sanitary and meets local code, as well as a test of your water for coliform bacteria and nitrates, and anything else of concern.

Mid-Michigan District Health Department (MMDHD) recommends that well owners:

· Keep hazardous chemicals away from your well

· Properly store and dispose of hazardous substances

· Do not put medications or hazardous substances down the drain or toilet

· Periodically check the well cover or well cap on top of the casing to ensure it is in good shape and securely attached

· Test the water whenever there is a change in taste, odor, or appearance, or when the system is serviced

· If you have a well, get a yearly maintenance check

Contact MMDHD with any well-related questions, or to inquire about available services at 989-224-2195 in Clinton County, 989-875-3681 in Gratiot County, or 989-831-5237 in Montcalm County.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, May 2 and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 2 and

– First Baptist Church/Beacon of Hope (northwest parking lot), 512 S. US 27, from 12-1:30 pm, Thursday, May 4 and at

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, May 4.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

Briggs District Library News

Mother’s Day Program – We are pleased to announce our entertainment for the beginning of the program will be provided by Chris Orr sharing his ukulele talent! Mothers, grandmothers, and children ages 3 and up are welcome to join us on Monday, May 8 from 7-8 pm for stories, light refreshments and a craft. Registration is required and open now.

Toddler Story-time – “Music to my Ears!” – Children ages 2-3 years old with an adult are invited to join in some musical fun! There will be stories, music, games, crafts, and creative movement. This is a 4 session story-time starting May 10 and going through May 31. This program is being offered Wednesday mornings at 10:30- 11am. Registration is required and is now open.

Garden Buddies – Spring is in the air and we at the library are thinking about gardening. Youth ages 7-12 are invited to join the Briggs District Library Garden Buddies to learn what it takes to grow the food they love to eat. We will be meeting Thursday evenings starting May 18 and going through June 29. There will be no session June 15. This program will be occurring from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Registration is required and is now open.

*New* Teen Program – Teens are invited to join us on Friday, May 12 at 4:00 pm for a scavenger hunt! Teams of 2-5 members will compete in an Amazing Race-style scavenger hunt, answering clues and completing challenges to reach a reward. Registration for individuals and teams is required and is currently available.

Bookaholics Book Club – Thank you to all the Bookaholics who joined us in reading the graphic novel MAUS. We had an interesting and sometimes challenging discussion, but it was an excellent introduction to the format. The book club will return to more familiar terrain in May, when we read THE FIRST PHONE CALL FROM HEAVEN by Mitch Albom. Set in Coldwater, Michigan, this is the story of a series of mysterious phone calls. The voices say they are calling from heaven. Each call is greeted differently – some with love, some with religious zeal, some with fear. The question of whether these calls are a miracle or a hoax drives Sully Harding, a grieving single father with an inquisitive and hopeful son, to uncover the truth. Copies of the book are now available ahead of our next meeting on Thursday, May 18 at 6:30pm.



Bookaholics Survey – You will notice a survey included with the next book club selection. The library is asking for your assistance as we plan for the future of the Bookaholics book club. We want to hear from current members, former members, and sometimes members. We want to hear from you if you like the books, if you don’t like the books, and if you read the books but never attend the meetings. We really want your input, and if you would prefer to complete the survey online, you can do so at our website, www.briggsdistrictlibrary.org.

Seed Library: Are you still looking for seeds to fill your garden this summer? Are you thinking about trying a new type of vegetable or flower? Briggs Library still has a case full of seeds for patrons to check out and plant in their garden. Patrons can check-out the seeds with their library card, plant the seeds at home, let them go to seed, and then return some of the next generation seeds for others to borrow the following year. Please visit the library for more information about seed varieties that will be offered. We are also accepting donations of seeds that patrons have previously saved and would like to share with others in the community.

Staff Picks – If you are looking for a good book to read here is a list of titles that Library staff enjoyed or found informative in the last month. Fiction: ” Drowning Tides” by K. Harper, “A Harvest of Thorns” by C. Addison,

“The Hope Chest” by V. Shipman. Non-Fiction: “Wildlife Spectacles: Mass Migrations, Mating rituals, and Other Fascinating Animal Behaviors” by V. Dinets, “Magnolia Story” by Chip & Joanna Gaines, “In the Great Green Room: the Brilliant and Bold Life of Margaret Wise Brown” by A. Gary, “The Case Against Sugar” by G. Taubes, “The Death and Life Of The Great Lakes” by D. Egan. Juvenile: “Sam the Man & the Chicken Plan” by F. Dowell, “Revenge of the Green Banana” by J. Murphy, “Dragonsitter’s Party” by J. Lacey.

Library Closures – The Library will be closed Saturday May 27 and Monday May 29 in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout this closure.

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

MMDHD Calendar – May, 2017

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

May 2: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

May 9: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

May 16: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

May 23: . 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Hearing and Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

May 3,

May 8

May 31: at Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

May 24: at Valley Farms Baptist Church, 1141 E State Rd, Lansing,

from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

“In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Immunization Clinic

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

May 1: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

May 8: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

May 10: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

May 15: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

May 18: 8 a.m. to noon

May 22: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Moolenaar’s Staff to hold Office Hours in May

The purpose of the office hours is to help residents in need of assistance with a federal agency, like the IRS and the VA.

May 4

11:00 AM-12:00 PM

Clinton County Building

Garden Level Conference Room “A”

100 East State Street

St. Johns, MI 48879