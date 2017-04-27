Transitions

Obituaries

Ronald J. Kingsbury

Ronald J. Kingsbury died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the age of 58. He was born September 10, 1958 in St. Johns, MI the son of Richard and Mary (Whitlock) Kingsbury. Ron was a graduate of St. Johns High School, Class of 1976 and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with family, friends and his “adopted sons”. Ron loved duck hunting on Stevens Lake in Northern Michigan, was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Sleepy Hollow Conservation Club and the N.R.A. He was mason and owner/ operator of Kingsbury Masonry. On June 30, 1984 he married Stephanie Smith and she survives him.

Also surviving is a son, Connor; his mother, Mary Kingsbury; two brothers, Mark and Louella Kingsbury and Dave and Heather Kingsbury, all of St. Johns; brothers and sisters-in-law, Scott and Ramona Smith and Kevin and Chrissi Smith of St. Johns, Eric and Sharon Smith of Saginaw and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard and parents-in-law, Tank (Alan J.) and Gert Smith.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM Saturday, April 29, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Linden, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as Celebrant. The family will receive relatives and friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday and 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sleepy Hollow Conservation Club or Ducks Unlimited.

Genevieve Armella Pung

Genevieve Armella Pung, age 80, of Fowler, MI, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Sparrow Health Systems, Lansing, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI. A Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday at 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Genevieve was born in Westphalia, MI on July 30, 1936, the daughter of Julius and Elizabeth (Cook) Simon. Genevieve married Joseph Pung on August 28, 1957 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Westphalia, MI. Genny enjoyed gardening, playing cards, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed bus trips to the casino and taking vacations with her family. Genny liked to watch sports and enjoyed supporting Fowler sports. She took great pride in her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Pung of Fowler, MI, children; Duane and Deb Pung of Fowler, MI, Marilyn Pung (Steve), of Lansing, MI, Dan and Cynthia Pung of St. Johns, MI, Jim and Lisa Pung of Grand Ledge, MI, Denise Fox of Perrysburg OH, Glenn and Rachelle Pung of Fowler, MI, 25 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren with several more on the way, sisters; Mary Koenigsknecht of Fowler, MI, Joann and Donald Feldpausch of Fowler, MI, and Doris and Bill Barker of Pewamo, MI. She is also survived by many brothers and sisters in law. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Donna White, brother Julius, and sister Monica.

Memorials may be made to No More Sidelines, Fowler, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Virginia Foerch

Virginia Foerch, age 92, formerly of Fowler, MI, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017, at The Laurels of Fulton, Gratiot County, MI.

Virginia was born in Avondale, North Carolina on May 21, 1924, the daughter of Charlie Tillman and Vernie (Lane) Green. She married Floyd Foerch on April 3, 1950 in South Carolina. Floyd passed away on January 30, 1992. Virginia enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Fowler, MI.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra and Steven Thelen, 4 grandchildren; Sherry and Rob Hamilton, Chad and Ashley Thelen, Michelle and Kyle Schmitt, Stephanie and Jason Luark, 13 great grandchildren; Joshua, Jacob, Noah, Benjamin, and Nathan Hamilton, Marguerite, Joanna, and Kenneth Thelen, Preston, Olivia, and Lewis Miller, Gavin and Conner Luark, sisters; Mary Cherka, Rosie and Tony Schafer and brother Bruce Green. She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers and one sister.

Her family would like to thank the staff at The Laurels of Fulton for the loving care they provided her.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Fowler, MI, at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, with Pastor Paul Clark officiating. Burial will take place at Beech Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. in the hall at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Fowler, MI.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church 329 N. Sorrell Fowler, MI 48835. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Becky Sue Schroeder

Becky Sue Schroeder, age 42, of St. Johns, MI, left her mother’s arms and went directly into the arms of Jesus and her dad on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at Duplain Church of Christ, St. Johns, MI, on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 1:00 P.M., with Mr. Chuck Emmert and Dr. Dan Cameron officiating. Burial will take place at Duplain Township Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 6-8 P.M. and on Monday, April 24, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Becky was born in Lansing, MI on April 16, 1975 the daughter of Dennis and Eydie (Jeffries) Schroeder. She graduated from St. Johns High School with the class of 1997. She had worked as a greeter at Wal-Mart, St. Johns, MI and Super Cinemas, Lansing, MI. Becky was known as an artist. She owned and operated Bright Ideas by Becky, and she put her art on various products that she sold in her business. Becky was a member of Duplain Church of Christ St. Johns.

She is survived by her mother Eydie Schroeder of St. Johns, MI, sister Renee’ and Lon Gibson of Dewitt, MI, 3 brothers; Eric and Carol Schroeder of Lansing, MI, Bert and Hilleke Botter of the Netherlands, Chuck and Debbie Pelton of Mounds View, MN, many nieces and nephews, special friend Terry Simison and many others with whom she enjoyed special relationships. She was predeceased by her father Dennis and brother Tony.

Memorials may be made to Rock Lake Christian Assembly, Handi-Camp, 7389 Vestaburg Road Vestaburg, MI 48891. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Richard Anthony Jandernoa

Richard Anthony Jandernoa, age 83 of Fowler, MI, passed away Thursday April 20, 2017 at Mother Teresa House, Lansing, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI on Monday April 24, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Ron Jandernoa officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday April 23, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with a Rosary being prayed at 2:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel Fowler, MI. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery Fowler, Michigan. Visitation will also be held on Monday from 9-11 A.M. at the funeral home.

Dick was born in Pewamo, MI on December 7, 1933, the son of Anthony “Doc” and Elizabeth (Beauchampe) Jandernoa. He attended Pewamo schools and lived in the Fowler area most of his life. Dick married Dorothy Pung on June 26, 1954 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage and raised seven children. He was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Dick was a water well repairman and retired from Federal Mogul, St. Johns after 28 years of service. He enjoyed card playing, watching all sports, and anything involving friends and family.

Dick is survived by his wife Dorothy and seven children; Dan (Kathy) Jandernoa, Linda (Glenn) Thelen, Larry (Carol) Jandernoa, Tony (Patti) Jandernoa, Tim (Arlene) Jandernoa, Glenn (Julie) Jandernoa, and Mary Kay (Brian) Goerge,18 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, extended family; Donald Pung, Helen Pung, and Lois Jandernoa; and many nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Emily Goerge, brothers; Don and Bill, sisters; Rita Perry, Jeanne Keck, and Harriet Haskin

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to No More Sidelines or Make-A-Wish, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel Fowler, Michigan.

Ronald J. Karek

Ronald J. Karek, 52 passed away on April 19, 2017 in Lansing, MI. Ron was born on December 26, 1964 in Lansing, MI the son of Frank and Kathleen (Kellogg) Karek.

Survivors are his sister, Karen (Paul) Brown of Haslett, MI, grandmother, Stella Karek of St. Johns, nephew Ryan Brown and niece Kathryn Brown; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Katrina and his parents.

Graveside services will be held at Eureka Cemetery on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. with Deacon Marv Robertson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to No More Sidelines of Central Michigan, 640 Seminole, Muskegon, MI 49441.

The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Marriage licenses filed the week of April 17, 2017

Shane Matthew Stierley, 35 of DeWitt and Lucia Gabriela Tamez Gonzalez, 25 of DeWitt

Kaila Diane Alexander, 22 of St. Johns and Ashley Marie White, 21 of St. Johns

Edward Charles O’Connell IV, 53 of DeWitt and Carla Anita Myshon Richardson, 53 of Lansing

Eric Thomas Latham, 33 of Bath and Jennifer Lynn Sidel, 34 of Bath

Jeremy Wayn Bowden, 43 of Ovid and Karen Sue Flavin, 50 of Ovid