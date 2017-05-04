St. Johns Independent





His Cup Runneth Over: The mobile soup kitchen has been up and running for a month already.

First annual Eat Healthy Eat Local Festival is May 13May 13 Springtime Community Festival is for everyoneImpression 5 Event – deadline May 15First Congregational to host Lansing Chorale – May 7Comedy and Pizza Night in ElsieSpring Clean-up scheduled – May 13Mint Festival Pageant informational meeting is May 11CCAC to host reception on Saturday, May 20Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – all are welcomeLowe UMC hosts Mother’s Day event – Friday, May 12Heart of the Trail 5K – May 13Celebrate Our Armed Forces – Sunday, May 21May activities at Clinton County Senior CenterCRV collecting empty ink cartridgesSenior Center Available for Weekend RentalsViteks celebrate 50thMontri Awarded SARE GrantMichigan Education Trust shines spotlight on saving for collegeA Look Back – 320 N. Clinton Ave.Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Finding Ticks on Your DogMaralyn’s Pet Corner – Why it Pays to be a Cat LadyObituaries – Patricia Lee Vallin, James Michael Glowacki, Shirley N. Powers, Olivia Kay Borodychuk, Iva B. KeesMarriage licenses filed the week of April 24, 2017Divorce decrees filed the week of April 24, 2017