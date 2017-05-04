Latest News

First annual Eat Healthy Eat Local Festival is May 13

The first annual Eat Healthy Eat Local Festival being held on Walker St., downtown St. Johns. There will be 30 local farms, healthy food producers and wellness professionals attending this event. The goal is to help local businesses grow and introduce themselves to the community, as well as educating people wanting to live a healthier lifestyle.

This is a free event for all exhibitors as well as anyone attending.

Custom Embroidery of St. Johns has donated festival t-shirts which will be given away for donations. The money collected will be put into a grant to be used to open a health food store or farm-to-table restaurant in downtown St. Johns.

If you would like to write something about the festival, or possibly run an ad for it, please stop by Oh Mi Organics at 115 E. Walker St. for more information.

Enjoy samples and shop local products from:

Phillips Orchard, Livingston Farms, Spoon Me Nut Butter Blends, Monroe Family Organics, Gearig Apiary, Andy T’s Farm Market, Wilson’s Farm Fresh Meats, Healthy By Juice, Wilcox Heritage Farm, Countrywinds Farm, Deb’s Serini-TEA Lounge, Perfectly Posh, Three Ponds Farm, Foods For Living, Sacred Springs Kombucha, The Talking Berry Farm, For The Love Of Grain, Herbal Solution, St. Johns Florist & Greenhouse, Healthy Farm-to-Plate Menu and Smoothies from Chuckie D’s, Body Composition Analysis from EVOKE Wellness, Nutrition & Physical Well-being with St. Johns Chiropractic, $1/minute Massages with After The Storm Healing Massage

Proudly sponsored by:

Mercantile Bank, Butler Financial Group, Postal Connections, Sports Stop, Michigan Graphics & Signs, Custom Embroidery Plus, Bruno’s Bar, Helvie Builders, Doug’s Lock & Glass Service, Kurt’s Appliance, Mike’s Power Equipment, Siren’s Bar, St. Johns Big Boy, Ethan Painter Photography & Films, Avery Eye Care, AgroLiquid, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, LAFCU.

May 13 Springtime Community Festival is for everyone

On Saturday, May 13 there’s an event in St. Johns that has something for everyone in the family. The 15th Annual Chamber Springtime Community Festival and Touch a Truck will be held at the CC RESA Building (across from McDonalds and Burger King) and will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For mom and dad there are craft vendors to visit selling everything from wood crafts to jewelry, quilts, dog blankets, hair accessories, aprons, etc., and vendors selling products like Tupperware, It Works, Younique, etc. And, you will have the opportunity to visit with store front businesses and non-profits like Keck Coleman Funeral Home, Ferralls Tree Trimming and Removal and City of St. Johns just to name a few.

Kids of all ages will enjoy the Touch-a-Truck where there will be fire trucks, ambulances, police cars and a race car. Kids can make free crafts throughout the day inside the RESA Building.

Come around lunch time and you can purchase lunch from the Clinton County Senior Center. They will have BBQ Pork Sandwiches, Nachos and Hotdogs. They will also have a Bake Sale throughout the day.

The first 50 adults arriving at 9:00 a.m. will receive a treat bag, and an additional 50 treat bags will be given out at 1:00 p.m. Dozens of prizes will be given out in a free raffle throughout the day and there will also be a special drawing for kids prizes. An additional drawing with a prize of $100 in gift certificates will take place at 3:00 pm. Every time you make a purchase from a vendor between 1:00 – 2:30 pm you will be entered into this special drawing. These special drawings are courtesy of the events Media Sponsor Sparrow Clinton Hospital.

If you have any questions about the event, call the Chamber at 989-224-7248 or email them at ccchamber@4wbi.net.

Impression 5 Event – deadline May 15

Community Resource Volunteers will be going to Impression 5 to make slime and to do hands on exhibits on Saturday, May 20th. This event is for Middle School students.

Please go to crvonline.org or call 517-672-4226 for more details and to register. Deadline is May 15th.

First Congregational to host Lansing Chorale – May 7

The Lansing Chorale will appear at First Congregational Church of St. Johns May 7, 11 A.M.

Formed in 2012 with talented vocalists and instrumentalists from the greater Lansing area, the Chorale’s 30 members enjoy singing music with deep harmonies and beautiful arrangements in a cappella style. Its ministry is to spread the gospel through music.

The Chorale will lead the Sunday worship service under the direction of Vic Hilbert. Please join them for this free special event.

Comedy and Pizza Night in Elsie

Comedy and Pizza Night in Elsie returns next Friday, May 12 with Nick Leydorf, Samantha Rager and headliner Zach Martina.

Martina brings his big personality to crowds across America as they wonder: “I don’t know what he’s freaking out about, but it’s pretty funny.” Performing at clubs across the country and at events such as the Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival, The World Series of Comedy and the Laugh Your Asheville Off Festival, Zach has had the good fortune to share the stage with the likes of Dave Chappelle, Flight of the Conchords, Hannibal Buress & Rory Scovel. Zach brings an energy all his own and points the finger of blame at every single person; except himself.

Tickets are $10 at the door the night of the show. Foo-G’s Pizza will be selling slices and pop before and during the show. Doors – at 110 E. Main St. – open at 7:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. The show is for all ages; however, adult content will be covered. The show benefits the Elsie Food Bank.

Spring Clean-up scheduled – May 13

Spring clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th. All items must be placed out by the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13th but no earlier than Saturday, May 6th.

Items placed after the contractor has passed through will not be picked up. This service is available to city residents only who live in a one to five unit dwelling. If you are located in a construction zone, your items will be picked up for spring clean-up. Granger is aware of the construction areas and will pick up your items as long as they are out by 6 AM.

The following items Can be placed out by the curb for clean-up:

Appliances, mattresses, furniture, electronics (t.v.’s, computers, monitors, VCR’s), lawn mowers, hub caps, copper or brass tubing & wire, large toys, bicycles, furniture, scrap metal (bed frames, aluminum lawn chairs, file cabinets, etc.)

Do Not place trash/recycling, batteries, dirt piles, concrete, bricks, stone, blocks, construction or demolition materials from major household repairs, yard waste or latex paint (latex paint can be dried out by using saw dust or kitty litter and then placed into your weekly household green city bag).

As an alternative to placing gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories and building materials for curb side pick-up, residents may contact the Clinton County Habitat for Humanity Re-Store at 989-227-1771 or www.habitat.org/restores for more information on donating items. Also St. Vincent De Paul at the South Point Mall, St. Johns, ph: 989-224-8852 accepts donations.

For more information, call City Offices at (989) 224-8944.

Mint Festival Pageant informational meeting is May 11

Anyone interested in participating in the 2017 St. Johns Mint Festival Pageant should attend a very brief meeting on Thursday, May 11. The meeting will be held in the CCRESA Building (across from McDonalds) from 6-7 p.m. At the meeting you will find out what is nvolved In competing in the pageant, including time commitment, costs, etc.

Applications for the pageant will be available at the meeting. If you have questions about the pageant but are unable to attend the meeting, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248.

CCAC to host reception on Saturday, May 20

The Clinton County Arts Council (CCAC) is pleased to present the St. Johns Camera Club’s Photo Exhibition, throughout the month of May. This is the Art Council’s second year hosting the club’s exhibition, after a very successful event last May. The exhibit features images from across the country by mid-Michigan photographers.

In celebration of this collection, the CCAC will host a reception on Saturday, May 20, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at which light refreshments will be served. At 3:00 PM Bob Sheap and W. Spencer Parshall will present a travel log, “Gems of Southern Italy.”

We invite the public to journey with us to the cliffs of Sorrento, explore the famed ruins of Pompeii, and tour Italy’s spectacular Amalfi Coast with its jaw-dropping vistas. A boat trip will take you to the Isle of Capri, and then to the hillside resort village of Positano, formerly a sleepy fishing village.

This presentation is a must for all who would love to go to southern Italy and all who would like to relive their own beautiful memories. No registration is necessary.

For those with an interest in photography, the Clinton County Arts Council and the St. Johns Camera Club encourage you to reach out and get involved! All cameras are welcome, from iPhone to DSLR! The club focuses on sharing and promoting ideas and information, learning and growing together, and building a supportive photography community. With monthly meetings, competitions and mentoring, field trips, seminars and much more! Take the first step and join us this May for the Photo Exhibition.

For more information, visit www.clintoncountyarts.org/st.-johns-camera-club-photo-exhibit.html