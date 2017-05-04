Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – all are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, May 9 and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 p.m to 7:00 pm., Tuesday, May 9 and at

– Suntree Apartments, 1100 Sunview Dr., St. Johns, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 11 and at

– Ithaca Church of God, 624 Barber St, Ithaca, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 11.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge.

For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764

Lowe UMC hosts Mother’s Day event – Friday, May 12

Lowe United Methodist Church will host a Mother’s Day Event on Friday, May 12th beginning at 6:30 pm. Light refreshments and entertainment will be provided.

The church is located at 5485 W. Lowe Rd. St. Johns.

Heart of the Trail 5K – May 13

St. Johns will host the Heart of the Trail 5K Run/Walk at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 13th 2017.

Run/Walk through the streets of beautiful downtown St. Johns. Then continue through different neighborhoods and along the new scenic Rails to Trails. Certified course maps provided by Spicers Group will be available to participants.

A $20.00 Race Fee, increasing to $25.00 after April 30, 2017, includes a T-Shirt. The fee is $15/$20 without a shirt.

Registration: Price increases to

The Kids 1 Mile (Ages 2 – 14) will begin at 11:00 am. The race fee is $10.00 increasing to $15.00 after April 30, 2017.

Register Here:

https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/MI/SaintJohns/HeartoftheTrail5k

For more information contact Dan Redman at 989-224-8944 Ext. 233

Celebrate Our Armed Forces – Sunday, May 21

Sunday, May 21, 2017 is the Last Day Of Armed Forces Week, and the Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum in conjunction with the Clinton Northern Railway Museum have planned a special celebration for the whole community.

Events for the day include special displays at the Museum from 1 – 4 p.m.

The Military Room and museum porch (west of the Courthouse) will feature:

· Uniforms from the different branches of the armed forces and from different wars and conflicts

· Military guns and Medals, including the Purple Heart, Victory Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross

· Early photos of local military units and more recent photographs of those who have served our country

The Museum is located at 106 Maple Ave.

Clinton Northern Railway Museum will be open from 1 – 3 p.m. Activities Clinton Northern Railway Museum at the Depot will include one-time-only features:

· Dick Root with one of his World War II vehicles in the parking lot

· Dennis Scott book-signing: A Journey in the Vietnam War through letters home

· Keith Mino talking about his recent trip to Iwo Jima with fellow Marines

· Military uniforms and artifacts on loan from PGS Museum

· Activities for children, including a parade down the Rail-Trail from the Depot to the Veteran’s Memorial at 2:00 PM and simple patriotic-oriented crafts

Clinton Northern Railway Museum is part of the Clinton County Arts Council, which receives a portion of its operating expenses from the Michigan Arts Council for Arts and Culture Affairs and National Endowment for the Arts.

Be a delegate in the Goodwill Mission to Shiga, Japan

The Michigan Shiga Sister State Organization is currently seeking interested individuals to travel as Michigan delegates in the 2017 Goodwill Mission to Shiga, Japan.

President Linda J. Beeman (Owosso) says this Goodwill Mission in September will begin a year of celebrations for the 50th Anniversary of the Sister State relationship, culminating in September 2018. All Michigan residents over 18, are welcome to participate. From September 5 – 15, a delegation of 40 Michigan community members will enjoy a ten-day Goodwill Mission in Shiga that will include a home-stay experience with a Japanese family. No Japanese language experience is needed.

Individuals interested in participating should visit the website at www.mishiga.org/goodwill for more information. Or call Jenny McCampbell at 989-224-6134 or email Beeman at lindajbeman1@gmail.com before May 12 if possible.

May activities at Clinton County Senior Center

Are you 55 years of age or older? Then you should check out the Clinton County Senior Center at 201 E Walker St. in St. Johns. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Here are some of the activities going on in May:

Senior meals – Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday a nutritional meal is served at Noon for senior citizens. The meals are available for a suggested $3 donation. Some of the meals in May include Goulash, Chicken Picatta and Pork Medallions. For a complete schedule, call the center, 989-224-4257 or stop in and pick one up.

Bingo – Bingo will be held every Tuesday and Friday, 12:30 p.m. The cost is $1 and every player will win 4-5 items. Prizes include things like canned goods, personal care items, cereal, peanut butter, snacks, cookies and chocolate.

Euchre tournaments – On May 8 and 22 Euchre tournaments will be held 1-3 p.m. If you eat lunch at the center before cards the tournament is only $1. If you come just for the tournament it is $2. On May 1 and 15 the Euchre tournament will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. and everyone pays $2. The tournament is pretty fast paced so you need to know the basics of the game, but you don’t have to be a great player to come and have fun.

Trivia Contest – On May 1 and 15 there will be a no cost Trivia Contest from 1-3p.m. There are a lot of clues given, so don’t worry about being the smartest person in the room. Small prizes are awarded throughout the contest.

Birthday Party – Each month the center celebrates the birthdays of any member that is celebrating a birthday in that month. Members get free lunch, cake and ice cream and a special sweet treat. The party for May Member birthdays is planned for Wednesday, May 10.

General Public Lunches – Every Monday lunch is open to the general public – no matter what age. A fundraiser meal is made by volunteer cooks each week in their licensed kitchen. The cost is only $5 for the full meal or $3 for a sandwich and chips. Meals in May include May 1-Ham, May 8-Lasagna, May15-Chicken Cordon Bleu and May 22-Salads. Homemade pie is also available for only $1.50 a slice. Monday meals are served 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Take outs are available.

May Party – On Thursday, May 25 there will be a special party for members, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Start coming to the Senior Center and you can enjoy these fun monthly activities.

Seniors are always welcome to stop in to use the exercise room, work on a puzzle, play other card or board games or just to socialize.

If you don’t think you are old enough for the center, but want to support them in some way, consider donating items they can use for the center such as Styrofoam plates, bowls, cups, napkins, toilet paper, and paper towels, things for bingo such as candy bars, cereal, canned fruit, bagged snack foods and they could use children’s cotton fabric for projects for their gift shop.

If you have any questions about the Senior Center stop in or give them a call at 989-224-4257.

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a non-profit agency who works with youth to teenagers will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic projects.

Please drop off the cartridges at the following locations:

– St. Vincent DePaul, S. US 27,

– Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham and

– Clinton Transit, 304 N. Brush St.

For more information about CRV, go to our web site: www.crvonline.org.

Senior Center Available for Weekend Rentals

Are you looking for a location to hold a high school graduation, birthday party, family reunion or shower? Then come and take a look at the Clinton County Senior Center, located at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns. It is available for rent most weekends of the year.

The center has two large rooms (one with dining tables and chairs) available for use. The center rents for $100 – $150. The price depends on whether you use the kitchen or just the large rooms.

If you would like a tour of the facility, stop in any Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. If you have any questions you can also call them at 989-224-4257.