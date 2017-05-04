Viteks celebrate 50th

John and Camilla (Jorae) Vitek of St. Johns, will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on May 13th. They were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in St. Johns Michigan in 1967.

They are blessed with three children, Mike (Janie), Missy (Jeff), Nikki (Matt), and they have 9 grandchildren Jack, Avery, Ben, Olivia, Charlie, Aiden, Madison, Luke, and Carson.

A card shower is being held. Please send cards:

John and Camilla Vitek

4802 W. Parks Rd.

St. Johns, MI 48879

Montri Awarded SARE Grant

Dru Montri of Ten Hens Farm in Bath, MI, has recently been recommended to receive a $22,241 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (NCR-SARE) for the project, “A Comparative On-farm Study of Root Crop Production and Postharvest Systems for Scaling Up Diversified Vegetable Farms.”

“Three small-scale, diversified farms will evaluate mechanized production and postharvest handling of root crops to investigate environmental benefits, labor effectiveness, cost of production, and economic viability,” said Montri.

This grant was awarded as part of NCR-SARE’s Farmer Rancher Grant Program, which is a competitive grants program for farmers and ranchers who want to explore sustainable solutions to problems through on-farm research, demonstration, and education projects.

The focus for each of the NCR-SARE grant programs is on research and education. Funding considerations are based on how well the applicant presents the problem being addressed, the project’s relevance to sustainable agriculture in the 12-state North Central region, and how well it aligns with NCR-SARE’s goals, among other factors specific to each grant program.

NCR-SARE’s Administrative Council (AC) members decide which projects will receive SARE funds. The AC includes a diverse mix of agricultural stakeholders in the region. Council members hail from regional farms and ranches, the Cooperative Extension Service, universities, federal agencies, and nonprofits.

Since 1988, the SARE program has helped advance farming systems that are profitable, environmentally sound and good for communities through a nationwide research and education grants program. The program, part of USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, funds projects and conducts outreach designed to improve agricultural systems.

Michigan Education Trust shines spotlight on saving for college

To help highlight the importance of saving for college, the Michigan Education Trust (MET) is giving families an opportunity to win $1,529 worth of prepaid tuition through its MET 529 Awareness Week Sweepstakes and is temporarily waiving its contract enrollment fees.

The Michigan Department of Treasury’s 529 prepaid tuition program also is encouraging families to share their stories about saving for college on the MET Facebook page – with the goal of inspiring others to begin preparing for their children’s higher education.

The various activities are part of MET’s celebration of Michigan’s MET 529 Awareness Week, observed this year the week of May 29 to encourage families to meet their college savings goals. The week of May 29 – or 5/29 – was chosen because MET and other college savings programs administered by states are known as 529 plans, named after the section of the Internal Revenue Code that allowed for their creation and tax benefits.

“You might say our mission is to help college dreams come true,” said Robin Lott, MET executive director. “Michigan’s MET 529 Awareness Week gives us an opportunity to have a bit of fun while delivering an important message: As tuition costs continue to rise, it’s becoming even more beneficial for families to save as much as they can as soon as they can.”

With the 529 Awareness Week Sweepstakes, MET is extending its focus on promoting college savings beyond the traditional single 529 Day. And for the entire month of May, MET is waiving its $60 mail-in and $25 online contract application fees. Contract purchasers should use coupon code MET529WEEK to waive the fee during online enrollment and put it on the signature page of mail-in contracts.

Participants may enter the MET 529 Awareness Week Sweepstakes now through May 31 by completing an entry form at www.SETwithMET.com. They may also mail their name and address to MET 529 Awareness Week Sweepstakes, c/o Güd Marketing, 1223 Turner St., Suite 101, Lansing MI 48906. Mail-in entries must have a postmark of no later than May 31. Only one entry per household is allowed.

On or about June 2, MET will randomly draw a winner who will receive $1,529 toward a new or established MET Pay-As-You-Go limited-benefits contract. The winner may designate a Michigan beneficiary of his or her choice.

Sweepstakes participants are also encouraged to share their stories regarding college savings at www.facebook.com/mieducationtrust.

“They might have some tips that could prove helpful to other families, maybe they’re looking for advice, or maybe they’re just seeking support from fellow savers,” Lott said. “Whatever their motivation, we’re hoping to generate a lively discussion centered on college savings.”

MET’s Pay-As-You-Go option allows purchasers to buy contracts by credit hours rather than in semester increments, lowering the initial cost of establishing a MET contract and eliminating a potential hurdle for some families.

Another key Pay-As-You-Go feature is that it leaves the contract open to additional contributions, unlike a regular lump-sum purchase, which is closed and cannot be added to in the future. Once they purchase the initial credit hour, Pay-As-You-Go contract holders can make additional contributions in increments as small as $25, and friends and family members can also contribute to the contract.

A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged investment vehicle designed to encourage saving for the future higher education expenses of a designated beneficiary. MET, for example, offers Michigan taxpayers a state income tax deduction on contributions and potential tax-free growth on earnings if account proceeds are used to pay for qualified higher education expenses.

More information about MET is available at www.SETwithMET.com or 800-MET-4-KID.

A Look Back – 320 N. Clinton Ave.

by Barry Clark Bauer

According to the information that came along with this photo, O. P. Dewitt & Sons Wholesale Grocer’s moved to this location at 320 N. Clinton Ave. in the early 1900s. Their previous location was on the N. E. corner of Walker St. and Clinton Ave. which would place it where the old Clinton County National Bank building is. A later location for them was on the S. W. corner of Higham and Brush Sts. which is now a parking lot.

Two previous occupants of this building is Paul Automotive and later, Clinton County News. Today it’s occupied by PKSA Karate.

Paul Automotive was an auto parts supplier and had a machine shop in the back to grind cranks, valves, and bore cylinders out. I think they also ground cylinder heads that became warped.

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Finding Ticks on Your Dog

You quickly run your hands along your dog’s head, back, and belly, and, finding no ticks, you think your job is done.

Actually, finding ticks on your dog is not so simple. These tiny bloodsuckers are good at playing hide-and-seek, particularly when their host is covered in thick, dark hair. Ticks can latch on to your furry friend and live in hiding, feasting on blood for several days at a time. Even dogs with flea and tick collars and other forms of protection can be targeted by these parasites.

Checking your dog carefully for ticks is extremely important since these parasites can make pets and humans seriously ill. Anaplasmosis, Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and tick paralysis are just a few of the potential diseases caused by tick bites.

The Companion Animal Parasite Council predicted that 2016 would be a big year for illnesses transmitted by ticks and mosquitoes, noting that the threat of diseases continues to spread into new areas, “creating a year-round menace to both pets and their owners.”

How Ticks Find Their Victims

Using heat sensors, ticks find a victim and typically latch onto the warmest places on the dog’s body, says Dr. Ann Hohenhaus, who is board certified in internal medicine and oncology, and based at New York City’s Animal Medical Center.

“The head, neck and ears are prime places, but ticks can occur anywhere,” says Hohenhaus. “Look and look again. You have to look everywhere. You can easily miss ticks.”

You might be surprised by some of the places ticks have been found on dogs.

In the Groin Area

The groin probably isn’t the first place you would look for ticks on your pet. However, they can get attached in and around your dog’s bottom, says Dr. Amy Butler, a veterinarian at the DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

“You should check the perianal area,” Butler says. “Ticks are drawn to dark, moist areas on the body.”

Also make sure to check your dog’s tail, says Hohenhaus.



Between the Toes

Ticks have nothing against your dog’s paws. Though it takes extra effort to latch on, a tick can become attached between the toes, Butler says.

If you find one there, use hemostats or tweezers to remove it, she says.

“Grasp the tick without crushing it and pull it straight out,” she says.

In and Around the Ears

At DoveLewis, a very sick sheltie named Ollie was at the hospital about to be euthanized. An extern who was working alongside a veterinarian reached out to comfort Ollie and, as she scratched behind his ears, found a tick engorged with blood. The quantity of fecal material suggested the tick had been attached to the dog for some time, the hospital said.

The tick was removed. Thinking the dog could have tick paralysis, the veterinarian discussed the possibility with Ollie’s owner and sent the dog home. Within hours, Ollie was back on his feet, fully recovered and eager to go outside.

“I was here the day Ollie came in,” says Butler. Tick paralysis, she says, “is really uncommon. I saw another case of tick paralysis a decade ago.”

Unlike other tick-transmitted diseases, tick paralysis will go away without lasting health effects once the tick is removed, says Hohenhaus, who treated a Yorkie with paralysis caused by a tick found on the dog’s lip.

She also recommends checking inside your dog’s ears, including the ear canal. “I’ve found ticks on the inside of floppy ears,” Hohenhaus says.

Under Clothes and Collars

If your dog wears a collar 24/7, it’s easy to forget to remove it during the tick inspection. Ticks can hide under your pet’s collar, harness or any article of clothing she’s wearing, Hohenhaus says.

“If your pet wears a T-shirt or sun protection shirt, those have to come off,” she says. “I don’t think people think about that.”

The Eyelids

Is it a skin tag or a tick on your dog’s eyelid? Sometimes, it’s hard to determine, says Hohenhaus.

Dogs can develop skin tags anywhere on their bodies, but they frequently appear near the eyelids, she says. “You don’t want to rip off a skin tag,” she says. “Make sure that black mass on the eyelid is actually not a tick.”

Protecting Your Dog from Ticks

The Companion Animal Parasite Council predicted that Lyme disease cases would be higher than normal this year, particularly in northern California, New York State, western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The disease is also branching out, becoming more prevalent in several states in the Midwest, a newer area for Lyme, the council said.

The council recommends year-round tick control and regular screenings for dogs.

However, tick control is not simple or straightforward. What’s important to note about Ollie’s case is the dog got seriously ill even though he wore a flea and tick collar around his neck, Hohenhaus says.

Not all collars are equally effective or capable of protecting your pet from any and all parasites, she says.

“You need to talk to you veterinarian and find a tick collar that’s good for ticks in your area,” she says. “Your veterinarian sees hundreds of dogs every week. They know which medicines are working in your area.”

Before you go on a trip, find out about ticks native to the area you’re planning to visit with your dog, Hohenhaus suggests.

Of course, your best friend can get bitten on her own turf. That’s why it is important to make the backyard inhospitable to parasites. Keep your yard mowed and the bushes trimmed back so they don’t encroach on your dog’s area, Hohenhaus says.

Checking and Double Checking Your Dog for Ticks

There’s no getting around it. Even if your dog is on flea and tick prevention and even if she’s had the Lyme vaccine, you still need to check for ticks.

Knowing how wily, pervasive, and dangerous ticks can be, Hohenhaus and Butler recommend thoroughly inspecting your pet after each outing. Hohenhaus suggests you start with the tummy and, while rubbing it, check your pet’s paws and go up each leg. Check the head, look down the back, and inspect the head a second time.

“Pet your dog all over,” says Butler. “Have a good cuddle session.”

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – Why it Pays to be a Cat Lady

By definition, a “cat lady” is a single woman who owns many pet cats. They may have problems relating to other human beings, and may substitute cats for personal relationships with other people. You may view them as an older hermit of a woman, living a life of solitude with her many feline friends. There’s even a cat lady action figure.

But these women, regardless of whether or not the stereotype about them is true, may be onto something. Recent studies have shown that people, especially women over the age of 50, benefit greatly from owning pets. Cats even prove more beneficial than dogs, though that may have to do with the personality of these cat lovers. Cats have been shown to improve the lives of their care takers, even improving the physical and mental health of their owners.

Why Do Women Benefit from Cat Ownership?

Single women over 50 are usually routine-oriented, home-based individuals who like their quiet down time—a cat’s perfect match. As women age, their metabolism slows and they tend to become less active, according to the National Institutes of Health. Having a pet, even a cat, can drastically change this process. Just getting up to feed, care for, shop for, and clean up after your feline friend will help increase your cardio workout for the day (not to mention the weight lifting skills needed for those heavy bags of litter). A single woman wants to come home to share her day with someone, and who better than a cat? They listen, don’t demand much other than food and never complain about the cooking. They make minimal messes in comparison to a dirty human and offer unconditional love and affection no matter what kind of mood you’re in.

Cats have been clinically proven to improve people’s health, women especially. There is a proven decrease in risk of dying from a cardiovascular disease or stroke when a woman over the age of 50 owns a cat. When you pet an animal, your body releases a surge of prolactin, oxytocin, and dopamine. These are all feel-good hormones that also help lower your stress level.

Happy Cat, Happy Life

When your day has you stressed out, don’t reach for that glass of wine, sit down and pet your cat. The short and long term benefits greatly outweigh other modes of decompression. There have also been studies based on how cats improve depression and anxiety by giving their owners a sense of purpose and responsibility improve confidence, and keep them company. Those frisky felines do have a way to make us laugh, which is medicine in itself. Consider asking your doctor for a prescription for cat, instead. That’s doctor’s advice I’d be happy to take.

Over time we can engage our pets for more benefits. We can play with them more, increasing our activity level and endorphins. We can be more affectionate with them, increasing our happy hormones. These actions will only reward us, in the long run, by improving our lives, our health, and enriching the lives of our beloved pets. I would even go as far to say that the more cats we keep, the greater the benefits! Spoken like a true cat lady.