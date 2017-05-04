Transitions

Obituaries

Patricia Lee Vallin

Patricia Lee “Peachy” Vallin, age 73, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

At Peachy’s request a cremation has taken place and there will be no services. All donations in her memory may be made to a Food Bank of your choice.

Patricia was born in Lake City, MI on October 7, 1943 the daughter of Hubert and Minnie Martha (Jackson) Becker. She graduated from Fulton Schools. On January 13, 1962 Peachy married Aurelio “Chuckles” L. Vallin in Maple Rapids, MI. They were married 30 years before his death in 1992. Peachy had a passion for rescuing and nurturing pets and farm animals of all kinds. She enjoyed knitting, gardening (especially her roses) and reading. Peachy and Chuckles built from the ground up the family farm which became her home for the rest of her life. There they raised their son Aurelio Jr. “Dude”. They had a passion for raising vegetables to sell or give to anyone who had need with the help of many other young men who also called her “Mom” on the “Mexican Ranch”.

Patricia is survived by her son Aurelio (Brandy) Vallin Jr. of St. Johns, MI, grandchildren: Trisha (Ken) Morrison, Keegon Stowell, Gage Stowell, and Bree Stowell; her sister Marilyn Miller, and many nieces and nephews. Peachy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Aurelio.

The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

James Michael Glowacki

James Michael Glowacki age 65, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Hospice House of Mid Michigan, Lansing, MI surrounded by his family.

Private Family Services will be held. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery St. Johns, MI.

James was born in St. Johns, Michigan on March 2, 1952, the son of Frank and Anna (Kurncz) Glowacki. He resided most of his life in St. Johns.

Jim is survived by his siblings Stanley Glowacki of Ithaca, MI, Mary VanBurger, Veronica and Bill Rozen, Jane and Larry Randolph, Bill and Diane Glowacki all of St. Johns, MI. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister Margaret Suchek, brother-in-law Gale VanBurger, sister-in-law Kay Glowacki and brother Frank Glowacki, Jr.

Memorials may be made to Hospice House of Mid Michigan 1210 W Saginaw Street, Lansing, Michigan 48906. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Shirley N. Powers

Shirley N. Powers, age 65 of Dewitt, MI, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017, at her home.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Shirley was born in Trenton, New Jersey on September 15, 1951, the daughter of Marion Johnson. She married Darwin Powers on November 19, 1993 in St. Johns, MI. Shirley was a CNA and worked 17 years at Hazel Findlay and 9 years at Ovid Healthcare Center. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time at her home. Spending time with her grandchildren brought her great joy.

She is survived by her husband Darwin Powers, children; Todd and Stacy Powers, Trent and Ashley Powers, Matt and Anna Hughes and 8 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter Jennifer Hughes.

Memorials may be made to the family’s wishes. Online condolences can be sent to . The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Olivia Kay Borodychuk

Olivia Kay Borodychuk, age 8, passed away peacefully on Friday April 28, 2017 in her home in Dewitt, MI. Olivia was born on October 10, 2008 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing Michigan to parents Chad and Lisa (Jennings) Borodychuk. Through her short time here on earth and without even speaking a word, Olivia brought an entire community together and positively impacted many lives across the nation. In her battle against Alexander Disease, the rarest form of Leukodystrophy; Olivia exemplified what it truly means to handle pain and struggle with an extreme amount of courage and grace. Olivia wholeheartedly inspired the birth of Olivia Kay Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization created with a mission to improve the quality of life for children with severe multiple impairments.

Olivia enjoyed so many things in life. She loved her little brother Oliver very much, sharing her tablet and stuffed animals with him and especially the bonding time they had together. She enjoyed music, shower time, being read to, having her nails painted and her hair brushed. Some special memories in her life include visiting the Columbus Zoo and petting all sorts of exotic animals, meeting singer/songwriter James Taylor, meeting country music artist Tim McGraw, and especially her wonderful Make a Wish trip to meet the real Elmo in New York City.

Olivia is survived by her parents Chad and Lisa(Jennings) Borodychuk; her beloved brother, Oliver; her grandmother Connie Jennings of Dewitt; her uncle Eric and aunt Kelley Borodychuk of Mt. Pleasant and her uncle Pete (Tonia) Jennings of Barryton; her cousins Kyle, Logan, Alexis, and Morgan; her Godparents Brad and Valorie LeFevre; and so many extended family, friends, nurses, doctors, and other medical professionals that have walked with her on her journey. Olivia is proceeded in death by her grandparents Michael and Karen Borodychuk and Jim Jennings.

For those touched by Olivia’s life, we invite you to join us for a “Celebration of Life” service officiated by Rev. Dr. Rodney Kalajainen at Redeemer United Methodist Church in Dewitt, MI; on Wednesday May 3, 2017 at 12noon. Visitation will be held at Redeemer United Methodist Church just prior to the service from 10am–12pm. Immediately following the service, there will be a committal service at City of Dewitt cemetery. A balloon release honoring Olivia’s beautiful life will take place immediately following that committal service.

Those who want to help carry on Olivia’s legacy and help other children fighting health battles, can make a donation in Olivia’s memory to Olivia Kay Foundation at www.OliviaKayFoundation.org. Condolences can be made at www.keckcolemanfh.com.

Iva B. Kees

Iva B. Kees, affectionately known by many as “Iva Belle”, passed away peacefully April 27, 2017 at the age of 93. Iva was born July 2, 1923 in St. Louis, Michigan. She graduated Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns in 1941 and remained a lifelong resident of the St. Johns area. Iva met and married her husband Berlin in 1942 while he was in Lansing training for his Navy assignment during World War II. It was love at first sight as they married in two weeks and remained together 52 years. Iva enjoyed cooking for family and friends, playing cards and especially engaging in lengthy conversation where the subject increasingly turned to her ever-growing number of great grandchildren. She enjoyed helping others and for many years volunteered at the Social Service Clothing Center, the Clinton County Senior Center and The Clinton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

She is survived by children Carol (Dick) Ellis, Ellen Moon and son Dwight (Brenda); grandchildren Cammi (Mike) Robinson, Ryan (Lynley) Kees, Natasha (Tim) Roberts, Rochelle (Jim) Cain and Bridgett (Ryan) Phelps; great grandchildren Megan and Jordan Stoddard, Emory and Ella Roberts, Ryley and Gracyn Kees, Jimmy, Willow and Meadow Cain and Khyra, Elysse and Avynn Phelps; step great grandchildren Logan and Haley Robinson and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Iva was predeceased by her parents, Lionel and Minnie Kirk Weaver, husband Berlin, infant grandson Todd, sisters Erma, Irene, Hanna and brother Earl.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the amazing staff of Gunnisonville Meadows Assisted Living for their love and care for mom this past year.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10 to Noon Monday May 1, 2017 at the Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, Inc., 1500 Waterford Parkway, St. Johns, MI with a service to immediately follow with Pastor Ellen Zienert officiating. Burial will be at Payne Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care, 801 S. Waverly, Lansing, MI. 48917.

Marriage licenses filed the week of April 24, 2017

Randy Lewis Cook, 61 of DeWitt and Kelly Jo Bearden, 38 of DeWitt

William Christopher McQueary, 24 of Westphalia and Betsy Leigh Arens, 21 of Westphalia

Hans Peter Skjaerlund, 25 of Owosso and Jordan Ashley Howes, 25 of East Lansing

Divorce decrees filed the week of April 24, 2017

Bishop, Susan Mae and James Leroy Jr.

Franklin, Victoria M. and Charles D.

Jayne, Mary F. and Kevin T.

Rewerts, Karle and Joseph Jr.

Wheeler-Fulton, Kathryn and Aaron Roy Fulton

Beck, Martin A. and Tamara L.