St. Johns Independent





Reopening soon: The Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum will reopen on Wednesday, May 17.

: Chief Kyle Knight moving onEnjoy a fun-filled day on May 13Celebrate Our Armed ForcesHubbapalooza returns for its 6th year in JulyMuseum opens with transportation exhibitFriends of the Maple River to meet – May 17LAFCU, Lugnuts expand Community Champions programSJHS Class of 1964 to hold reunion – August 27Impression 5 Event – deadline May 15Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcomeBriggs District Library NewsCRV collecting empty ink cartridgesSenior Center Available for Weekend RentalsCASA Volunteer Advocates NeededTrash to Treasures – an album2017 Redwing Hall of Fame inductees namedLoving families needed for local kids in foster careA Look Back – 1956 Centennial BonnetsObituaries – James R. Ritter, Kimberly A. Wagner, Judith L. McCue, Milan E. Plesko, John Wesley CecilMarriage licenses filed the week of May 1, 2017Divorce decrees filed on May 1, 2017