St. Johns Independent

Reopening soon: The Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum will reopen on Wednesday, May 17.
Latest News
Update: Chief Kyle Knight moving on
Enjoy a fun-filled day on May 13
Celebrate Our Armed Forces
Hubbapalooza returns for its 6th year in July
Museum opens with transportation exhibit
Friends of the Maple River to meet – May 17
LAFCU, Lugnuts expand Community Champions program
More News
SJHS Class of 1964 to hold reunion – August 27
Impression 5 Event – deadline May 15
Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome
Briggs District Library News
CRV collecting empty ink cartridges
Senior Center Available for Weekend Rentals
CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed
Features
Trash to Treasures – an album
2017 Redwing Hall of Fame inductees named
Loving families needed for local kids in foster care
A Look Back – 1956 Centennial Bonnets
Transitions
Obituaries – James R. Ritter, Kimberly A. Wagner, Judith L. McCue, Milan E. Plesko, John Wesley Cecil
Marriage licenses filed the week of May 1, 2017
Divorce decrees filed on May 1, 2017