SJHS Class of 1964 to hold reunion – August 27

The 3rd Annual Picnic for the St. Johns High School Class of 1964 will be held on the last Sunday of August, August 27, 2017.

The event will be potluck. Please plan to arrive at 12:00 noon at the Main Pavilion at the St. Johns City Park. Bring a dish to pass. Table Service, bottled water, Ice Tea, and Coffee will be provided. There will be lots of electrical outlets in the Pavilion making it ideal for Crock-Pots.

Please note: This is open to all Class Members and Spouses and /or Guests.

For more information please contact Jan at 989-630-9021.

Impression 5 Event – deadline May 15

Community Resource Volunteers will be going to Impression 5 to make slime and to do hands on exhibits on Saturday, May 20th. This event is for Middle School students.

Please go to crvonline.org or call 517-672-4226 for more details and to register. Deadline is May 15th.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, and at

– Carson City Linden Apartments, 320 E Linden St., Carson City, Thursday, May 18 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m, and at

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, May 18.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

Briggs District Library News

Briggs District Library is pleased to announce the availability of the digital magazine service Zinio for Libraries. Zinio features full-color, digital editions for instant desktop reading, mobile streaming, and mobile-app download. Patrons are able to select both new and back issues, adding them to personal reading libraries with no holds, no checkout periods, and no limits to the number of magazines checked out and downloaded. And with personal notifications for their favorite magazines, patrons never miss an issue! Please see a library staff member for more information on how to access this service, or go to www.briggsdistrictlibrary.org.

Summer Story-time/Program Dates:

– Lapsit (ages 12-24 months with participating adult) Fridays, June 9 – July 14, 10:30-11am, includes age appropriate stories, music, simple movement, early sign language, fingerplays, and take-home activities.

– Toddler: (ages 2-3 with participating adult) Wednesdays, June 7 -July12, 10:30-11am, includes stories, music, movement, and take-home crafts.

– Pre-Reader: (ages 4-6, independent listeners) Thursdays, June 22-July 27, 10:30-11am, features stories, games, music, activities, and crafts.

– Primetime: (ages3-5, independent listeners) Tuesdays, June 6-July18 (no session on 7/4), 7-7:30 pm, includes stories, music, and crafts.

Registration is required for all Story-time Programs listed above and opens Tuesday, May 9.

– Chapter Chatter: (ages 6-8, independent listeners) Mondays, August7-28, 7-7:45pm, Library staff selects and reads chapter books over the course of 4 weeks. Sometimes the kids vote on which title will be read. Includes snacks, crafts and games.

Registration is required and opens on Monday, July 10.

– ‘Tweens: (ages 9-12) Hands on activities and fun on Tuesday, August8, 6:30-7:30pm. Registration is required and opens on Tuesday, July 11.

– Toddler: (ages 2-3 with participating adult) Wednesdays, August 2-23, 10:30-11am, includes stories, music, movement and take-home crafts. Registrations is required and opens Wednesday, July 5. This information is also available on our website wwwbriggsdistrictlibrary.org. and brochures at the circulation desk.

Summer Reading Program “Building a Better World” – Children complete bingo sheets for prizes. Teens and adults complete tasks to earn scratch tickets that reveal prizes. Program runs June 1st thru August 31st.

Summer Reading Kick-Off Event! – Mark this free family event on your calendar now…you won’t want to miss it! Join us on Monday, June 5th from 4-7:30pm. at the Rotary Park across from the library. Featured will be a bounce house for younger children, an inflatable baseball game and bungee run for older kids and teens, a dunk tank, “Face Painting by Sharon” and you can visit with books characters “Piggie and Gerald”. No registration is required for this program.

Maker Electronics Program – We will offer the opportunity to “Deconstruct” old electronic equipment. There will be tools and safety glasses provided. Let’s find out what made it work by taking it apart. Ages 8-12, Monday, June 12th from 6:30-7:30pm. Registration is required and opens on Monday, May 15th.

S.A.M. in the Summer – Hands-on-fun in Science, Art and Math! We will be starting off with Art (Monday, June 19, grades going into 1st thru 3rd and Monday, June 26, grades 4-6). Next we will offer Science (Monday, July 10, grades going into 1st thru 3rd and Monday, July 17, grades 4-6). And last but not least we end with Math (Monday, July 24th, grades going into 1st thru 3rd and Monday, July 31st, grades 4-6). All sessions are from 3 to 4 pm. Registration is required and opens Monday, May 22nd. All programs are free.

Author Visit – The library will be hosting Phil Stagg, author of the popular “Waterfalls of Michigan” series on Monday, June 26. Phil will share stories about the waterfalls and their surrounding areas, as well as his beautiful photography. Registration for this event is appreciated and begins Tuesday, May 30.

Garden Buddies – Spring is in the air and we at the library are thinking about gardening. Youth ages 7-12 are invited to join the Briggs District Library Garden Buddies to learn what it takes to grow the food they love to eat. We will be meeting Thursday evenings starting May 18 and going through June 29. There will be no session June 15. This program will be occurring from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Registration is required and is now open.

Library Closures – The Library will be closed Saturday May 27 and Monday May 29 in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout this closure.

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a non-profit agency who works with youth to teenagers will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic projects.

Please drop off the cartridges at the following locations:

– St. Vincent DePaul, S. US 27,

– Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham and

– Clinton Transit, 304 N. Brush St.

For more information about CRV, go to our web site: www.crvonline.org.

Senior Center Available for Weekend Rentals

Are you looking for a location to hold a high school graduation, birthday party, family reunion or shower? Then come and take a look at the Clinton County Senior Center, located at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns. It is available for rent most weekends of the year.

The center has two large rooms (one with dining tables and chairs) available for use. The center rents for $100 – $150. The price depends on whether you use the kitchen or just the large rooms.

If you would like a tour of the facility, stop in any Mon, Tue, Wed or Fri between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. If you have any questions you can also call them at 989-224-4257.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.