Transitions

Obituaries

James R. Ritter

James R. Ritter, 84 of Chelsea, MI formerly of St. Johns passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at his home. Jim was born on January 22, 1933 in St. Johns the son of Arthur and Lillian (Jackway) Ritter. He was a veteran serving in the US Army serving in Korea and on July 15, 1951 he married Rose Wilkes in St. Johns. Jim worked at Saylor-Beal for several years. He was a member of the American Legion, loved fishing and going to the casino.

Surviving are his wife Rose, children, Randy (Connie) Ritter of Chelsea, MI, Michael (Devona) Ritter of Ovid, David (Genny) Ritter of St. Johns and Larry Ritter of Missouri. 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Russell.

There will be no services and memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI.

Kimberly A. Wagner

Kimberly A. Wagner, 35 of Charlotte, MI formerly of St. Johns passed away on May 3, 2017. Kim was born on June 3, 1981 in Carson City, MI the daughter of John H. and Debra L. (Brown) Wagner. She was a 2000 graduate of St. Johns High School and was employed at General Motors Corp in Lansing as a truck driver. Kim loved golfing, going to the casino and spending time with her nephew Carter and going to Silver Lake Sand Dunes.

Survivors are her father, John (Patty) Wagner of Ovid, mother, Debra (Donald) Hansen of St. Johns, sister, Kari (Steve Brooks) of Muskegon, nephew Carter Brooks, grandmother, Joan Wagner of Holt, MI, step-siblings, Emily Hicks of St. Johns, John Hicks of Mason, Nathan Hicks of Mason, Calvin Hansen on Interlochen, MI, David Hansen of Hemlock, MI, Jessica Hethorn of DeWitt and Troy Looney of St. Johns.

A celebration of Kim’s life will be held Sunday, May 7, 2017 12 noon at The American Legion Post, 110 E. Walker St., St. Johns, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Brighton Center for Recovery.

The family was assisted by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Judith L. McCue

Judith L. McCue, 74 of Ovid, MI passed away at Sparrow Hospital on Thursday, May 4, 2017. She was born on June 18, 1942 in St. Johns, MI the daughter of Joseph and Margarie (Weir) Martin. An Ovid High School graduate she worked as a Supervisor for the State Of Michigan, Social Services Dept. Judith loved making quilts, genealogy, collecting, cross stitch and traveling.

Survivors are her children, Denise (Denny) McCue of Florida, Robert McCue of Ovid and Kelly McDermott of Florida; grandchildren, Abby McCue and Keegan McDermott; sisters, Rose Mary (Ed) Larkin of NM and Marlene (Leon) Stewart of FL and brother Tim (Carrie) Martin of TX; many special nieces and nephews; special friends Donna Slone and Marilyn Hartsuff. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joanne Martin and brothers James and Thomas Martin.

A special celebration of Judith’s life will be held towards the end of June. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Milan E. Plesko

Milan E. Plesko, 81 went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2017 at his home in Perrinton. Milan was born on March 12, 1936 in Ashley, MI the son of Steve and Katherine (Dudash) Plesko. Milan served in the US Navy and worked at Saginaw Steering for 34 years. On December 19, 1959 he married Beverly A. Harris in St. Johns. He loved the out of doors especially hunting, camping fishing, gardening, his plants and flowers. Milan loved traveling out west and to Alaska and he loved his family and was very giving of his time to help all his children with their projects.

Milan is survived by his wife, Beverly, sons Mark Plesko of Greenville, Pat Plesko of Ashley, and Paul of Perrinton; daughter, Lori Saylor of St. Johns and Annette (Brian) O’Dell of Ashley; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, his dogs Mandy, Tiffany, Jo-Jo and his rabbit Bunny; brothers Stanley , Ed and John. He was preceded in death by brothers Mike and Tony and sisters Helen Mason and Irene Kunik, also son in law, Rick Saylor and sister-in-law Carol Feldpausch.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangement by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

John Wesley Cecil

John Wesley Cecil, age 85 of St Johns, MI, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday May 2, 2017.

A Memorial Service will be held June 3rd, 2017 in the Detroit area.

John was born May 23, 1931 in Highland Park, MI, the son of Lee and Alice (Stover) Cecil. John was married to Rosemary Cascaden, November 6, 1982 in CO. John and Rosemary resided in Creede, CO; Prescott, AZ and St Johns, MI. John served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart for his service. John worked most of his career at Ford Motor Company, retiring in 1982. John was one of the modelers on the original Ford Mustang. After retiring from Ford, John worked at C&C Automotive Specialties until 2005.

John was a kind and loving individual. He was strong-willed and compassionate at the same time. Thoughtful, prayerful and generous to the people he loved. John loved the outdoors and was a volunteer Boy Scout leader for many years. Truly a talented and skilled individual, he loved hand-crafted projects and was especially skilled at woodworking. His personal faith was important to him, a committed church member and a strong supporter of the work of the Salvation Army.

He is survived by his wife Rosemary Cecil of St. Johns, MI; daughter Beth Cecil-Hanna of Detroit, MI; son Brad and Suely Cecil of Ft. Worth, TX; son Brian Cecil of Wheatridge, CO; daughter Laura and David Detloff of Naples, FL; step-daughter Gail and Bob Brown of St. Johns, MI; step-daughter Judy Mann of St. Johns, MI; step-son Chuck and Nancy Cascaden of Commerce Twp, MI; 20 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. John was preceded in death by his parents; step-son Richard Cascaden; brother Bob Cecil; son Scott Cecil and Carol Cecil.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Marriage licenses filed the week of May 1, 2017

Colton Andrew Peterson, 24 of St. Johns and Emily Sue Santrucek, 25 of Bannister

Jason Lee Thelen, 25 of Westphalia and Danielle Marie Bengel, 25 of Westphalia

John David Lehtonen, 36 of East Lansing and Jennifer Lynn Kennedy, 32 of East Lansing

Divorce decrees filed on May 1, 2017

Ecker, Kenneth and Tonya Ann

Hissong, Stacy Lynn and Protasiewicz, Lawrence Joseph

Perrien, Dalton James and Jenae Danielle

Adair, Stacy and Michael

Clark, Carroll Robert, Jr and Kristina Marie

Leonard, Jaci Ann and Scott Michael

Prater, Dusty Sue and Daniel T

Hensley, Jessica Marie and David Ryan