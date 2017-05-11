Trash to Treasures

by Maralyn Fink

City pick-up is occurring this Saturday so I thought I would travel around town to see what I could find, after all someone’s trash is someone’s treasure.

I found a large assortment of things, but for me there was no treasure.

It is a nice thing for the City to hold this event yearly because it is a great way to have the right place for it.

Well, I guess I will have to wait another year to find my treasure.

2017 Redwing Hall of Fame inductees named

The St. Johns High School Hall of Fame Induction will take place on Friday, August 25.

– Amanda Becker (’96),

– Gary Boyce (’67),

– Andy Schmitt (’05),

– Al Werbish (’65) and

– Luke Wilcox (’92)

We congratulate the newcomers on their selection for Hall of Fame Induction into the Class of 2017.

Loving families needed for local kids in foster care

May is Foster Care Month in Michigan. Nearly 13,000 Michigan children of all ages need loving foster parents while the state works to reunite them safely with their biological parents or find them permanent adoptive homes.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in May is highlighting the crucial role that foster families provide in protecting children who were abused or neglected. Gov. Rick Snyder proclaimed May as Foster Care Month.

To show support for these foster families, and the thousands of children in foster care, MDHHS is encouraging Michiganders to change their profile picture on Facebook to show their #IFosterCare heart: https://actionsprout.io/FE72F6.

“We hope others will join us in raising awareness about the great need for foster families in Michigan,” said Nick Lyon, MDHHS director. “We are always looking for more foster families so that we have the best fit to meet the unique needs of every child. Our state is fortunate to have foster families who selflessly provide stable and safe care for these children.”

In addition, MDHHS’s Foster Care Navigator program is featuring some of the many outstanding foster parents and kinship caregivers all month on its website at www.fcnp.org.

May is also a good time to recognize adoptive families, employees of state and private agencies, the courts and community and faith-based organizations for the support they provide to children in foster care and to their biological and foster families.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can call a Foster Care Navigator at 855-MICHKIDS. Navigators are experienced foster care parents who can answer questions and guide prospective foster parents on their journey. Learn more at www.michigan.gov/hopeforahome or by texting MDHHS FOSTER to 64468 to receive updates about fostering.

A Look Back – 1956 Centennial Bonnets

by Barry Clark Bauer

During the celebration of the 1956 St. Johns Centennial many women and young girls dressed up in period wardrobe. One thing that always stood out to me was the Bonnets they wore.

Although the faces in this photo look familiar I can only identify one, Myrtle Tolles, 2nd from left. Myrtle’s husband, Fred, was a woodcarver and we have a few of his pieces in our collection of “old” things.