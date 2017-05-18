St. Johns Independent

The Chamber’s annual Touch A Truck event last Saturday provided the perfect opportunity for little boys to see big equipment up close and personal.
Latest News
Chief Kyle Knight moving on
5th Grade Students Earn President’s Award
Special Olympics Area 28 Golf Scramble – June 10th
Concert in Park summer music series begins June 14
Eat Healthy-Eat Local Organic Products – an album
CRV Sponsors Booth at Spring Festival
More News
Spring Flower Sale is Saturday, May 20
Celebrate Our Armed Forces – Sunday, May 21
Young at Art, an Early Childhood Workshop – May 23
Memorial Day services scheduled for Eureka Cemetery – May 29
Be on the lookout for ticks as you head outside
Treating A Lack Of Insight in Mental Illness- June 5
CRV collecting empty ink cartridges
Area student receives degrees from Michigan Tech
Features
Touch A Truck – an album
Program helps kids with special needs
A Look Back – Turn of the Century Shuttle Vehicle
Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – The Ultimate Guide to Responsible Pet Adoption
Maralyn’s Pet Corner – CPR and Artificial Respiration for Kittens
Transitions
Obituaries – Albert Flak, Wesley C. Davis, Eugene William Simon, Janet Mae Glowacki, Carl L. Chatfield Sr.,
Marriage licenses filed the week of May 8, 2017