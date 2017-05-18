Latest News

Chief Kyle Knight moving on

Last Friday morning the City of St. Johns learned that Chief Kyle Knight will be resigning from the St. Johns Police Department and taking a new position as the police chief in Harbor Springs, MI.

As many of you know, Chief Knight has been deeply involved in our community in many different ways; and we’re saddened that he is leaving our community. The community is also excited for Chief Knight because he is moving closer to his family in northwest lower Michigan.

Please congratulate Chief Knight on his new opportunity and thank him for all of his years of dedicated service to St. Johns and Clinton County.

[This comes to us from the Petoskey News]

Kyle Knight, who most recently was the police chief in St. Johns, has been announced as the new police chief in Harbor Springs.

Knight was introduced to city council members during their meeting on Monday night. City manager Tom Richards said Knight was selected from five finalists for the position.

Knight, 53, said he has spent his entire 28 year career with either the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office or the St. Johns Police Department.

Knight said he previously visited the area with his family, his grandchildren live in Petoskey, and called the Harbor Springs position his “dream job.”

“It’s an area I feel that I would like to work in and continue my career until I retire,” he said.

Knight is expected to begin work in Harbor Springs in mid-June. He will work with Dan Branson, the current police chief, before Branson’s retirement.

“It’s a great department,” Knight said. “Everything is in place but it would allow me the opportunity to work with (Branson) and move forward and continue that good work he’s got done.”

Knight added that he is looking forward to starting work in Harbor Springs.

“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to come up here and work,” he said. “I’m from a community of almost 8,000 people but we share a lot of the same beliefs and I share the same beliefs that Chief Branson does.”

5th Grade Students Earn President’s Award

Fifty-six St. Johns Public Schools’ 5th grade students earned the President’s Award for Educational Excellence this year. These students earned a GPA of A- or better and have earned an “advanced” or “proficient” rating on the reading, math, and writing on the most recent graded standardized state assessment.



Students receiving this award are:

East Olive Elementary : Nathan Klein, Thomas Voisinet, Joshua Wood, Lillian Sackrider, Thomas Reddish, Keirstyn Pifer, Alexis VanNote, Natalie Reddish, Christopher Stewart, Ella Scranton, Savannah Prince

Eureka Elementary : Lily Abbott, Olivia Arnston, Alyson Billings, Abigail Hendy

Gateway North Elementary : Isabella Boyer, Alexis Ferrall, Anna Hagerman, Adriannah Ingleright, Payton Marrison, Matthew Pearson, Alivia Simi, Mia Skorna, Nolyn Steiner, Hunter Walker

Oakview South Elementary : Cullen Black, Isabelle Branch, Johnny Deuel, Karissa Greider, Pierce Hansen, Lily Howell, Maya Hunt, Payton Hutchinson, Allyse Johnson, Kate Patterson, Parker Beebee, Allison Clarke, Josie Heystek, Ella Koenigsknecht, Eli Mallory, Charlie Miller, Mara Nobis, Ella Schafer, Georgia Willis

Riley Elementary : Ryan Dimmick, Margaret Falor, Elise LeBaron, Olivia Peterson, Charlotte Rippke, Camden Armbrustmacher, Kenzee Dunham, Quinn Fedewa, Clara Fletcher, Alexandra Hiner, Paige Thelen, Abigail Young

Special Olympics Area 28 Golf Scramble – June 10th

Mark your calendars for June 10, 2017, the 21st annual Special Olympics Area 28 Clinton County Golf Scramble at the Emerald Golf Course. Continental breakfast, 18 holes with cart, luncheon, raffles, prizes are there, all for only a $70 entry fee.

They are looking for golfers and sponsors to make this outing a success. The money raised helps pay for equipment, uniforms, transportation and much more. Area 28 wants to reach out and include as many children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Special Olympics as possible. In order to do so, we need community support.

Sponsorships are available. All sponsors names will be posted at the golf scramble.

Platinum Sponsor: $100 or more.

Gold (Hole) Sponsor: $75-$99.

Silver (Tee) Sponsor: $50-$74.

Bronze (Cart) Sponsor: $25-$49.

Donation/Item Sponsor: $_____ (Item value or $ under $25).

They will also raffle off a handmade 8” Chef knife made by a local craftsman, who is also a parent of an Area 28 athlete. Tickets are $5 each.

All Special Olympics programs and activities are provided at no cost to the athletes and their families. There is no state or federal funding. Area 28 is run strictly by volunteers and relies upon the generosity of contributions.

For further information, to reserve your team or to become a sponsor, please contact Area 28 Representative Robyn Monville at 989.224.7021, or Area 28 Director Debbie Cornell at 517.669.7704 or via email at area28@somi.org.

Concert in Park summer music series begins June 14

The 14th annual Concert in the Park summer music series is set and ready to go with another great lineup in 2017. Concerts are held every Wednesday evening, June 14 through Aug. 30, at the William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the St. Johns City Park. The music begins at 7 p.m., rain or shine.

“St. Johns is definitely the place to be on Wednesday evenings in the summer,” says Bill Tennant, concert coordinator. “We have outstanding performers lined up again this year for our mid-Michigan audiences. The quality of performers along with the great variety of music makes this one of the best series we’ve ever put together.”

A quintet of the series’ most popular groups return from last year, beginning with The Sea Cruisers who open the 2017 season June 14 with their outstanding renditions of “good old rock and roll” hits. Other repeat performers include Matt King and his tribute to Elvis (August 30); Toppermost and their tribute to the Beatles (August 9); local favorite Louis Longoria and his band (August 9); and the Mountain Town Singers, an award-winning barbershop chorus from Mt. Pleasant (August 16).

The Lansing Concert Band (June 28) is another favorite that has been part of the series line-up in previous seasons. “This is one of our favorite concert bands,” Tennant says. “The band performed at the Gala Concert that opened our first season, playing a commissioned piece by local composer, Chad Rehmann, and they have performed here several other times. A special performance of Gershwin’s beautiful “Rhapsody in Blue” performed by St. Johns’ own Jeff Richards is part of the band’s program this summer.”

Six new groups on the 2017 schedule bring their unique performance styles to audiences: a Lansing favorite Root Doctor(July 26) plays its brand of classic soul, blues and rhythm & blues; the Lansing Concert Jazz Band (June 21) plays many classics from the big band jazz era; local community theatre group, Homegrown Productions presents an encore performance of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “A Grand Night for Singing;” a new group, Miranda & the M80’s with local favorite Jeff Dietrich (August 2) play great hits of the 1980s; popular Lansing group, the Roaring Twenties Band will take audiences on a trip through the great music of the “Flapper Age;” and three-time Detroit Blues champions from Detroit, the Flying Lantini Brothers with John Lantini (August 23), bring their award-winning sound of blues, soul and great rock and roll to the stage with songs from their newest album “The Blues Makes Me Feel So Good.”

“Bring a chair, a blanket and head to the beautiful St. Johns City Park to partake of a wonderful feast that will fill your musical palette with many delights throughout the summer,” Tennant says.

The St. Johns Lions and Lioness Club staff a concession stand each week offering light refreshments; all concerts are held rain or shine. Concert in the Park is sponsored by the Clinton County Arts Council (CCAC) and the City of St. Johns with support from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For information on Concert in the Park visit the CCAC web site, http://www.clintoncountyarts.org/ and check out the William E. Tennant Performance Shell page on Facebook.

Eat Healthy-Eat Local Organic Products

an album by Maralyn Fink

In my travels around town last Saturday, I stopped downtown to visit this event. There was a great turn out for this first one.

Many vendors were on hand to show their healthy products for everyone to try. Tables were set up for a place to eat for the youngest to the oldest. This event was sponsored by OH MI Organics which does a fantastic job with healthy candy.

It was a great place to visit and even meet your neighbors. If you missed this one, maybe there will be a repeat in the near future.

CRV Sponsors Booth at Spring Festival

Community Resource Volunteers sponsored a booth at the St. Johns Chamber of Commerce Springtime Community Festival/ Touch a Truck on May 13th. Volunteers from the group conducted robot demonstrations and gave out 250 oak seedlings.

Community Resource Volunteers is a nonprofit working with middle school students in Science. They welcome all students and adults to our programs. They work with astronomy, Aerospace, robots, chemistry and many more science related programs.

Check out and register for our summer programs at www.crvonline.org or call 517-672-4226 to register or answer any questions.

The next trip is a “Girls Only” to the Computer Science Engineering and 4-H gardens at MSU on June 13th. They will then have a trip for both Guys and Gals on June 27th to the Board of Water and Light for an Energy Awareness Program and a Solar Array. You must register ahead of time and the room is limited.