Spring Flower Sale is Saturday, May 20

Sparrow Clinton Hospital Auxiliary is having a Spring Flower Sale on Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clinton County RESA in the Southpoint Mall in St. Johns.

SCH Auxiliary offers a wide variety of beautiful blooms – just in time for Memorial Day! The flower sale features hanging baskets, cocoa baskets, and square and round planters as well an assortment of bedding plants.

All proceeds help fulfill the Auxiliary’s $100,000 pledge for construction of the Emergency Services Department at Sparrow Clinton.

Celebrate Our Armed Forces – Sunday, May 21

Visit both museums in St. Johns on Sunday afternoon, May 21, 2017, the last day of Armed Forces Week, to celebrate and honor the men and women from this area who have risked their lives to keep us free. Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum (PGS) will be open 1 – 4 pm, and Clinton Northern Railway Museum (CNR) will be open 1 – 3 pm.

There will be displays and activities for all ages that afternoon. Weather permitting, there will be games on the Depot lawn for children and quieter activities for them inside the depot.

Young at Art, an Early Childhood Workshop – May 23

Art experiences are more than just fun and creative outlets for young children, they are learning opportunities. Visual art, music, drama and pretend play, dance and creative movement all play an important role in the development of skills that will set children up for future academic success. This workshop will help you learn how early art experiences support healthy development and academic success for young children.

This workshop is offered by MSU Extension for interested parents, child care providers, and preschool teachers on May 23, 2017, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, at the Clinton County MSU Extension Office, 100 E. State St. in St. Johns.

Please call 989-224-5241 to register. This workshop is free for parents or $10 for child care providers who need hours for licensing. Two hours approved for star rating system.

Memorial Day services scheduled for Eureka Cemetery – May 29

Memorial Day services will be held at Eureka Cemetery in Greenbush Township on Monday May 29th at 10am.

Pastor Keith Whipple will be the speaker. Services will be held under the flag, an important symbol for that day.

Be on the lookout for ticks as you head outside

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department encourages residents to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather, and to be on the lookout for ticks.

Ticks can sometimes go unnoticed if you don’t know what you’re looking for. That’s because the average adult tick is only about the size of a sesame seed and a juvenile as small as a poppy seed. Yes, ticks may be small, but don’t let their size fool you; they can transmit numerous diseases to people and pets, with Lyme disease being the most common.

Symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, chills, headache, muscle and joint pain, and a bull’s-eye rash at the site of the bite. If not properly diagnosed and left untreated, infection can spread to the joints, the heart and the nervous system.

The best defense against Lyme disease is prevention. If possible, it’s best to avoid shady, moist areas in woody and grassy locations, as these are the preferred hiding spots for ticks. If you do need to venture into these areas, walk on well groomed trails and avoid contact with overgrown grass, brush and leaf litter.

Other prevention tips:

· Wear light-colored clothing so ticks are easier to spot.

· Wear enclosed shoes, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt.

· Tuck pants into socks or boots.

· While outside, check clothes and exposed skin frequently for ticks.

· Apply insect/tick repellent containing DEET, following manufacturer’s instructions.

· Use tick prevention products on your pets

Upon returning from potentially tick-infested areas, check yourself and your pets for ticks and bathe or shower immediately to wash off and find ticks that may be on you. Ticks can attach to any part of the body, but are commonly found in the hairline, ears, waistline, groin, armpits and sock line.

Prompt removal of a tick is the best method to decrease the chance of infection. If you find one attached to your skin, follow these instructions: Using fine-tipped tweezers, grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible.

Slowly and gently pull upward with steady, even pressure. After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the area and your hands with soap and water and apply an antiseptic to the bite wound.

If the tick is alive after removal, place it in an airtight container with a blade of grass or moistened piece of paper towel and contact the Mid-Michigan District Health Department for further instructions (989-224-3111 in Clinton County, 989-875-1019 in Gratiot County and 989-831-3615 in Montcalm County). Testing of the tick may or may not be necessary; the health department will be able to tell you for sure. It is important to note that dead ticks cannot be tested.

If you experience a fever, rash, or muscle or joint aches within several weeks of removing a tick, be sure to see your doctor. Patients treated with appropriate antibiotics in the early stages of Lyme disease usually recover rapidly and completely.

For more information about Lyme disease, visit www.cdc.gov/lyme.

Treating A Lack Of Insight in Mental Illness– June 5

NAMI Lansing, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Mental Health Association of Michigan, and Community Mental Health Authority- Clinton, Eaton, Ingham are sponsoring a free educational event, Treating the Lack of Insight in Mental Illness on the Revised Michigan Assisted Outpatient Treatment law also known as Kevin’s Law on Monday, June 5, 6:30 p.m. at the Ingham County Human Resource Building 5303 S Cedar St Lansing. Enter Door 3 Conference Room A on the upper level.

A lack of insight or the inability to recognize one’s illness is a common symptom in depression, bipolar, schizophrenia, and other neurological disorders. Accordingly, the Legislature revised Michigan Assisted Outpatient Treatment Law ( also known as Kevin’s Law) in November 2016 which became effective February 2017 and now a part of the Mental Health Code. Passed in 2005, Kevin’s Law was meant to improve access to outpatient treatment, however the law was confusing and seldom implemented. The revisions, signed into law by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, provide for easier access to treatment.

Mark Reinstein, PhD, President and CEO, Mental Health Association of Michigan, will discuss the new parameters of the law, and how it can be used to access treatment. Topics will include: What is the rationale for the law, What changes have been made, How does it work, and How can one access it.

Dr. Reinstein was significantly involved with Michigan’s first law on accessing treatment in 2005 and in the revisions of 2016. He has been an active advocate for mental health treatment for 30 years.

We invite the public to come and learn how they can help obtain access to treatment for someone with mental illness of any diagnosis. Any person can assist a person with a lack of insight due to mental illness; does not need to be a parent, guardian, or relative. Recently a student continued on with his life because his college friends took action. Please come and learn how to help. For more information please call 517 484 3404 or email info@namilansing.org or visit our website, www.namilansing.org.

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a non-profit agency who works with youth to teenagers will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic projects.

Please drop off the cartridges at the following locations: St. Vincent DePaul, S. US 27, Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham and Clinton Transit, 304 N. Brush St., all in St. Johns.

For more information about CRV, go to our web site: www.crvonline.org.

Area student receives degrees from Michigan Tech

Wyatt Hurst of Elsie, earned a Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering from at Michigan Technological University’s spring commencement held on the Houghton, Michigan campus. He is the son of Shannon Hurst and Thomas Hurst.