Transitions

Obituaries

Albert Flak

Albert Flak, age 91, of St. Johns, MI, went home to be with his Heavenly Father and was reunited with the love of his life, on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church, St. Johns, MI, on Monday, May 22, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Quentin Nuttmann officiating. Burial will take place at St. Peter Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Albert was born in Middleton, MI on January 31, 1926, the son of John and Mary (Misovic) Flak. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson with the class of 1944. He married Neva L. Marten on June 25, 1947 in St. Johns, MI; they celebrated 63 years of marriage together. Neva passed away on October 6, 2010.

Albert retired from Motor Wheel in 1976. Albert and Neva spent many years as sextons at the Riley Township Cemeteries. They also were janitors and performed the lawn maintenance at the St. Peter Lutheran Church. Albert enjoyed his summers spent at family cottages in Evart, MI and Harrison, MI. He loved gardening, being outdoors, time spent in the Upper Peninsula, and tinkering with his lawn mowers and vehicles. He enjoyed listening to his old country music and eating sweets. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his children; Charlene Kennedy of St. Johns, MI, Phyllis and Vincent Moran of Lansing, MI, Rita and Thomas Hollis of St. Johns, MI, Joanne and Ronnie Montgomery of Lansing, MI, grandchildren; Joshua and Shannon Kennedy, Matthew Kennedy, David Kennedy, Michelle Moran, Renee and James Terpening, Leslie Rue, Lindsay Rue, Ashlie Hollis, great grandchildren; Ashley, Chandler, Clair, Ethan, Evan, Danielle, Logan, Kaden, Payton, Anthony, Amare and Darian, brother Paul and Betty Flak and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Neva, son in law Dennis Kennedy, grandsons; Charles Moran and Derek Hollis, sister Anne and Frank Adamski, brother John and Dorothy Flak, and sister in law Virginia and Leonard Jastram.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church and School. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Wesley C. Davis

Wesley C. Davis, 92 of rural St. Johns, MI passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017 at Sparrow Hospital. Wesley was born on January 9, 1925 in Palo, MI the son of David and Pearl (Fish) Davis. Wes served his country with the United States Navy during World War II. He worked at General Motors as a spot welder for over 36 years and on February 14, 1948 he married Doris M. Helfer in Ithaca, MI. Wes loved gardening and had lots of beautiful flowers around his home.

Survivors are his wife, Doris and daughters, Carol (LeRoy) Dunsmore of St. Johns, MI Linda (Terry) Adams of Wyoming, MI and grandchildren, Jeff Rozen, Tisha (Mike) May, Terri Paseka, Jesse (Jennifer) Dunsmore and Chad (Connie) Adams; 10 great grandchildren; a brother Basil Davis of Maple Rapids and sister Alice Sherwood of Wyoming. He was preceded in death by a sister.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. with Elder Earl Barks officiating. Burial will follow at Duplain Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rochester Colony School.

Eugene William Simon

Eugene William Simon, age 78 of Houghton Lake Heights, MI, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI. A Vigil and Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Eugene was born in Fowler, Michigan on November 20, 1938, the son of Gilbert H. and Marie (Sontag) Simon. Eugene married Lynda Heinlen on June 23, 1962. Lynda passed away on October 1, 2013. Eugene resided most of his life in St. Johns.

Eugene served as the City Treasurer for St. Johns for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially bragging about his 8 kids and 23 grandchildren. Eugene also enjoyed playing cards, watching sports and going to Florida with his wife. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns.

Eugene is survived by his eight children, Brent and Carrie Simon of McKinney, TX, Curtis Simon of Folley Beach, SC, Tamie and Dennis Parks of Maple Rapids, MI, Jamie and Rob Benbow of Fortville, IN, Kari and Rick Pieters, of St. Johns, MI, Heidi Martens of St. Johns, MI, Chad Simon of St. Johns, MI, Chip and Jaclyn Simon of Suwanee, GA; grandchildren Taryn, Makenzie, Brooke, Shelby, Tessa, Cody, Presley, Cassidy, Colten, Masen, Mariya, Carson, Hunter, Logan, Lexi, Jayci, Gracyn, Kenadi, Sophie, Brady, Lukas and Landry; a great-grandson Simon; brothers Larry, Jim, Ted, Denny and Neil also sisters Mary Ann, Theresa, Diane and Susie. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, grandson Brandon, brother Kenny and sisters Janet and Arlene.

Memorials may be made to support Jayci Simon in the 2017 World Dwarf Games. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Janet Mae Glowacki

Janet Mae Glowacki, age 76 of St. Johns, MI, passed away peacefully Friday, May 12, 2017 at her son’s home with her children present.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI, on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 15, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI. A Vigil and Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. on Monday at the funeral home.

Janet was born in Ovid, MI on July 31, 1940, the daughter of Louis and Cora (Schmidt) Hines. She was a graduate of Ovid Elsie High School and resided most of her life in St. Johns. Janet married Francis Glowacki on August 18, 1962 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI. He passed away on April 12, 2016.

Janet enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She and her husband Frank enjoyed snowmobiling and going on motorcycle trips across the country. Camping with her family at Lake Michigan Recreation area was one of her favorite things. Janet also enjoyed polka dancing and listening to polka music. Janet volunteered her time for Meals on Wheels in St. Johns. She worked for many years as a Letter Carrier for St. Johns Post Office. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns.

Janet is survived by her daughter Theresa and Tim Owen of St. Johns, MI; son Tom and Jean Glowacki of Brighton, MI; son-in-law Frank Scarchilli of Sterling Heights, MI; 13 grandchildren: Tyler, Emilie, Frankie, Sophie, Sarah, Hannah, Elizabeth, Alex, Joseph, Dominic, Julia, Annika, and Cole; 2 great-grandchildren: Riley and Maddie; sister Helen Traugott of Denver, CO; brother Richard Hines of Steamboat Springs, CO. She is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son in infancy Steven Francis, daughter Sue Scarchilli, brother Walter Hines, sister Loretta Hartman, brother Edward Hines, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clinton County Senior Center. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Carl L. Chatfield Sr.

Carl L. Chatfield Sr. died Friday, May 12, 2017 at the age of 81. He was born July 29, 1935 in Coldwater, MI the son of Albert “Red” and Mary (Latta) Chatfield. Carl and his wife Kay have lived in St. Johns for only a short period of time coming from Saranac, MI. He is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns and formerly was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Saranac. Carl was a member of the Knights of Columbus and loved bowling, hunting, fishing, traveling, coin collecting and playing cards. He was an entrepreneur for most of his working career and at one time was the owner of the St. Johns Dog N Suds. Carl retired from the State of Michigan, Department of Corrections. On July 30, 1955 he married Kay Andrews and she survives him.

Also surviving are his children, Theresa (Edward) Dobson of Coldwater, MI, Carl Jr. (Kristal) of Lewisburg, TN, Diane (Bill) Glowacki of St. Johns, Kelly (Harold) LaLonde of Traverse City, Sharon (David) Zebell of Battle Creek, Dawn (Barry) Woodhams of Niceville, FL; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one sister, Dorothy Ernst of Adrian; one brother, DeWayne of Coldwater. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Kenneth.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM Monday, May 15, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Linden, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as Celebrant. The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. There will be a vigil service followed by a rosary at 7:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Diocese of Lansing Outreach Mass 1500 E. Saginaw, Lansing, MI 48906 or Sparrow Clinton Hospital Infusion Center 805 S. Oakland, St. Johns, MI 48879.

Marriage licenses filed the week of May 8, 2017

Lee Bernard Cotton, 45 of Lansing and Jamie Sue Smith, 41 of Lansing

Adrian Jesse Nelson, 22 of St. Johns and Sandra Marie Feldpausch, 22 of St. Johns

Jacob Henry Johnson, 28 of Bath and Rebecca Leigh Abel, 24 of Bath

Delora Lynn Andrews, 65 of Lansing and Kathleen Joyce Nicoll, 47 of Lansing

Nolan Frank Lienhart, 27 of DeWitt and Hillary Lynn Psychas, 24 of DeWitt

Michael Lee Armbrustmacher, 48 of Fowler and Robin Renee Follick, 45 of Fowler