St. Johns Independent





Local author, Dennis Scott, signed copies of his book … And I’m Sticking to It! A Journey in the Vietnam War through Letters Home at the depot during Sunday’s salute to the Armed Forces.

St. Johns to celebrate traditional Memorial Day on Tuesday, May 30Community celebrates Armed Forces – an albumSJ Board of Education honors retiring employeesSt. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 ScheduleConcert in Park summer music series begins June 14City of St. Johns Summer Recreation ProgramsSpecial Olympics Area 28 Golf Scramble – June 10thSoup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcomeLawrence Tech Dean’s listMichigan Tech Dean’s listBriggs District Library NewsVictory Gardens Of Clinton County has garden plots availableMosquitoes aren’t just annoying; they can also carry diseaseMMDHD Calendar – June, 2017Relay for Life – an albumCamera Club – an albumA Look Back – Clinton County CourthouseYour library card can be your free passObituaries – Paul David Gorch, Kyle Richard Tullar, Alice B. Aldrich, Reynold E. Goerge, Robert T. SpearMarriage licenses filed the week of May 15, 2017Divorce decrees filed May 15, 2017Divorce decrees filed the week of May 22, 2017