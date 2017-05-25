Latest News

St. Johns to celebrate traditional Memorial Day on Tuesday, May 30

Parade participants will line up behind the Wilson Center around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Clinton Avenue and proceed to Mt. Rest Cemetery.

Memorial Day services scheduled for Eureka Cemetery – May 29

Memorial Day services will be held at Eureka Cemetery in Greenbush Township on Monday May 29th at 10am.

Pastor Keith Whipple will be the speaker. Services will be held under the flag, an important symbol for that day.

Community celebrates Armed Forces – an album

by Maralyn Fink

On Sunday I attended the Armed Forces Day at the depot. I met up with Dennis Scott who was doing a book signing for the book that he wrote. Scott says that … And I’m Sticking to It! A Journey in the Vietnam War through Letters Home was a labor of love written for his children and grandchildren. For information on … And I’m Sticking to It! contact Scott at (989) 224-2601.

It was a very nice reception, and nice to see those who attended.

SJ Board of Education honors retiring employees

On Monday, May 22 the St. Johns Board of Education recognized employees who are retiring at the end of the school year, or retired within the last year.

In all there were 10 employees recognized, totaling a combined 264 years of service to St. Johns Public Schools. The Board of Education and the administration would like to thank these individuals for their professionalism and dedication to the students of St. Johns Public Schools.

SJPS employees recognized include:

– Brenda Munger – Teacher, 40.5 years

– Patricia Perry – Teacher, 35 years

– Robin Moore – Bus Driver, 30 years

– Cheryl Hickey – Teacher, 30 years

– Lori Womboldt – Teacher, 30 years

– Sandra Darwin – Teacher, 30 years

– Cathy Ommen – Food Service, 26 years (not pictured)

– Janell Barber – Student Support Personnel, 16 years

– Kathleen Fehrenbach – Teacher, 15 years

– Annette Lalley – Teacher, 11.5 years

The years listed above are the number of years that the employee served St. Johns Public Schools.

St. Johns Public Schools is proud to recognize these employees and wish them well in their retirement.

St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule

June 14: The Sea Cruisers; Good Old Rock&Roll

June 21: Lansing Concert Jazz Band; Big Band Jazz

June 28: Lansing Concert Band; Band Concert

July 5: The Latini Brothers; Blues/Soul/Rock&Roll

July 12: Homegrown Productions; A Grand Night for Singing

July 19: Louie Longoria Band; Great Country

July 26: Root Doctor; Classic Soul/R&B/Blues

Aug. 2: Miranda & the M80s; 80s Hits

Aug. 9: Toppermost; Beatles Tribute Band

Aug. 16: Mountain Town Singers; Barbershop Chorus

Aug. 23: Roaring Twenties Band; Vintage ’20s

Aug. 30: Matt King; Elvis Impersonator

Concert in Park summer music series begins June 14

The 14th annual Concert in the Park summer music series is set and ready to go with another great lineup in 2017. Concerts are held every Wednesday evening, June 14 through Aug. 30, at the William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the St. Johns City Park. The music begins at 7 p.m., rain or shine.

“St. Johns is definitely the place to be on Wednesday evenings in the summer,” says Bill Tennant, concert coordinator. “We have outstanding performers lined up again this year for our mid-Michigan audiences. The quality of performers along with the great variety of music makes this one of the best series we’ve ever put together.”

A quintet of the series’ most popular groups return from last year, beginning with The Sea Cruisers who open the 2017 season June 14 with their outstanding renditions of “good old rock and roll” hits. Other repeat performers include Matt King and his tribute to Elvis (August 30); Toppermost and their tribute to the Beatles (August 9); local favorite Louis Longoria and his band (August 9); and the Mountain Town Singers, an award-winning barbershop chorus from Mt. Pleasant (August 16).

The Lansing Concert Band (June 28) is another favorite that has been part of the series line-up in previous seasons. “This is one of our favorite concert bands,” Tennant says. “The band performed at the Gala Concert that opened our first season, playing a commissioned piece by local composer, Chad Rehmann, and they have performed here several other times. A special performance of Gershwin’s beautiful “Rhapsody in Blue” performed by St. Johns’ own Jeff Richards is part of the band’s program this summer.”

Six new groups on the 2017 schedule bring their unique performance styles to audiences: a Lansing favorite Root Doctor(July 26) plays its brand of classic soul, blues and rhythm & blues; the Lansing Concert Jazz Band (June 21) plays many classics from the big band jazz era; local community theatre group, Homegrown Productions presents an encore performance of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “A Grand Night for Singing;” a new group, Miranda & the M80’s with local favorite Jeff Dietrich (August 2) play great hits of the 1980s; popular Lansing group, the Roaring Twenties Band will take audiences on a trip through the great music of the “Flapper Age;” and three-time Detroit Blues champions from Detroit, the Flying Lantini Brothers with John Lantini (August 23), bring their award-winning sound of blues, soul and great rock and roll to the stage with songs from their newest album “The Blues Makes Me Feel So Good.”

“Bring a chair, a blanket and head to the beautiful St. Johns City Park to partake of a wonderful feast that will fill your musical palette with many delights throughout the summer,” Tennant says.

The St. Johns Lions and Lioness Club staff a concession stand each week offering light refreshments; all concerts are held rain or shine. Concert in the Park is sponsored by the Clinton County Arts Council (CCAC) and the City of St. Johns with support from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For information on Concert in the Park visit the CCAC web site, http://www.clintoncountyarts.org/ and check out the William E. Tennant Performance Shell page on Facebook.

William E. Tennant Performance Shell; St. Johns City Park, Wednesday evenings; 7 p.m.; Rain or Shine