City of St. Johns Summer Recreation Programs

Pool and Summer Programs Set to Begin June 19th

The City of St. Johns Recreation Department is offering a variety of pool and summer programs that will keep adults and children active all summer long. Starting June 19th come cool off in the St. Johns High School pool. Aqua Therapy/Lap Swim is held on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 9:30 am – 10:30 am, evening lap swim is held Monday and Wednesday nights from 8:30 pm- 9:30 pm, early morning lap swim is held Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 5:00 am – 6:00 am. Open Swim is Tuesday-Thursday 1:45-4:45pm. June 20-Aug 3. There will be a two for one pricing on Wednesdays for Open Swim. Swim lessons start on June 19 with morning and evening sessions available, consult City website for a listing of class times and sessions.

The City of St. Johns is excited to offer over 15 summer recreational programs to the area youth. Run by the City Recreational Department, various programs are available to children in grades K-5th and camps begin June 19th. Afternoon programs include weekly trips to Sleepy Hollow State Park, where students will be hiking, geocaching, and participating in archery. In addition, students will explore the world of dinosaurs in Dinosaur Adventure Camp, discover the mysteries of outer space, develop martial art skills, become jr. detectives and work on the FUNdamentals in football, basketball, tennis, volleyball, soccer camps, and much more.

For a complete listing of recreation programs with descriptions, dates, prices, and swim level please visit the city website at http://cityofstjohnsmi.com/Departments/ParksandRecreation/YouthPrograms.aspx. If you are interested in signing up for any of our programs, the registration forms can be picked up in the City Offices, downloaded off our web site or you can register online. Any questions can be answered by calling the Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 227 or 228 or by emailing bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us. Like us on facebook at City of St Johns Recreation.

Special Olympics Area 28 Golf Scramble – June 10th

Mark your calendars for June 10, 2017, the 21st annual Special Olympics Area 28 Clinton County Golf Scramble at the Emerald Golf Course. Continental breakfast, 18 holes with cart, luncheon, raffles, prizes are there, all for only a $70 entry fee.

They are looking for golfers and sponsors to make this outing a success. The money raised helps pay for equipment, uniforms, transportation and much more. Area 28 wants to reach out and include as many children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Special Olympics as possible. In order to do so, we need community support.

Sponsorships are available. All sponsors names will be posted at the golf scramble.

Platinum Sponsor: $100 or more.

Gold (Hole) Sponsor: $75-$99.

Silver (Tee) Sponsor: $50-$74.

Bronze (Cart) Sponsor: $25-$49.

Donation/Item Sponsor: $_____ (Item value or $ under $25).

They will also raffle off a handmade 8” Chef knife made by a local craftsman, who is also a parent of an Area 28 athlete. Tickets are $5 each.

All Special Olympics programs and activities are provided at no cost to the athletes and their families. There is no state or federal funding. Area 28 is run strictly by volunteers and relies upon the generosity of contributions.

For further information, to reserve your team or to become a sponsor, please contact Area 28 Representative Robyn Monville at 989.224.7021, or Area 28 Director Debbie Cornell at 517.669.7704 or via email at area28@somi.org.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, and at

-First Baptist Church/Beacon of Hope (northwest parking lot), 512 S. US 27, from 12-1:30 pm, Thursday, June 1 and at

-Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, June 1.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a non-profit agency who works with youth to teenagers will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic projects.

Please drop off the cartridges at the following locations: St. Vincent DePaul, S. US 27, Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham and Clinton Transit, 304 N. Brush St., all in St. Johns.

For more information about CRV, go to our web site: www.crvonline.org.

Lawrence Tech Dean’s list

The following students from your area have been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2017 semester at Lawrence Technological University. To be named to the honor roll a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.



Saint Johns

– Courtney Sturgis, Architecture

– Brendan Seyka, Graphic Design

DeWitt

– Derek Butcher, Mechanical Engineering

– Robert Geoghegan, Business Administration

– Spencer Lippert, Architecture

Michigan Tech Dean’s list

Michigan Technological University, in Houghton, Michigan, has released the Dean’s List for the 2017 spring semester. More than 1,500 students were named to the Dean’s List this spring. To be included, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Bath

– Russell Lipe, Bath High School, Wildlife Ecology & Mgmt, Jeanne Hausler

DeWitt

– Brandon Hill, Dewitt High School, Surveying Engineering, Christine Hill and Justin Hill

Westphalia

– Derrick Smith, Pewamo Westphalia High School, Computer Science, Lori Smith and Brian Smith

Briggs District Library News

Veterans Memorial – The library has recently received a photographic history of the Clinton County Veterans Memorial. Along with photos from the memorial’s construction, dedication, modifications made for the Fred Meijer C-I-S Trail, and other events, you will find a Memorial roll call, as well as an index of the Memorial’s sponsored bricks. This collection will be on display at the library until mid-June, and then will be housed in the library’s local history collection, located in the Bement Room. A special thanks to Mr. Gordon Shipley for his work in compiling these materials and making them available to the community.

Brunch Bunch – Tweens ages 9-12 are invited to join us on Wednesday, June 28 from 11:00-11:45a.m. for this new summer program that mixes a book talk with crafts, activities, and food! Our first book is Ms. Bixby’s Last Day by John David Anderson, the story of three boys, a very special teacher, and a day none of them will ever forget. Copies of the book will be available the day of the program. Registration is required and opens Wednesday, May 31.

Bookaholics – Josh Hanagarne works at the Salt Lake City Public Library, but he is not your average librarian. He is 6’7,” weighs 260 pounds, and competes in strongman competitions as a way of controlling the tics associated with Tourette’s syndrome. The Bookaholics book club will be reading Josh’s memoir, The World’s Strongest Librarian as our June selection. Copies of the book are now available, and new members are welcome to join us when we meet next on June 15 at 6:30 at the library.

Summer Movie Series – Our summer movie series is back with films featuring famous buildings and architecture. Join us Fridays in June for stories about giant apes and balancing acts; forbidden love and daring feats. Shows start at 2:00p.m. More information on specific titles can be found at the library or on our website.

Briggs Garden Buddies– *NEW* Session: Youth ages 4-6 are invited to join the Briggs District Library staff to participate in hands-on learning and stories in the Rae Johnson Children’s Garden. Children must be able to participate independently. We will be meeting Thursday evenings starting July 6 and going through August 10. This program will be occurring from 6:30-7:30pm. Registration is required and opens Thursday, June 8th.

Author Visit – The library will be hosting Phil Stagg, photographer and author of the popular “Waterfalls of Michigan” series on Monday, June 26. Phil will share stories about the waterfalls and their surrounding areas, as well as his beautiful photography. Registration for this event is appreciated and begins Tuesday, May 30.

Summer Reading Kick-Off Event – Mark this free family event on your calendar now…you won’t want to miss it! Join us on Monday, June 5th from 4-7:30 pm at the Rotary Park across from the library. Featured will be a bounce house for younger children, an inflatable baseball game and bungee run for older kids and teens, a dunk tank, “Face Painting by Sharon” and you can visit with books characters “Piggie and Gerald”. No registration is required for this program.

S.A.M. in the Summer – Hands-on-fun in Science, Art and Math! We will be starting off with Art (Monday, June 19, grades going into 1st thru 3rd and Monday, June 26, grades 4-6). Next we will offer Science (Monday, July 10, grades going into 1st thru 3rd and Monday, July 17, grades 4-6). And last but not least we end with Math (Monday, July 24th, grades going into 1st thru 3rd & Monday, July 31st, grades 4-6). All sessions are from 3 to 4 pm. Registration is required and is now open. All programs are free.

Summer Story-time/Program Dates: LAPSIT (ages 12-24 months with participating adult) Fridays, June 9 – July 14, 10:30-11am, includes age appropriate stories, music, simple movement, early sign language, fingerplays, and take-home activities. TODDLER: Registration is full! PRE-READER: (ages 4-6, independent listeners) Thursdays, June 22-July 27, 10:30-11am, features stories, games, music, activities, and crafts. PRIMETIME: (ages3-5, independent listeners) Tuesdays, June 6-July18 (no session on 7/4), 7-7:30 pm, includes stories, music, and crafts. Registration is required for all Story-time Programs listed above & is now open. CHAPTER CHATTER: (ages 6-8, independent listeners) Mondays, August7-28, 7-7:45pm, Library staff selects and reads chapter books over the course of 4 weeks (sometimes the kids vote on which title will be read). Includes snacks, crafts and games. Registration is required and opens on Monday, July 10. ‘TWEENS: (ages 9-12) Hands on activities and fun on Tuesday, August8, 6:30-7:30pm. Registration is required and opens on Tuesday, July 11. TODDLER: (ages 2-3 with participating adult) Wednesdays, August 2-23, 10:30-11am, includes stories, music, movement and take-home crafts. Registration is required and opens Wednesday, July 5. This information is also available on our website briggsdistrictlibrary.org. and brochures at the circulation desk.

Summer Reading Program “Building a Better World” – Children complete bingo sheets for prizes. Teens and adults complete tasks to earn scratch tickets that reveal prizes. Program runs June 1st thru August 31st.

******

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Victory Gardens Of Clinton County has garden plots available

Garden plots are located on the west side of Scott Rd. just south of the rail-trail. Please no pesticides, or herbicides.

For more information please contact Mike Mullen 989-224-0030, michaeljm04@yahoo.com.

Mosquitoes aren’t just annoying; they can also carry disease

We zap them and trap them. We attempt to repel them with foggers, candles, sprays, wipes, and even bracelets. We even landscape with certain flowers and plants in an attempt to keep them at bay… ahh, the king of summer pests, the dreaded mosquito!

Nothing can ruin an otherwise enjoyable outdoor activity faster than relentless, pesky mosquitoes. But did you know that when a mosquito bites, it can leave behind more than just an irritating, itchy red bump?

Mosquitoes are not just annoying, they can also be dangerous. Mosquitoes are known carriers of West Nile Virus, a disease which is contracted while feeding on infected birds, and then passed on to humans.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include high fever, confusion, muscle weakness, and a severe headache. More serious complications include neurological illness, such as meningitis (inflammation of the spinal cord and brain linings) and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). Last year, there were 43 serious illnesses and three deaths related to West Nile virus in Michigan. Nationally, there were 2,038 human cases of the virus and 94 deaths.

At this time, there is no specific treatment for West Nile virus infection, so it’s important to take precautions to avoid getting infected. One of the best ways you can protect yourself is to take extra care during peak mosquito-biting hours, which are dusk and dawn. Applying insect repellant to everyone over six months of age (following manufacturer’s directions), especially at dusk and dawn, is essential.

Additional precautions include:

· Maintaining window and door screens to help keep mosquitoes out of buildings.

· Emptying water from mosquito breeding sites such as buckets, unused kiddie pools and old tires.

· Wearing light colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants at dusk and dawn.

As summer temperatures rise, mosquitoes and the virus develop more quickly, so it is important to be especially vigilant as the weather warms.

Additional information can be found at www.cdc.gov/westnile.

MMDHD Calendar – June, 2017

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

June 6: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 13: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 20: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m Pill Pick-up Only

June 27: . 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Hearing & Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

June 7

June 12: at Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 28: at Valley Farms Baptist Church, 1141 E State Rd, Lansing,

from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

“In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Immunization Clinic

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

June 5: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 12: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

June 19: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 26: 8 a.m. to noon 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.