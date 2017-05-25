Relay for Life – an album

by Maralyn Fink

On Friday I thought it would be interesting to visit the Relay for Life location at the City Park to watch some of the setup.

I returned in the early evening to finish up on the Relay for Life. After a few sprinkles, the rain left and the rest of the evening was dry.

I stopped and talked with a few people and then headed to the Fitzpatrick tent. Stu was present, and I was given several beads to wear from their camp. I fit right in with the rest of the group.

It was an honor to photograph this event and see so many survivors and family members. In your heart you just give them your love and support.

Camera Club – an album

by Maralyn Fink

On Saturday I attended the St. Johns Camera Club reception at the Art Gallery. The mission of this club is to explore and promote creativity through photography.

I spoke with Madison Lebaron, a member who told me there are around 50 members and that the club has been here for 20-30 years. Members are from St. Johns and surrounding areas. The club meets the last Tuesday of the month and on special occasions. Meetings are held at the Lutheran Church.

Requirements are that you must have a good camera and a good eye for adventure. The club goes on trips all over Michigan to pursue pictures for competition. Linda Labaron, Madison’s grandmother has been a member since the club first started. If you are interested in joining, please contact them at sjec.visualpursuits.com for more information.

– Clinton County Courthouse

by Barry Clark Bauer

They began construction of the old Clinton County Courthouse in 1869 and after a few delays completed it in 1872. The one thing in this photo that I’ve never seen before is a chimney on the west side front of the building.

The old canon was donated to the metal scrap drive for the War, and of course the modern day canon is located at the Veterans Memorial on N. Clinton Ave. and is pointed at the new Courthouse.

The date of the photo is unknown.

Your library card can be your free pass

Celebrating its 10-year-anniversary, the Michigan Activity Pass will continue to provide library card holders at participating libraries statewide with free or discounted access to hundreds of Michigan state parks and recreation areas, historic sites, cultural attractions and campgrounds.

The program is courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Michigan Recreation and Park Association (mParks) and The Library Network.

“The recreational opportunities available throughout Michigan are incredible and offer activities for everyone.” said Suzanne Miller Allen, director of Community Responsibility at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “From running and biking to swimming and climbing, physical activity in any form is beneficial to everyone’s continued health and wellness. Blue Cross is proud to support the Michigan Activity Pass program to provide more residents access to these resources.”

Beginning May 24, 2017 through May 23, 2018, cardholders of participating libraries can print a free one-day pass, either at home or at their local library, which can be used at 435 participating destinations across the state including any of Michigan’s 102 state parks or 138 state forest campgrounds. The program also offers free or discounted admission to 195 historical and cultural destinations in Michigan. This year, nine new destinations have been added to the program’s already inclusive list of parks and institutions across the state.

For more information on the Michigan Activity Pass, including a complete list of supported venues and participating libraries, visit michiganactivitypass.info.

New partner destinations for 2017-2018 include:

– Michigan’s Military and Space Heroes Museum (Frankenmuth)

– Outdoor Discovery Center Macatawa Greenway (Holland)

– Shiawassee Arts Center (Owosso)

– Adventure Park at West Bloomfield (West Bloomfield)

– William V. Banks Broadcast Museum and Media Center (Detroit)

– Stage Nature Center (Troy)

– Crystal Coaster Alpine Slide (Thompsonville)

– Calhoun County Parks (includes Calhoun Country Trailway; Historic Bridge Park; Kimball Pines Park; Ott Biological Prserve (all in Battle Creek)

– Michigan Railroad History Museum (Durand)

– National Shrine of the Cross in the Woods (Indian River)

– Hack House Museum (Milan)