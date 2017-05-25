Transitions

Obituaries

Paul David Gorch

Paul David Gorch, age 43 of Ovid, MI, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at his home.

Private Services for family and close friends will be held at a later date.

Paul was born in Carson City, MI on July 13, 1973 the son of Richard and Carole (Bowerman) Gorch. Paul resided most of his life in St. Johns and was a graduate of St. Johns High School. He worked at Research Tool in Ovid. He enjoyed fishing, boating and anything outdoors. Paul especially loved spending time up north at their family cabin. Paul will be remembered for his big heart and loving all his family, especially his daughter and his many friends.

He is survived by his daughter Ellana Gorch of Grand Ledge, MI, father Rick Gorch of St. Johns, MI, fiancée Rosie Stine of Ovid, MI and brother Brian Gorch of Highland Twp, MI. Paul is also survived by his extended family Amber Hill, Austin Hill, Justin Hill, Tory Hill, and Alexis Sage-Livingston. Paul was preceded in death by his mother and his grandparents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or a College fund for Elle. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Houghton Chapel, Ovid, MI.

Kyle Richard Tullar

Kyle Richard Tullar, age 24, went to Heaven on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Kyle was born on November 7, 1992 in Owosso, MI and was a long time resident of Elsie, MI and resided in Bath, MI for the past several months.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel St. Johns, MI on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Rex Webb officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Elsie, MI. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with the family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. and Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 11 A.M. until the time of service.

Kyle is survived by his father Kurt Richard Tullar, and mother Michelle Zevonne (Thomas) Tullar, three brothers; Deric (Kristen) Fox, Aaron Fox (Krysti Shinaver), Cory Tullar (Sydney Schlegel), niece Frankie, nephews; Jack and Lincoln and was excited about meeting his niece Quinn who is due in September. He also leaves behind grandparents Gary and Dorothy Ackels, several aunts and uncles, cousins, and best buddy Skye Alcharaz. Kyle was preceded in death by his Grandpas and Grandmas: John and Kathy Thomas, Ted and Sue Tullar, and Great Grandpas & Grandmas: Paul and Izzetta Coffield, Ralph and Eva Thomas and many great aunts and uncles and cousins.

The one thing that Kyle loved almost as much as his family, was trucking. Jim McClelland (Ovid) took him under his wing and gave him his start driving an old freightliner hauling milk and was hooked from there on. He recently started driving for Simon Brothers (Fowler) hauling alongside his dad and even though his main job was hauling liquid manure, Kyle said he absolutely loved it! Even though he just started, Kyle was passionate about learning every aspect of the trucking business that Simon Brothers was willing to teach him. His trucking career made him many friends and helped him grow in confidence. Kyle would smile and tell how he was happily surprised how much he enjoyed working alongside his dad.

He was a very loyal and loving young man who loved Jesus, his family and friends and loved nothing more than spending time and playing with his nieces and nephews, they lit up with excitement every time he walked in the room. Kyle is so very loved and will be greatly missed by us and so many. Can’t wait to see him again and hug him – he gives the best hugs.

Memorials may be made to the family to help cover funeral expenses. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes -Osgood Chapel, St. John’s, MI.

Alice B. Aldrich

Alice B. Aldrich died on May 19, 2017 at the age of 102. She was born on January 5, 1915, in St. Johns, Michigan. She was the daughter of Clifford and Iva (Wright) Halsted. She graduated from Maple Rapids High School in 1933. Alice lived in Maple Rapids, Elsie, St. Johns and Newaygo, Michigan. She worked for several philatelists in Elsie until 1945 and retired from the State of Michigan in 1975. Alice was an Amateur Radio Operator for 30 years, an avid reader and loved watching the Turner Classic Movies.

Alice was married to Joseph Rando on April 27, 1937. He was killed in WWII in France. They were married for almost eight years prior to his death. On February 14, 1946, she married William Aldrich who was from Maple Rapids. He preceded her in death on March 3, 1997.

Alice is survived by one son, Larry Aldrich and wife, Carolyn Sexton Aldrich from Phoenix, Arizona and one daughter, Lana Aldrich Ford and husband Ron Ford from Newaygo, Michigan. Alice has three grandchildren, Aaron Aldrich and wife Heather from Parker, Colorado; Lacey Aldrich McIvor and husband Ben from Glendale, Arizona and Tyana Ford from Newaygo, Michigan. She has four Great Grandchildren, Voca Ford, Caleb Aldrich, Brock and Lincoln McIvor. Alice also wanted to mention her many nieces and nephews still living in the area.

Alice was preceded in death by her eight brothers and one sister; Carl Halsted (Leona); Vernon Halsted (Edna); Coryll Halsted Henry (Kenny); Valgene Halsted (Mildred); Beth Halsted Dean (Lester); Frank Halsted (Marguerite); Oretha Halsted Bissell (Paul); and Virgil Halsted (Vada), who resides near Maple Rapids). She also was preceded by her brother- in-law, Woodrow Aldrich and his wife Elsie from Spring Lake, Michigan.

Alice wanted to mention the many good friends at Suntree Apartments in St. Johns, Michigan and her special friends, Don Betts and Betty Tanis from Newaygo and Fremont, Michigan, and her neighbors at Bills Lake She had many good memories and a great deal of enjoyment with all of them. She would also like to thank the staff at the Newaygo Medical Care Facility in Fremont, Michigan where she spent her last months.

Per Alice’s wishes, there will be no public services. Alice will be put to rest at the Sowle Cemetery in Maple Rapids, Michigan beside her husband William Aldrich. Memorials may be made to the March of Dimes Foundation in honor of Caleb Aldrich at www.marchofdimes.org

The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Reynold E. Goerge

Reynold E. Goerge, age 92, died May 19, 2017 surrounded by his family at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in Lansing, MI. He was born December 16, 1924 in Fowler, MI, the son of John and Eleanor (Thelen) Goerge. He formerly farmed and worked at Sealed Power, Gambles, and Fowler Public Schools. Reynold was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church where he volunteered for many church activities. He was a charter member of Knights of Columbus Msgr. Esper Council #3027, serving as Grand Knight, Financial Secretary, and District Deputy and he also was a member of Fr. Godez 4th Degree Assembly. Reynold was a Life Member of V.F.W. Edward J. Werner Post #3733, having served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the Philippines and Korea.

Reynold married Rita E. Thelen May 7, 1947 and she predeceased him on March 30, 2002. Reynold is survived by his children, Hilary (Jane) Goerge, Marie Lisle, both of Lansing, Richard (Becky) Goerge of Eaton Rapids, Agnes (Ladd) Doolittle of Stanton, and Joseph (Gayla) Goerge of Louisa, Virginia, 16 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, brothers Henry (Marcia) Goerge of St. Johns, Donald (Doris) Goerge and Gene (Agnes) Goerge, both of Fowler, two sisters-in-law, Helen Thelen of Fowler and Clarita (Robert) Fedewa of Dewitt. In addition to his parents, Reynold was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Anthony Goerge, and three sisters, Adeline (William) Rademacher, Arlene (Ray) Griffin, and Janet Martin and a step-granddaughter Kerry Anne Engdahl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, on Tuesday May 23, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery in Fowler, MI. The family will receive friends and family at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI, on Monday, May 22, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with the rosary being prayed at 7:00 P.M.

Donations in Reynold’s memory may be made to Sparrow Hospice Services or the Charity of the Donor’s Choice. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel Fowler, MI.

Robert T. Spear

Robert T. Spear, 80 of St. Johns, MI died on May 18, 2017 in East Lansing. Robert was born on May 26, 1936 in Ithaca, MI the son of R. T. and Doris (Bordine) Spear. He graduated from Ovid High School and married Dessie Cooper. Bob was a truck driver for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Dessie, sister Edith Lytle of Flint, MI, children, Robert S. (Vicky) Spear, Rodney (Anna) Spear and Kevin Spear; 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; Step-children, Dennis (Carol) Wright, Douglas Wright and Barry Wright. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, son Billy Spear, grandchildren Karen and Deann Wright, brother Allen and sister Sharon.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Marriage licenses filed the week of May 15, 2017

Andrew Kirk France, 31 of Lansing and Caitlin Rose Fatka, 29 of Lansing

Dale James Essenberg, 44 of Myrtle Point, Oregon and Cherise Monique Henkel, 40 of Myrtle Point, Oregon

Robert Michael Toth, 30 of Ovid and Ranae Lee Vanetten, 30 of Ovid

Stanley Donald Murdock, 47 of St. Johns and Jennifer Beth Prichard, 46 of St. Johns

Nicholas Michael Varlamos, 25 of DeWitt and Stephanie Marie Vlahakis, 26 of DeWitt

Harvey Lee Brantley Jr., 39 of Ovid and Brittany Danielle Craig, 25 of Ovid

Nathan John Nurenberg, 22 of Pewamo and Elizabeth Ann Keilen, 22 of Westphalia

Joshua Clifton Byers, 29 of Johnstown, Colorado and Jill Patricia Davis, 28 of Johnstown, Colorado

Kenneth William Sleight, 42 of Lansing and Justine Elizabeth McCauley, 39 of Lansing

Joseph Michael Adkins, 24 of Jackson and Keisha Felicia Crowell, 36 of Bath

Ryan John Smith, 36 of Westphalia and Lisa Ann Cameron, 37 of Lansing

Divorce decrees filed May 15, 2017

Stacey, Adam Charles and Stoddard, Staci Dawn

Clewley, Josephine and Russell

Draher, Johnathan William and Tracy Marie

Divorce decrees filed the week of May 22, 2017

Hufnagel, Kathi Sue and David Victor Wilcox

Smith, Dustin Chanse and Heather Marie

Paksi, Brian Lee II and Brandi Lynn

Glowacki, Andrew W. and Caryn A.

Frankmann, Amy Elizabeth and Gregory

Atkinson, Bradley David and Amy Lynne

Cocco, Bradley Lee and Marianna