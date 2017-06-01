Latest News

Open House to honor Chief Kyle Knight – June 9

On Friday, June 9 from 3-7 p.m. at the Depot pavilion, 107 E. Railroad Street the community will honor Chief Kyle Knight. Knight has accepted the position of Chief of Police in Harbor Springs.

Everyone is invited.

Memorial Day celebrated in traditional style – an album

Spray Park opened June 1

Come out to the St. Johns City Park this summer and enjoy the sun at the Spray Park. The Spray Park was set to open for the summer on June 1 at 10:00 am. The Spray Park will be open this summer, 7 days a week from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Clues to the final Spray Park Mural scene are emerging.

A number of young artists have yet to paint as Tiny by Design Art & Whimsical Party Gallery volunteers race toward the installation. Thank you once again to Michigan Veneer making all of this possible.

If you have any questions regarding the Spray Park, you can contact the recreation department at (989)224-8944 ext 227 or 228. You can also email someone at the recreation department at either bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us or bschafer@ci.saint-johns.mi.us.

– June 5

Mark this free family event on your calendar now. Join Briggs District Library patrons on Monday, June 5th from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Rotary Park across from the library.

Featured will be a bounce house for younger children, an inflatable baseball game and bungee run for older kids and teens, a dunk tank and “Face Painting by Sharon.” You can also visit with books characters “Piggie and Gerald”.

No registration is required for this program.

Special Olympics Area 28 Golf Scramble – June 10th

Mark your calendars for June 10, 2017, the 21st annual Special Olympics Area 28 Clinton County Golf Scramble at the Emerald Golf Course. Continental breakfast, 18 holes with cart, luncheon, raffles, prizes are there, all for only a $70 entry fee.



Coach of the year Beth Grost and Volunteer of the year Terry Grost.

They are looking for golfers and sponsors to make this outing a success. The money raised helps pay for equipment, uniforms, transportation and much more. Area 28 wants to reach out and include as many children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Special Olympics as possible. In order to do so, we need community support.

Sponsorships are available. All sponsors names will be posted at the golf scramble.

Platinum Sponsor: $100 or more.

Gold (Hole) Sponsor: $75-$99.

Silver (Tee) Sponsor: $50-$74.

Bronze (Cart) Sponsor: $25-$49.

Donation/Item Sponsor: $_____ (Item value or $ under $25).

They will also raffle off a handmade 8” Chef knife made by a local craftsman, who is also a parent of an Area 28 athlete. Tickets are $5 each.

All Special Olympics programs and activities are provided at no cost to the athletes and their families. There is no state or federal funding. Area 28 is run strictly by volunteers and relies upon the generosity of contributions.

For further information, to reserve your team or to become a sponsor, please contact Area 28 Representative Robyn Monville at 989.224.7021, or Area 28 Director Debbie Cornell at 517.669.7704 or via email at area28@somi.org.

Clinton Area Ambulance Open House

by Maralyn Fink

On Tuesday May 23, I attended the open house at the ambulance garage in honor of EMS week. I was able to view the vehicles the ambulance service now has as well as equipment that they use with their service.

There were old photos on display dating back to the empty lot that now houses the garage as well as photos of crew members back at that time in 1972 to updated photos at this time.

Hot dogs, chips and cotton candy were available to all those who stopped in as well as ambulance personnel to answer any questions anyone would have.

Lynn Weber is the Manager and does a great job for our community. I was on board at that time as well as dispatcher, scheduler, and bookkeeper for 25 years. Where has the time gone?

Thank you, Lynn and ambulance crew, for serving our community. You do an amazing job!

SJPD teaching internet safety at Middle School

Special thanks to the St. Johns Police Department for teaching 7th grade students all about Internet Safety this year.

Officer Brown and Officer Pierson both say that they enjoyed their time teaching internet safety to the St. Johns Middle School 7th graders this year.