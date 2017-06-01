St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule

June 14: The Sea Cruisers; Good Old Rock&Roll

June 21: Lansing Concert Jazz Band; Big Band Jazz

June 28: Lansing Concert Band; Band Concert

July 5: The Latini Brothers; Blues/Soul/Rock&Roll

July 12: Homegrown Productions; A Grand Night for Singing

July 19: Louie Longoria Band; Great Country

July 26: Root Doctor; Classic Soul/R&B/Blues

Aug. 2: Miranda & the M80s; 80s Hits

Aug. 9: Toppermost; Beatles Tribute Band

Aug. 16: Mountain Town Singers; Barbershop Chorus

Aug. 23: Roaring Twenties Band; Vintage ’20s

Aug. 30: Matt King; Elvis Impersonator

William E. Tennant Performance Shell; St. Johns City Park, Wednesday evenings; 7 p.m.; Rain or Shine

CRV to hold Middle School girls event – June 13

Community Resource Volunteers will be going to the MSU Department Computer Science and Engineering on June 13, 2017.

There will be a Robot Balls demonstration and programming teaching session by the department. The second half of the day will be a tour and scavenger hunt at the 4-H Gardens.

This event is for Middle School girls. Please go to crvonline.org or call 517-672-4226 for details and to register. The deadline is June 5, 2017.

Come and shop at the Senior Center

Are you into books, puzzles, homemade items or new and antique glassware? Then you should stop in and check out all the items for sale at the Clinton County Senior Center.

At any given time the center has hundreds of paperback books for .10 each and hardcover books for .25 each. Dozens of puzzles range from .25 to $3. They also have many CDs, DVDs, toys, etc.

The center has two gift shops, one with glassware, collectibles, bags, greeting cards, etc and the other has homemade items such as quilts, afghans, sports team pillows, pet blankets, table runners, baby sweaters, bibs, crayon book holders and more.

There are a lot of people that love to sew, knit or crochet that make things in their spare time and then donate the finished items to the Senior Center – that makes everything in the one shop all new and all homemade. The items in the other shop are also all donated. Everything is in good shape and you will even find some antiques here and there.

The Senior Center Gift Shops are open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The Senior Center is located at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns, just one block east of downtown. Please stop in – they may have just what you need.

If you would like to donate anything to the Senior Center gift shops you can drop things off during the hours noted above, or you can call 989-224-4257 to make arrangements for someone to pick up items. Please note they do not accept clothing, shoes or large furniture.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, and

– Suntree Apartments, 1100 Sunview Dr., St. Johns, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, June 8 and at

– Ithaca Church of God, 624 Barber St., Ithaca, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 8.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

Medication Disposal Event Friday, June 16

Clinton County residents will no longer be able to dispose of their unwanted/unused medications year round at two local pharmacies due to the Yellow Jug Old Drug program abruptly ending.

Clinton County residents are encouraged to utilize one of the many single day collection events provided by the Clinton County Department of Waste Management, local host sites and law enforcement agencies. Residents may also take advantage of Ingham County’s Take Back Meds program, please check their website www.takebackmeds.org for participating pharmacies.

Do not rush to flush your unwanted medications; please utilize one of our programs to protect your loved ones and the environment. Please contact the Clinton County Department of Waste Management for additional information by calling (989) 224-5186, emailing recycle@clinton-county.org or checking our website https://www.clinton-county.org/196/Waste-Management.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to clean out home medicine cabinets and ensure unwanted pharmaceuticals are managed properly.

– Friday, June 16, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Pharmacy at 901 South Oakland Street in St Johns. Be sure to black out personal information but leave the drug name visible. Please do not bring needles, epipens, inhalers, aerosols or patches – These items can only be handled at the annual Clean Community and Free For Fall Events.

Please remember to black out any personal information on the medication container but leave the drug name visible for the pharmacist.

June 2017 activities at Clinton County Senior Center

Are you 55 years of age or olde? Then you should check out the Clinton County Senior Center at 201 E Walker St. in St. Johns. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Here are some of the activities going on in June:

Senior meals – Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday a nutritional meal is served at Noon for senior citizens. The meals are available for a suggested $3 donation. Some of the meals in June include Vegi Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan and Roast Pork Loin . For a complete schedule, call the center, 989-224-4257 or stop in and pick one up.

Bingo – Bingo will be held every Tuesday and Friday, 12:30 p.m. The cost is $1 and every player will win 4-5 items. Prizes include things like canned goods, personal care items, cereal, peanut butter, snacks, cookies and chocolate.

Euchre tournaments – On June 12 and 26 Euchre tournaments will be held 1-3 p.m. If you eat lunch at the center before cards the tournament is only $1. If you come just for the tournament it is $2. On June 5 and 19 the Euchre tournament will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. and everyone pays $2. The tournament is pretty fast paced so you need to know the basics of the game, but you don’t have to be a great player to come and have fun.

Trivia Contest – On Monday, June 5 and 19 there will be a no cost Trivia Contest from 1-3p.m. There are a lot of clues given, so don’t worry about being the smartest person in the room. Small prizes are awarded throughout the contest.

Birthday Party – Each month the center celebrates the birthdays of any member that is celebrating a birthday in that month. Members get free lunch, cake and ice cream and a special sweet treat. The party for June Member birthdays is planned for Wednesday, June 14.

General Public Lunches – Every Monday lunch is open to the general public – no matter what age. A fundraiser meal is made by volunteer cooks each week in their licensed kitchen. The cost is only $5 for the full meal or $3 for a sandwich and chips. Meals in June include June 5-Goulash, June 12-Sausage Casserole, June 19-Burgers and June 26-Beef and Noodles. Homemade pie is also available for only $1.50 a slice. Monday meals are served 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Take outs are available.

June Party – On Wednesday, June 21 there will be a special party for members, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Start coming to the Senior Center and you can enjoy these fun monthly activities.

Seniors are always welcome to stop in to use the exercise room, work on a puzzle, play other card or board games or just to socialize.

If you don’t think you are old enough for the center, but want to support them in some way, consider donating items they can use for the center such as Styrofoam plates, bowls, cups, napkins, toilet paper, and paper towels or things for bingo such as candy bars, cereal, canned fruit, bagged snack foods, beanies, etc. Or, they are always looking for items to finish craft projects such as quilt batting, cotton fabric (1/2 yards and up), felt, etc.

If you have any questions about the Senior Center stop in or give them a call at 989-224-4257.

Exercise caution around bats

There’s no denying that bats are creepy. One glimpse of them darting across the night sky is enough to send chills up and down your spine and make you run for cover.

Maybe people are naturally prone to fear bats, or maybe they’ve been featured in one too many horror movies.

Whatever the reason, bats certainly have a bad reputation. But is the bad rap warranted?

Contrary to what you may think, bats are actually useful by helping to control the population of one of summer’s most dreaded insects: pesky mosquitoes! And, like most animals, bats would much rather stay away from people, but they do sometimes find their way into our homes, and that’s when we need to be cautious.

While bats aren’t all bad, they are among the most common animals in Michigan to transmit rabies, a disease that is fatal if untreated. So while fear isn’t warranted, caution is.

Be sure to bat-proof your home by replacing any loose soffits, flashings, eaves and siding. Also, cover roof vents with screens, make sure all doors shut tightly with no gaps, and that window screens are not damaged or torn.

If you are bitten by a bat, contact your doctor right away. If a bite does occur; or if a bat is found near a sleeping person, an unattended child, or a mentally impaired or intoxicated person; it should be captured because it may need to be tested for rabies.

Capturing a bat isn’t as difficult as you may think. First, you’ll need to gather a few items: a pair of gloves (leather work gloves are ideal), a small box or coffee can, a piece of cardboard and tape. When the bat lands, approach it slowly. Place the box or coffee can over the bat and slide the cardboard under the container to trap the bat inside. Then, tape the cardboard securely to the container. Keep in mind that in order to be tested, a bat’s head must be kept intact, so hitting it with any type of object, like a tennis racket, is not advised. To see a video demonstration on safe bat capture, visit www.mmdhd.org.

Once you have captured the bat, contact the Mid-Michigan District Health Department at 989-227-3111 in Clinton County, 989-875-1019 in Gratiot County, or 989-831-3615 in Montcalm County to find out if the bat needs to be tested.

Bats, skunks, foxes, and unvaccinated cats and dogs are all likely rabies carriers. To help protect yourself and loved ones from rabies, avoid approaching or touching any wild or stray animal. And remember, if you are bitten by a bat or other wild or stray animal, contact your health care provider.