Transitions

Obituaries

Diane Louise Rossow

Diane Louise Rossow, 73, of St. Johns, Michigan passed away May 28, 2017. She was born September 19, 1943 in Lansing to Glen and Mary VanEpps. Diane worked as an accountant for more than 40 years at Simplified Tax. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending her leisure time camping. She also loved her special dog, Benji.

Surviving to cherish Diane’s memory are husband, Laverne; daughter,Tammy (Brian) Simon; son, Terry; grandchildren, Eric, Nathan, and Chelsea Rossow; brothers, Tom (Theresa) VanEpps, Kevin (Cheryl) Lancto, and Robin (Penny) Lancto.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, May 31 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E. Washington Street, DeWitt. The funeral service, officiated by Pastor Dan Wilkinson, will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at DeWitt Cemetery.

Catherine A. Ellsworth

Catherine A. Ellsworth died Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the age of 82. She was born November 12, 1934 in Alpena, MI the daughter of Thomas and Ann (MacDonald) McPhillips. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in Alpena, MI in 1953. On June 2, 1956, she married Roy Ellsworth and he survives her.

Also surviving are two daughters, Ida (David) Miller of Montana and Ann Ellsworth of Georgia; four sons, John Ellsworth of Michigan, George(Tom) Ellsworth of Arizona, Kevin Ellsworth of Arizona and Scot (Angela) Ellsworth of Michigan; ten grandchildren: Katie, Nicki, Becky, Ben, Betsey, Tyler, Jasmine, Nathan, Aaron and Julia; seven great grandchildren:Jaymn, Isareina, Jaida, Kenna, Abry, Maya, and Eliasand a brother Frank McPhillips. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Thomas McPhillips.

Catherine was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns and an active community volunteer for several local organizations.She was an avid gardener and was a long-term member of the garden club. She also enjoyed decorative painting, reading, playing cards, and teaching CCD at St. Joseph’s Catholic School. In recent years, she divided her time between family in Arizona and Michigan.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Linden, St. Johns, MI 48879.

The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

A man never sees all that his mother has been to him until it’s too late to let her know he sees it. – William Dean Howells

Marriage licenses filed the week of May 22, 2017

Johnathan William Draher, 41 of St. Johns and April Dawn Brnabic, 39 of St. Johns

Justin Sam Harold Tower, 26 of Lansing and Brittany Merre Arcaute, 25 of Lansing

Benjamin Wayne Neubauer, 28 of St. Johns and Breanne Lachelle Haeussler, 27 of St. Johns

Kelsey Joseph Pohl, 29 of Eagle and Stephaney Samanthé Himebaugh, 26 of Eagle

Kenneth Barry Goldman, 22 of Westphalia and Jessica Jo Schneider, 21 of Wesphalia

Alex Maurice Westcot, 33 of Lansing and Sarah Elizabeth DuVall, 26 of Lansing

Christopher Thomas Thelen, 28 of St. Johns and Katrina Mae Clark, 30 of St. Johns

Benjamin Michael Halfman, 24 of St. Johns and Breann Nicole Klein, 22 of Lansing

Justin Gordon Redman, 26 of DeWitt and Jenna Yvonne Simpson, 26 of DeWitt

Jeffrey Allan Merritt, 49 of St. Johns and Sherry Lynn Wilson, 49 of St. Johns

Zackery Scott Allen, 23 of Grand Ledge and Emma Lee-Gail Pahl, 21 of Grand Ledge

John Thomas Lemcool III, 23 of Elsie and Robyn Danielle Forfar, 23 of Perry

Christopher Lee Zuker, 27 of St. Johns and Kaitlyn Kay McQueary, 26 of Lansing

Michael Robert George, 63 of Lansing and Dongning Feng, 63 of Lansing