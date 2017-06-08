Latest News

Open House to honor Chief Kyle Knight – June 9

On Friday, June 9 from 3-7 p.m. at the Depot pavilion, 107 E. Railroad Street the community will honor Chief Kyle Knight. Knight has accepted the position of Chief of Police in Harbor Springs.

Everyone is invited.

City of St. Johns Newsletter

City Manager / Police Chief Search

The City Commission has begun the search for a new city manager and police chief. The city has entered into a contractual agreement with the Michigan Municipal League (MML) to assist in the city manager search. The MML will help determine which candidates have the desired experience, qualifications, and management style that match our community. It is our hope to have this position filled later this fall.

As many of you know, Chief Kyle Knight has accepted the police chief position in Harbor Springs, MI and will be leaving SJPD later this month. The city is in the process of receiving applications for a new police chief and it is our hope to have this position filled in the next few months.

New Trailside Restroom Facility

Spring has sprung and construction has begun on the new trailside bathroom facility located at 205 E. Railroad Street, just east of the depot. The City of St. Johns, utilizing Michigan DNR grant funding, is constructing this facility which will include two universally accessible restrooms. Site amenities will include universally accessible design features comprised of six foot wide concrete sidewalks, picnic tables and benches. Proposed sidewalks added to the site will connect this facility with the Fred Meijer CIS Trail.

Pension Liability

Like many cities across the state and throughout the nation, we continue to evaluate the best way to address our future pension liability. The Municipal Employees Retirement System (MERS) currently manages our pension fund. Over the next 12 years, the city’s annual pension payments will escalate significantly to pay the existing nine million dollar pension liability. The City Commission and staff are currently evaluating these costs to develop a strategic plan (budget cuts, special millage, etc.) that addresses this liability in a pro-active manner.

2017 Dedicated Street Improvement Program

2017 is the last year of the four year dedicated millage for improvement of local streets within the city. During the preceding three years nine miles of city streets have been repaved, with other improvements to curbs and storm water catch basins and other infrastructure. During the 2017 construction season an additional three miles of local streets will be worked on. This includes portions of Hampshire, Lincolnshire, Lambert, Wight, McConnell, Mead, Railroad, Lewis, North Oakland, and Giles streets. The City Commission is studying the need for a future special millage to continue improving local streets.

Zoning Regulations Regarding Off-Street Parking, Open Storage

City officials have received a number of complaints from residents regarding the outside storage of inoperable and unlicensed vehicles, trailers, recreational vehicles and other materials and equipment. Residents are reminded that the City regulates the parking of vehicles and the storage of materials and equipment on residential properties. St. Johns City Code Section 155.341 requires that vehicles can be parked out in the open only if they are on a paved driveway or parking area. Not more than three vehicles can be parked on a residential lot unless in a garage-like building. Violators can be cited for a civil infraction with fines starting at $50.00 per day. Additionally, inoperable and/or unlicensed vehicles cannot be stored in the open on private property within the city per St. Johns City Code 94.02. Other items such as snowmobiles, boats and snowplow blades must be kept in closed storage (e.g., shed or garage; see St. Johns City Code 93.36). A violation of this code section is a misdemeanor, which carries up to a $500 fine plus court costs.

Watch for new stop signs

At the May 22, 2017 City Commission meeting three traffic control orders were passed making several intersections near downtown a 4-Way Stop. These intersections are Spring Street and Walker Street, Spring Street and Higham Street, and Brush Street and Walker Street. The new stop signs were installed on June 5.

Please be aware while driving or walking in those areas and make sure other traffic stops before your proceed through these newly signed intersections.

Sea Cruisers open Concert in the Park season June 14

Mid-Michigan favorites, The Sea Cruisers, bring their own style of rock and roll to the William E. Tennant Performance Shell at the St. Johns City Park for the opening June 14 show of the 2017 Concert in the Park summer music series. Music from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s will have everybody dancing and singing along beginning at 7 p.m.; no admission charge.

The Sea Cruisers’ extensive song list covers everything from artists like Fats Domino and Ray Charles, to Elvis, the Beatles and Eric Clapton. Band members include the Dove brothers, Don, lead vocal and drums, and Kenny, vocals and guitar. Dick Johnson plays bass and sings, and Kerry Nicholoff plays guitar and sings. Sea Cruisers’ CDs will be available for purchase at the show.

Concert in the Park is sponsored by the Clinton County Arts Council and the City of St. Johns with support from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Concerts are held each Wednesday evening; rain or shine. The St. Johns Lions and Lioness Club staff a concession stand offering light refreshments.

For detailed information on the Concert in the Park series visit the CCAC web site, http://www.clintoncountyarts.org/ and check out the St. Johns City Park Performance Shell page on Facebook.

Former Gov. John Engler to Keynote Lincoln Day Dinner

The Clinton County Republican Party and Ingham County Republican Party are happy to announce that former Governor John Engler will be the keynote speaker for a special joint Lincoln Day Dinner on Monday, June 12, 2017.

“Governor John Engler is an extremely important part of Michigan history, especially in Republican politics, and we’re thrilled to have him join us,” said Ingham County Republican Party Chair Yavonne Whitbeck. “We’re going to have a big audience here to listen to the Governor’s conservative message.”

“This is outstanding news,” Clinton County Republican Party Chair Larry Meyer said today. “We’re proud to work with Ingham County and we welcome former Governor Engler to mid-Michigan.”

John Engler served as Governor of Michigan for three terms, from 1991-2002. Prior to being elected as Governor, Engler served in the Michigan Senate and the Michigan House of Representatives.

The dinner will be held at the Eagle Eye Golf Course, Bath, Michigan. VIP Club Sponsorship Reception beings at at 5:30pm with Dinner at 6:30pm. Tickets are $75/person or $140/couple and are available for purchase at www.ccrpmi.com or www.icgop.org.

– Saturday June 24

On Saturday June 24, 2017 The Diocese of Lansing and St. Francis Retreat Center will be hosting a day long family festival of music, fun and worship. “FaithFest” is held on the beautiful grounds of St. Francis Retreat Center in Dewitt, Michigan. Last year’s inaugural event was a great success, with approximately 6000 people in attendance.

The day of Christian music features National and Local artists, with this year’s headliners of Brandon Heath, Jason Gray, Chris August, Sanctus Real and Modern Day Cure. Gates open at 10 AM and music starts at noon.

The positive message of Contemporary Christian music is for everyone, and people of all faiths are encouraged to attend this family centered event. There are activities for children during the day, 100 acres of Michigan beauty to enjoy and family friendly food vendors on the grounds. Mass will be celebrated by the Diocese of Lansing’s Bishop Earl Boyea and the evening wraps up with fireworks at dark.

General admission for the day is $30. VIP tickets and family pricing are also available. See the website FaithFest.com for details, or call St. Francis Retreat Center at 517 669-8321 or email FaithFest@gmail.com for more information.

Mint Festival Applications

The 33rd Annual St Johns Mint Festival is just around the corner, which means applications to participate in weekend events are coming due. All applications are accessible on the Mint Festival webpage at www.clintoncountychamber.org/mint. Some of the weekend events include:

Parade: the parade will be on Sat, Aug 12 at 10 am. Applications to participate are due by July 1. All applications received after that date will be subject to a $10 late fee.

Vendor Booths: all vendor booths are available on a first come, first served basis. Spaces remain in all areas, but are filing fast. Vendor booths are open all hours of the festival which are Fri: 2-8 pm; Sat: 10 am-7 pm and Sun: 10 am – 5 pm.

SideWalk Chalk Art Competition: Artwork must be completed by teams or individuals on Fri and Sat, Aug 11 and 12 and then will be judged Sunday, Aug 13. Get you registration form in now to ensure your drawing space.

Mint Cooking Contest: the contest will take place on Sat, Aug 12 at 3 pm. To be eligible to win the $100 top prize your entry must be in at the Chamber of Commerce office by Fri, Jul 21.

Quilt Show: if you have a family heirloom, or something you made last week that you would like to display, then get your application in today. Quilts must be brought up to the festival grounds Thu, Aug 10 and must remain on display all hours of the festival. The theme for this year’s quilt contest is “Western Stampede”.

Photo Contest: Weather you are an aspiring photographer or just someone that fools around with the camera, your photos are welcome. All entries will be on display in Smith Hall throughout the weekend for attendee judging. Photos are due at the Chamber office by Fri, Aug 4.

Bocce Ball: Bocce Ball will be played Saturday afternoon (and Sunday if needed) on the County Fairgrounds. 2-person teams will compete. The fee to participate is only $10.

Garage Sale: If you would like the Mint Festival to help promote your garage sale you will be having during the festival weekend, then register your address with the Chamber by Aug 3. The fee is only $10 which gets you on flyers provided to all the garage sale participants, and on flyers passed out on the festival grounds.

If you have any questions about any Mint Festival events, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248.

Horses, Bonnets and “Devil Wagons”

Early Transportation and Fashion” is the featured exhibit at Paine-Gillam-Scott House Museum for the 2017 season. Artifacts related to travel are included, such as gas stations, hotels, restaurants, and travel attire. Very early highway and railroad maps are on display.

This is an interesting exhibit, so be sure to bring your family and friends to the museum this year.

The Museum is open Wednesdays 2:00 to 6:30 p.m., Sundays 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The museum complex consists of the Paine-Gillam House, Swegles General Store and the Carriage House, all located directly west of the Courthouse at 106 Maple Street, St. Johns.

For questions, information or group tours, please call 989-224-2894 or 989-292-9096, email pgsmuseum@hotmail.com.