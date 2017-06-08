St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule

June 14: The Sea Cruisers; Good Old Rock&Roll

June 21: Lansing Concert Jazz Band; Big Band Jazz

June 28: Lansing Concert Band; Band Concert

July 5: The Latini Brothers; Blues/Soul/Rock&Roll

July 12: Homegrown Productions; A Grand Night for Singing

July 19: Louie Longoria Band; Great Country

July 26: Root Doctor; Classic Soul/R&B/Blues

Aug. 2: Miranda & the M80s; 80s Hits

Aug. 9: Toppermost; Beatles Tribute Band

Aug. 16: Mountain Town Singers; Barbershop Chorus

Aug. 23: Roaring Twenties Band; Vintage ’20s

Aug. 30: Matt King; Elvis Impersonator

William E. Tennant Performance Shell; St. Johns City Park, Wednesday evenings; 7 p.m.; Rain or Shine

Deadline Approaching for Mid-Summer softball league – June 16

The deadline to receive 50% off for the City of St. Johns Mid-Summer softball league is quickly approaching. Register your team by June 16 or be one of the first 6 teams to register, and receive 50% off player fees. Teams will be playing in our new Tuesday night league that will be starting July 11th and will run until August 15th or 22nd depending on the number of teams.

If you have any questions about the softball league or any other recreation program please call the Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 228 or e-mail bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us. Team registration forms, rosters and waivers are available on the website www.cityofsaintjohnsmi.com. Check them out on Facebook at St Johns Recreation.

Pilgrim United Methodist Church VBS – June 26-30

Vacation Bible School at Pilgrim United Methodist Church will feature Maker Fun Factory from June 26-30 from 9-11:45 AM.

They will have exciting bible stories and verses about how God made us special, fun games, Imagination Station, and snacks.

All children 3 years old and potty trained through just graduating 5th graders are welcome. Call and register at 989-224-6865 or at the door June 26th at 8:30 AM if there is still room.

Mohnke Family Reunion – July 8

The descendants of Freiderich and Wilhelmina (Schult) Mohnke will be celebrating the 125th anniversary of their arrival from Germany on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 12:30pm.

Motz County Park Pavilion

4630 N. DeWitt Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

(Facility is handicap accessible)

Bring a dish for the buffet, and your beverage. Table service will be furnished. Grills are available, but charcoal is not provided. Swimming and fishing are available.

Please bring pictures, stories, history and interesting family mementos, and please pass on the word to extended family members.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome.

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, June 13 and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 13 and at

– Carson City Linden Apartments, 320 E. Linden St., Carson City, Thursday, June 15 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m, and at

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, June 15

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

Area students named to Spring Dean’s list at Spring Arbor University

DeWitt

Rebekah Carter, a sophomore Psychology major. Rebekah is the daughter of Chris and Emily Carter.

Nathan Foddrill, a sophomore Actuarial Science major. Nathan is the son of Brian and Julie Foddrill.

Kara Shattuck, a junior Music-Education/Vocal major. Kara is the daughter of Kathleen Shattuck.

Amanda Ward, a sophomore Youth Ministry major. Amanda is the daughter of Brad and Pam Ward.

Elsie

Peyton Nichols, a sophomore Business Administration major. Peyton is the son of Patti Jo Nichols.

Pierce Nichols, a freshman Business Administration major.

Fowler

Lauren LaVoie, a senior Music major. Lauren is the daughter of Doug and Melissa LaVoie.

June 23 Euchre Tournament

On Friday, June 23 the St. Johns Mint Festival Committee will hold their 2nd Euchre Tournament of the year. It will be held at the Clinton County Senior Center at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. The cost for the tournament is $20 for each 2-person team.

Play will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. with 10 minute breaks at 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be available. Prizes for the event include $100 for the 1st place team, $40 for the 2nd place team, $20 for the 3rd place team and $20 to the person with the most loners.

Stop in the Chamber office to register by June 16. The Chamber office is located in the CCRESA Building at 1013 S US 27 in St. Johns across from McDonalds. Please note you must be 18 to participate in the Tournament. If you have any questions, please call 989-224-7248.

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a non-profit agency who works with youth to teenagers will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic projects.

Please drop off the cartridges at the following locations:

– St. Vincent DePaul, S. US 27,

– Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham and

– Clinton Transit, 304 N. Brush St., all in St. Johns.

For more information about CRV, go to our web site: www.crvonline.org. Thank you for your help.